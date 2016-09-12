Week 4 football Top 10, glance ahead

Video: N-G Prep Football Top 10: Week 4 » more Videographer: The News-Gazette St. Thomas More is 3-0 headed into this week's showdown against St. Joseph-Ogden. Is that good enough to earn the Sabers a spot in Matt Daniels' latest area Top 10?

A look at our updated rankings heading into Week 4 of the season, with Danville holding on to the top spot:



RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. WEEK 4 PREVIEW

1. Danville 3-0 1 Danville has outscored foes 146-35, while Urbana (0-3) has been outscored 188-8 so far.

2. Monticello 3-0 2 Okaw Valley title implications possibly on the line with Unity visiting the Sages’ home field.

3. Tuscola 3-0 4 Warriors host Shelbyville (2-1), which dropped 62 points on Sullivan/Okaw Valley in Week 3.

4. Westville 3-0 5 Tigers have third straight home game, hosting Milford/Cissna Park (1-2), loser of its last two.

5. Unity 2-1 6 Let hype build before the Rockets travel to Monticello for third road game in first four weeks.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2-1 7 Panthers host Indiana foe South Newton (0-4); Rebels have tallied only 36 points this season.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-1 10 Spartans almost done with long road trips, could face stout competition at St. Thomas More.

8. Bismarck-Henning 2-1 — Blue Devils’ offense has taken off in two wins, averaging 65.5 points before hosting 2-1 Oakwood.

9. Champaign Central 1-2 3 No motivation needed for Maroons before they duke it out with Unit 4 rival Centennial (1-2).

10. Argenta-Oreana 3-0 — Stay tuned to see if A-O’s prolific offense, averaging 48 points, keeps it rolling at Arcola (2-1).