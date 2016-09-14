IW administration supports football coach

Iroquois West administration would prefer that football coach Matt Wasilewski coach this Friday while the school investigates a reported altercation Wasilewski had with a parent of an Iroquois West player, superindentent Linda Dvorak said on Tuesday.



“We’ve taken no action at this point,” she said. “At this point, we support our coaches ... I’d prefer him to coach (on Friday), but that’s completely up to him.”



The Kankakee Daily Journal reported on Monday that assistant coach Michael Barkley confirmed he was acting head coach.



Dvorak said the investigation would progress quickly, but wouldn’t comment on specifics until the school board meets early next week.



Dvorak said she hasn’t communicated with police, although police chief Jason Anderson confirmed the incident to The Daily Journal.



The investigation, Dvorak said, is being conducted by her and her administration, but she expects it to wrap up quickly.



“From the Iroquois West standpoint, he’s still our coach,” Dvorak said.



The Raiders are off to a 1-2 start after falling to Dwight last Friday. Wasilewski is attempting to turn around a program that won a state title in 2003 but hasn’t won more than two games since 2007.