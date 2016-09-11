Prep preview, week of Sept. 12

Image Gallery: HS Girls Golf: STM vs. GCMS and Monticello 2016 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Monticello's Kendyl McFarland chips up to the green on the 12th hole as St. Thomas More hosts a golf meet with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello at the Urbana Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.

Each Monday, preps coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at five area events to circle on your calendar:

1. TODAY: Mahomet-Seymour at St. Joseph-Ogden, volleyball

In a battle of strong senior outside hitters, Mahomet-Seymour and Grace Beach take on St. Joseph-Ogden and Kylie Michael, the reigning area Player of the Year. The Spartans are one of the top Class 1A teams in the area, while Mahomet-Seymour is one of the area’s better Class 2A teams.

2. TODAY: Urbana Uni High at St. Thomas More, boys’ soccer

A rematch of last year’s Class 1A sectional final will test both sides. Rahi Miraftab-Salo leads the Illineks up top with seven goals thus far, while Max Cochrane paces the Sabers with 10. For the second straight year, Uni is attempting to go undefeated in Champaign-Urbana.

3. FRIDAY: Champaign Central at Centennial, football

With tough Big 12 schedules ahead, the crosstown matchup could prove to be a must-win for each team in terms of playoff hopes. Central has three ranked opponents left, and Centennial has two ranked foes in its final five games, not including Danville, which may be ranked this week.

4. SATURDAY: Centennial, St. Thomas More,

Monticello, Prairie Central at Girls’ LeRoy Invite, girls’ golf

Alaina Bowie is off to a hot start for STM. Add in All-Area first-teamers Kait Asklund and Emily Roth, and the Sabers could be the best in the area. Bowie will go head to head with Monticello’s Kendyl McFarland, one of the area’s top returnees.

5. SATURDAY: Champaign Central, Danville, Urbana, Urbana Uni High, St. Thomas More at Charger Invite, girls’ swimming and diving

Champaign Central has plenty of young talent, including juniors River Jones, Karen Luesse and Kendall Woods. And Uni’s foes witness greatness in Ema Rajic, an Olympic Trials qualifier earlier this year.