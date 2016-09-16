High school football scoreboard: Sept. 16-17, 2016

The common theme for the first three weeks of the season is bad weather.

It doesn't look like Week 4 will be any better, either, at area fields. A number of games will kick off eariier than orginally scheduled: Milford/Cissna Park at Westville (5:30 p.m.), SJ-O at St. Thomas More (6 p.m.), South Newton at PBL (6 p.m.), Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P at Salt Fork (6 p.m.) and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning (6 p.m.).

If the skies hold off, plenty of good action should surface among local teams.

First and foremost is a critical Big 12 game at Tommy Stewart Field between Unit 4 rivals Champaign Central and Centennial.

Both programs are coming in with a 1-2 record and can ill afford another loss to drop to 1-3 with five weeks left in the regular season.

Particularly with the difficult slate of conference games still left on the docket for both.

In north Champaign, St. Thomas More will put its undefeated 3-0 record on the line at home against St. Joseph-Ogden in the Okaw Valley Conference opener for both teams. SJ-O brings a 2-1 record into the game and has won its last two after opening the season with a loss at Wilmington.

Further south along Interstate 57, a game that could go a long way towards determining the Little Okaw Valley Northwest race is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff as Argenta-Oreana (3-0) travels to take on Arcola (2-1). The Purple Riders, the defending Class 1A state champions, have recovered nicely after a Week 1 loss at Central A&M with two convincing wins the last two weeks.

And on Saturday night, a huge showdown in Okaw Valley play looms as Unity (2-1) travels to take on unbeaten Monticello (3-0) on the Sages' home field. Whenever those two programs meet, an instant classic is bound to happen.

For scores on all these games and the rest throughout our area this weekend, stay plugged into our scoreboard right here, which will update any time an area team scores.