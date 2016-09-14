Westville to honor historic football game

WESTVILLE — History, tradition and success have come to define Westville football throughout the years.



On Friday night, another item tying the past to the present will be unveiled at the Tigers’ home field when Westville hosts Milford/Cissna Park. The two Vermilion Valley Conference foes have long ties together — and significant ones at that. Going back 88 years, the two met in what was the first documented night high school football game in the country during the modern era on Sept. 21, 1928.



Which led Paul Stines, a 77-year-old retired dentist who lives in Savoy and is a 1956 graduate of Westville, to throw out an idea to Westville Superintendent Seth Miller last summer.



See, Stines’ father, also named Paul, was a part of the Westville team that defeated Milford 25-6 in that night game in 1928. So he helped fund a project that will feature a plaque recognizing the significance of the 1928 game. The plaque is set to be unveiled when the two teams meet on Friday night, which is also Westville’s homecoming game.



“I feel proud that my dad played in that game,” Stines said. “That was kind of a landmark achievement in those days, but now night football is so common on Friday nights.”



The Week 4 meeting against the Bearcats is the third consecutive home game this season for Westville, and Stines said he hardly ever misses a game.



The plaque will be positioned on a column marking the entrance to the Tigers’ field, one of several upgrades the facility has undergone since the summer.



“This sort of thing resonates with small towns,” Miller said. “We thought it’d be cool if we hyped it up around our homecoming game since our opponent is Milford. It’s a good thing for Milford, too, because they’re part of that history as well.”



While Westville (3-0) is trying to keep its top spot in the VVC heading into Week 4 and Milford/Cissna Park (1-2) is trying to keep its playoff hopes intact before the second half of the season approaches, this week’s game is special not just for what transpires on the field.



“It’s just my payback to the school that I’m able to do this financially,” Stines said. “I wanted to give something back to the high school because I have close connections there, and I wanted to help out with this project because I got a great education at Westville.”