High school football scoreboard: Sept. 16-17, 2016
High school football scoreboard: Sept. 16-17, 2016

Fri, 09/16/2016 - 5:41pm | The News-Gazette

The common theme for the first three weeks of the season is bad weather.

It doesn't look like Week 4 will be any better, either, at area fields. A number of games will kick off eariier than orginally scheduled: Milford/Cissna Park at Westville (5:30 p.m.), SJ-O at St. Thomas More (6 p.m.), South Newton at PBL (6 p.m.), Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P at Salt Fork (6 p.m.) and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning (6 p.m.). 

If the skies hold off, plenty of good action should surface among local teams.

First and foremost is a critical Big 12 game at Tommy Stewart Field between Unit 4 rivals Champaign Central and Centennial.

Both programs are coming in with a 1-2 record and can ill afford another loss to drop to 1-3 with five weeks left in the regular season.

Particularly with the difficult slate of conference games still left on the docket for both.

In north Champaign, St. Thomas More will put its undefeated 3-0 record on the line at home against St. Joseph-Ogden in the Okaw Valley Conference opener for both teams. SJ-O brings a 2-1 record into the game and has won its last two after opening the season with a loss at Wilmington.

Further south along Interstate 57, a game that could go a long way towards determining the Little Okaw Valley Northwest race is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff as Argenta-Oreana (3-0) travels to take on Arcola (2-1). The Purple Riders, the defending Class 1A state champions, have recovered nicely after a Week 1 loss at Central A&M with two convincing wins the last two weeks.

And on Saturday night, a huge showdown in Okaw Valley play looms as Unity (2-1) travels to take on unbeaten Monticello (3-0) on the Sages' home field. Whenever those two programs meet, an instant classic is bound to happen.

For scores on all these games and the rest throughout our area this weekend, stay plugged into our scoreboard right here, which will update any time an area team scores.

Friday, Sept. 16 Quarter Score
Big 12    
Champaign Central    
vs. Centennial    
     
Danville    
at Urbana    
     
Central Illinois    
Clinton    
at Central A&M    
     
Shelbyville    
at Tuscola    
     
Warrensburg-Latham    
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley    
     
Corn Belt    
Chillicothe IVC    
at Prairie Central    
     
Pontiac    
at Mahomet-Seymour    
     
HOIC Large    
Ridgeview/Lexington    
at Tri-Valley    
     
HOIC Small    
Fisher    
at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland    
     
LeRoy    
at GCMS    
     
LOVC Northwest    
Argenta-Oreana    
at Arcola    
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement    
at Sangamon Valley    
     
Decatur Lutheran    
at ALAH    
     
LOVC Southeast    
Tri-County    
at Villa Grove/Heritage    
     
Okaw Valley    
St. Joseph-Ogden    
at St. Thomas More    
     
Sangamon Valley    
Iroquois West    
at Momence    
     
South Newton (Ind.)    
at Paxton-Buckley-Loda    
     
Vermilion Valley    
Oakwood    
at Bismarck-Henning    
     
Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P    
at Salt Fork    
     
Milford/Cissna Park    
at Westville    
     
Nonconference    
Georgetown-Ridge Farm    
at Watseka    
     
Rantoul    
at Bloomington    
     
Saturday, Sept. 17    
Okaw Valley    
Unity    
at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.    

 

