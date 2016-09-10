Mahomet-Seymour grabs first win of season

Image Gallery: HS Football: Monticello vs. Olney » more Monticello's Nathan Graham(8) runs with the ball as Olney's Luke Lambird(87) tries to stop him in a prep football game at Monticello on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.

STANFORD — Mahomet-Seymour football’s senior class on Friday continued a tradition established by its predecessors.

The current group became the school’s 17th consecutive senior class never to lose a varsity football game to Olympia.

With two seniors providing the early spark, the Bulldogs opened Corn Belt Conference play with a 24-0 triumph, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Connor Thomas hooked up with Dann-e Simmons on a 49-yard touchdown pass on M-S’ second play of its first possession.

Coach Keith Pogue didn’t dwell on the history of the series during the week, just the importance of the current moment.

“Now that we’re in conference, we had to have this game,” Pogue said. “If we don’t win, we’re in real trouble. This was a building block for us.”

Thomas completed 9 of 17 passes for 149 yards.

The Bulldogs’ defense held Olympia (0-3, 0-1 Corn Belt) to one pass completion and 134 total yards.

“Our outside linebackers and defensive ends really came to play,” Pogue said. “We had nice things from our defensive ends (Lee Rexroad and Colton Grove). They didn’t overpenetrate. I’m proud of the job they did.”

Hunter Crowley, Zach Daebelliehn and Daunte Roberts led M-S (1-2, 1-0) with seven tackles apiece.

The Bulldogs’ rushing leader, playing in his first game, was Tristan Server with 87 yards on 12 carries. Crowley, Daebelliehn and Jordan Veldman scored M-S’ other touchdowns.