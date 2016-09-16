STM earns 'biggest win' against SJ-O

Audio: PODCAST: Champaign Central vs Champaign Centennial 9-16-16 » more Scott Beatty and Michael Kiser bring you the action between these two Champaign rivals!

CHAMPAIGN — Look no further than St. Thomas More — all 27 of the Sabers — storming from the sidelines, helmets strewn across Henneman Field as they celebrated.

Or the hugs between coach Dan Hennessey and his players. The crush of fans waiting after they exited the field. Or the parking-lot dance party, Lil’ Jon pumping, that followed from the STM students.

Friday night’s 27-26 overtime win against St. Joseph-Ogden was a big deal for the Sabers.

It gave STM an outlet for two weeks’ worth of pent-up desire to play after an opponent’s forfeit last week. It also spotted the Sabers a 1-0 start in Okaw Valley Conference play and kept them unbeaten on the season — their best start since a perfect regular season in 2009.

“I feel like it’s our biggest win I’ve had since I’ve been at this school,” STM senior quarterback D.J. Lee said. “We wanted this game more than any other game on our home schedule this year.”

STM would have preferred to play last week. A forfeit victory wasn’t what it wanted. But the week off allowed the Sabers (4-0, 1-0 Okaw Valley) to get healthy and prepare for their conference rival.

“That’s a great football team and program, and to beat them, it’s just really good,” Hennessey said of the Spartans (2-2, 0-1). “When we’re sitting here with 27 kids — 27 warriors, call them warriors because that’s what they did — to come out and get the first Okaw win and beat St. Joe, it will just catapult us now.”

SJ-O rallied in the closing minutes of regulation, forcing overtime with a defensive stop after Jack Fritz tied the game at 20 on his second touchdown run.

Fritz scored again in overtime, but the Spartans were unable to succeed on a two-point conversion.

STM answered with a touchdown pass from Lee to Clavin Davis, and the senior wide receiver converted his point-after kick for the Sabers win.

“It’s huge,” Davis said of the win. He had three receptions — all touchdowns — for 124 yards. “We came in 3-0 and no one thought we would win, and we came out with the win.”

Penalties and mental mistakes ultimately cost St. Joseph-Ogden. The Spartans dominated time of possession, and held St. Thomas More to just 16 rushing yards. Stopping Lee when he put the ball in the air was a different story. Lee kept plays alive with his feet and completed 12 of 25 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s a good enough athlete that when you make mental errors he’ll exploit you, and we had way too many mental errors on defense,” St. Joseph-Ogden coach Shawn Skinner said. “This is an example of a game where we really beat ourselves. We’re not good enough to do that. We’re not a good enough athletic team — we’re not big enough, we’re not strong enough — to overcome that. Way too many penalties and way too many mental errors, and we can’t escape that.”