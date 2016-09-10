Short-handed Maroons stymied at home

Image Gallery: HS Football: Central vs Bloomington » more Photo by: Holly Hart Central's Ryan Chalifoux gets off a punt under pressure in the third quarter against Bloomington. Champaign Central Football vs Bloomington, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central knew it would be without running back Josh Parker and linebacker Marshall Thompson on Friday night against Big 12 rival Bloomington.

The Maroons practiced all week with that knowledge, working a game plan to be ready to play without their top running back and defensive leader. And missing those pieces, Central stayed with Bloomington in a rain-soaked affair at Tommy Stewart Field.

A few big Bloomington plays were the difference.

Purple Raiders running back Cary Lockhart rushed for 206 yards on 20 carries, including an 85-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and brought Bloomington out of a 45-minute lightning delay following a torrential downpour with a 25-yard halfback pass for a touchdown on the first play when the game resumed.

That — and one final touchdown run by Domeneik Criddell — was enough to give Bloomington (2-1, 2-1 Big 12) a 21-14 victory and hand Central its second consecutive loss of the season after a Week 1 thumping of Peoria Richwoods.

“It was a trying week for us mentally,” Central coach Nate Albaugh said. “We don’t have a lot of depth this year, and we knew that injuries could really hurt us. We knew it was going to be difficult, so we tried to put the best game plan we could together. We sure miss those guys.

“We made a lot of big mistakes. It was big plays that hurt us (Friday). It’s hard for me to judge right now because the loss stings. The truth is we see it in practice. We see our mistakes, and we’re trying very hard to fix them.”

Albaugh didn’t have a timetable for when Parker, who is out with a shoulder injury, or Thompson would return.

Central (1-2, 1-2) used several backs in Parker’s stead, although none could get much going against Bloomington’s defense. The Maroons’ touchdowns came on a short run by Walker Stillman and a 31-yard pass from Stillman to Jake Beesley the drive after Bloomington scored on its trick play.

Central will head into next Week’s Unit 4 showdown in slightly unfamiliar territory.

Last year’s early-season loss to Peoria Notre Dame was followed by a nine-game winning streak that saw the Maroons reach the Class 5A semifinals.

It’s been two years since they last had a losing streak.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement around that game every year,” Albaugh said about facing the Chargers. “Right now, we can only do one thing, and that’s keep trying to get better at this game. We’re just not playing it very well right now.”