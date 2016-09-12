Week 4 football Top 10, glance ahead
A look at our updated rankings heading into Week 4 of the season, with Danville holding on to the top spot:
RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. WEEK 4 PREVIEW
1. Danville 3-0 1 Danville has outscored foes 146-35, while Urbana (0-3) has been outscored 188-8 so far.
2. Monticello 3-0 2 Okaw Valley title implications possibly on the line with Unity visiting the Sages’ home field.
3. Tuscola 3-0 4 Warriors host Shelbyville (2-1), which dropped 62 points on Sullivan/Okaw Valley in Week 3.
4. Westville 3-0 5 Tigers have third straight home game, hosting Milford/Cissna Park (1-2), loser of its last two.
5. Unity 2-1 6 Let hype build before the Rockets travel to Monticello for third road game in first four weeks.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2-1 7 Panthers host Indiana foe South Newton (0-4); Rebels have tallied only 36 points this season.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-1 10 Spartans almost done with long road trips, could face stout competition at St. Thomas More.
8. Bismarck-Henning 2-1 — Blue Devils’ offense has taken off in two wins, averaging 65.5 points before hosting 2-1 Oakwood.
9. Champaign Central 1-2 3 No motivation needed for Maroons before they duke it out with Unit 4 rival Centennial (1-2).
10. Argenta-Oreana 3-0 — Stay tuned to see if A-O’s prolific offense, averaging 48 points, keeps it rolling at Arcola (2-1).
