High school football scoreboard: Sept. 9-10, 2016

The brunt of conference play began for the majority of area conferences tonight.

But area teams also dealt with severe weather throughout the area as six games were postponed throughout the area.

Danville's home game against Peoria Manual at Whitesell Field is postponed to 6 p.m. on Saturday as the Vikings try to improve to 3-0 on the season.

"It was decent until about 20 mintues before kickoff," Danville coach BJ Luke said. "We thought it looked like the storm might go north, but we had a couple popups over Homer and then it got kind of nasty. We took everybody inside the basement of the high school. After we saw there were funnels in and around the area, it just made sense."

And in Westville, the Tigers were slated to host Salt Fork, but that Vermilion Valley Conference opener is postponed until 1 p.m. on Saturday because of severe weather.

In Hoopeston, Oakwood led Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac 6-0 in the first quarter, but the Vermilion Valley Conference game is postponed until 2 p.m. on Saturday because of inclement weather.

Another VVC game featuring Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning is also postponed until Saturday, with the Blue Devils and Buffaloes slated for a 5 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

"It was lightning all around," B-H coach Mark Dodd said. "The heavy rains stopped a little after 8 p.m., but we just felt the safety of everyone was something to take into consideration. There does come a time where you wait around and wait around and it’s almost to a point where kids don’t even want to play because it’s so late and so much downtime."

A handful of games were in lightning delays as severe weather affecting several of our area teams that hosted games.

Champaign Central and Bloomington engaged in a close game throughout at Tommy Stewart Field, but the host Maroons lost 21-14 to fall to 1-2 on the season.

Central and Centennial will next Friday night in a game that has huge playoff implications for both teams as both come into the game at 1-2. Centennial lost 20-0 at Normal West on Friday.

Tuscola stayed unbeaten with a 29-6 win at Clinton in the Central Illinois Conference opener.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda responded from a last-second Week 2 loss at Westville with a 33-14 win at Clifton Central in the Sangamon Valley Conference opener for PBL.

Monticello finally played its first home game of the season and the Sages stayed unbeaten with a convincing 43-0 win against Olney Richland County.

Monticello was one of only two Okaw Valley Conference teams in action tonight, with Unity traveling across the state to play at Macomb before St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Thomas More and Rantoul play on Saturday.

Unity rolled to a 55-0 win at Macomb in a game that was not delayed by weather as the Rockets won their second straight victory before an Okaw showdown next Saturday night at Monticello.

For scores on all those games and the rest of our area teams, stay tuned to our scoreboard, which we'll update any time an area team scores.