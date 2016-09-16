M-S rallies for homecoming victory

MAHOMET — There was float construction, a powderpuff game, a bonfire. A parade was planned but canceled. Saturday night, there’s a dance.



Mahomet-Seymour football players had no shortage of outside interests this week. For coach Keith Pogue, it meant an additional challenge.



“We’re trying to maintain our focus on the game with homecoming festivities not distracting us,” Pogue said.



Mission accomplished. Barely.



The Bulldogs reached the .500 mark (2-2) Friday night, edging Pontiac 14-13 at Frank Dutton Field as a homecoming crowd of more than 3,000 watched. The win marks the fifth against the Indians in the past six years.



The stars of the game were on the defensive side.



M-S had second-half drives to the Pontiac 17 and 22 on back-to-back possessions but couldn’t reach the end zone. Junior Tyler Kirts then returned an interception 15 yards, giving the Bulldogs possession at the Indians’ 16.



Zach Daebelliehn scored on a 1-yard run four plays later, returning the lead to M-S at 12-7. Tristan Leever added the two-point conversion, successfully diving for the right pylon and creating a 14-7 margin.



Pontiac scored with 4 minutes, 31 seconds to play. It missed the extra point and trailed 14-13. M-S was unable to get a first down, and Brooks Coetzee launched a 25-yard punt, which was fumbled on the return and recovered by the Bulldogs’ Tanner Kirts.



Again, M-S was unable to get a first down, and Pontiac retained possession with 1:02 remaining. Senior Colton Grove made sure the Indians went backward, securing a 4-yard sack on second down, followed by a 17-yard loss on fourth down with 24 seconds to go.



“Our defense rose to the occasion,” Pogue said. “It was probably the best they’ve played, but the worst for special teams and one of the worst on offense.”



The defense yielded 83 total yards — and only 1 after halftime. Pontiac had one second-half first down.



The defense also featured an interception by Josh Johnson and a blocked field-goal attempt by Joshua Powell. Hunter Crowley was the top tackler with six.



M-S scored on its first possession, one play after an interception by Daebelliehn. Ryan Emmerd took a handoff and found a wide-open Dann-e Simmons on a 31-yard reverse pass at 10:46 of the first quarter.



“We had to get to 2-2 to make a run,” Pogue said. “If we lose this and are 1-3, our backs are against the wall.”



Leever led the Bulldogs with 120 yards rushing on 23 carries. Quarterback Connor Thomas completed 4 of 20 passes for 63 yards.