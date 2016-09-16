Centennial surprises Central

Image Gallery: HS Football: Centennial vs. Central » more Centennial's Chris Comet(6) looks to pass vs. Central in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — On Thursday night, Centennial coach Lekevie Johnson went to bed not knowing who his starting quarterback would be in Friday’s crosstown rivalry game against Champaign Central.



After a 1-2 beginning to the season, starting quarterback Chris Comet took backup snaps all week in practice, unsure if he’d be able to avenge last year’s 28-21 loss to the Maroons in which he admitted he didn’t put on his best performance.



Johnson’s choice may have ultimately decided the Chargers’ 27-14 win against Central on Friday.



“We put him under that stress to say, ‘You have to earn this,’ ” Johnson said. “I slept on it; I struggled with it. Chris is a ballplayer, and we wanted him to turn around. We have another guy who was busting his butt in practice, and we wanted to give him a chance.”



Just before the game, Johnson gave Comet the news that he’d start. The senior made his coach’s decision pay off.



Comet completed 18 of 23 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, keeping Centennial’s heads above water.



“I’ve been waiting for this game for a year right now. I didn’t really talk about it, because I had a bad performance last year, and I put that loss on me,” Comet said. “I came back here and just had to put it all on me again.”



Of course, Comet said, he had plenty of help. Six different receivers caught passes, including Trey Simpson’s four receptions for 64 yards.



Central (1-3, 1-3 Big 12) led off the scoring on its first possession, getting 29 yards of rushing from three different backs before countering with a play-action touchdown pass from Walker Stillman to Jake Beesley for 28 yards.



“After the first drive, things were clicking,” Central coach Nate Albaugh said. “We had a few mistakes that we kept making up front. At that point, you feel good.”



Despite a few early penalties that brought back large gains, the Chargers (2-2, 2-1) cruised up and down the field throughout the game. Tyson Burton leveled the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown pass, and the first of two Jordan Williams fumble recoveries led to a 26-yard touchdown reception by Jaden Roberts-Thomas.



When Centennial drives stalled in Central territory, kicker Collin Klein was able to convert 37- and 31-yard field-goal attempts.



The Chargers may have saved their playoff hopes, as they still face ranked teams in Danville, Normal Community and Peoria Notre Dame this season.



“It’s amazing right now,” Comet said. “This is the best feeling ever right now. This is the difference between a big playoff run and not a big playoff run, or not even making the playoffs, honestly. We put it all together. We were focused the whole game, and the better team won, honestly.”