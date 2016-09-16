PBL starts fast, doesn't slow down in league win

Audio: PODCAST: Champaign Central vs Champaign Centennial 9-16-16 » more Scott Beatty and Michael Kiser bring you the action between these two Champaign rivals!

PAXTON — It was never a close contest for Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s football team, which scored early and often en route to a 61-14 victory against South Newton (Ind.) on Friday night.

“We came out and did what we had to. It was a fun night for PBL football,” Panthers coach Jeff Graham said. “It was a good night. Our kids came to play.”

It took the Panthers (3-1, 2-0 Sangamon Valley Conference) only 1 minute, 34 seconds — and seven plays — to get on the scoreboard. Wolfgang Heisler scored on a sweep down the right sideline from 13 yards out to give PBL a 7-0 lead with 10:26 left in the first quarter.

“It felt good to come out (like that),” Heisler said. “We started out strong and scored on the opening drive. That was a good feeling. I think we played a very good game all around.”

With 4:55 left in the first quarter, Keanan Crabb scampered 65 yards for another PBL touchdown as the Panthers ended the first quarter with a 28-0 lead.

After Cole Eshleman scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Coplea, Dylan Polson recovered a fumble on the first play of South Newton’s ensuing possession. One play later, Jonathan Muller ran 18 yards for another Panthers touchdown.

PBL scored seven of its nine touchdowns on the ground.

“We did really well. We had some good blocks up there,” PBL senior lineman Tyler Adkins said. “Everybody did their job. It looked good.

“We’ve got good running backs. You can have trust in them to get around us. We just lead block for them. It’s a good deal. It was an all-around good game.”

The Panthers’ yielded two touchdowns to the Rebels (0-5, 0-2) in the second quarter. Brody Derflinger caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Levi Sample with 11:54 remaining after South Newton recovered a PBL fumble on the Panthers’ 11-yard line. Alex Dowden caught a 28-yard scoring pass with 3:05 left in the first half.

After that, PBL shut out South Newton in the second half.

“We had a couple of breakdowns, and we’ll get it fixed. We’ll watch film (today) and then move on to the next week,” Graham said. “We had some kids who, I definitely think, have improved through the last couple of weeks. Defensively, they all stepped up and did a wonderful job.

“South Newton just packs it in with foot-to-foot splits, and it’s really important that you stay on your assignment because if you get sucked into that it can bounce out. I’m just proud of our defense. They came to play.”