Richey: Five football games to watch (Sept. 16)

Champaign Central (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) vs. Centennial (1-2, 1-1 Big 12)

The Unit 4 rivals likely are playing for their playoff lives this week at Tommy Stewart Field. Neither the Maroons nor the Chargers have an easy final five weeks, making the hunt for win No. 2 all that more important. The status of injured Central standouts Josh Parker and Marshall Thompson could be the difference-maker, allowing quarterback Chris Comet and Centennial to pull at least one step closer to a repeat playoff appearance.



St. Joseph-Ogden (2-1) at St. Thomas More (2-1)

Break out your rain gear; it could be another wet one when the Spartans and Sabers square off to open Okaw Valley Conference play. There’s enough of a threat of poor weather that kickoff was moved to 6 p.m. at Henneman Field. Slippery conditions could turn this one into a slog — perfect for a pair of leading rushers like SJ-O’s Jack Fritz (259 rushing yards, five TD) and STM dual-threat quarterback D.J. Lee (166 yards, two TD).



Argenta-Oreana (3-0) at Arcola (2-1)

One team’s quarterback can light opponents up with his arm. The other’s is just as likely to beat teams with his feet. Both Little Okaw Valley Northwest defenses are going to have their hands full. Experience counts for A-O senior Brody Ulrey, who has thrown for 605 yards at a 64 percent clip and has a 9-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Arcola’s Conner Strader is now the focal point of the Purple Riders’ offense with 805 total yards — a 15.5-yard per carry average — and seven touchdowns.



LeRoy (2-1, 1-0 HOIC Small) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1-2, 1-0 HOIC Small)

The Falcons may air it out a little with Keegan Allen but get ready for a quick one in Ford County, with both teams more than happy to run the ball — and the clock. Jared Trantina and Mitch McNutt haven’t racked up crazy yardage for GCMS (447 yards combined), but they both have four touchdowns. LeRoy has its own productive duo in senior running backs Trevor Bulington and Dalton Noe (502 yards and eight touchdowns combined).

Unity (2-1) at Monticello (3-0)

Prime time on Saturday night. Spot-on billing for a Rockets-Sages rivalry that has produced a win for both sides in a high-scoring Okaw Valley duel the past two seasons (41-34 Unity in 2015 and 58-55 Monticello in 2014). Don’t be surprised if that theme holds true this year. Monticello has the area’s top quarterback in Caleb Hanson (781 yards, eight TD), while Unity has a trio of quarterbacks ready to hit targets like Cale Shonkwiler and Matt Decker (five receiving TDs combined).



