Week 4 prep football wrap: Danville rolls again

Danville 65, Urbana 13

URBANA — The visiting Vikings overwhelmed the Tigers during their homecoming game as Danville topped 60 points for the second straight week and stayed undefeated with a resounding Big 12 win.

Justin Daubaris scampered for a game-high 140 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown to spark Danville, while Jerry Reed (five carries for 79 yards) and Quentin Smith (10 carries for 30 yards) each rushed for two touchdowns.

Smith went 2 of 4 for 72 yards with two touchdown passes, both to Darryl Kelley.

Jaimin Carter sparked Urbana with an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to tie the game at 7 early in the first quarter before the Vikings rattled off 37 straight points to take a commanding 44-7 lead.

Carter returned two kickoffs for 150 yards while also catching four passes for 74 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Kyburz. Kyburz went 9 of 33 for 115 yards.



Tuscola 40, Shelbyville 22

DOWNS — The Warriors rushed out to a 20-0 lead after one quarter and staved off upset-minded Shelbyville down the stretch in a Central Illinois Conference tilt.

Tuscola racked up 395 yards on the ground en route to 479 yards of total offense. Kaleb Williams accounted for nearly all of that offense, rushing for 310 yards, and tossing for all of the Warriors’ 84 yards. Williams had rushing touchdowns of 24, 7, 3 and 39 yards and added a 17-yard TD pass to Noah Pierce, who added a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.



Clinton 35, Central A&M 26

MOWEAQUA — Noah Griffin tossed a pair of touchdown passes, Canaan Isaac recorded a pick-six with less than two minutes left to play and Clinton picked up its first CIC win on the road.

“Just exciting,” Clinton coach John Hayden said of Isaac’s game-sealing interception. “We knew they were going to run the wide screen ... and we had kids who played it perfectly.”

Alec Cooley had a 28-yard rushing touchdown for the Maroons, while Logan Winter notched an 85-yard punt return touchdown for the first score after halftime.

“Our defense stepped up,” Hayden said. “(And) our offense finally got enough going in the second half. Anytime you get four turnovers and your score on one, I’m happy with that.”



W-L 75, Sullivan/OV 35

SULLIVAN — The Redskins trailed 28-27 at halftime but ran into a buzzsaw out of the locker room in suffering the CIC loss.



Argenta-Oreana 28, Arcola 14

ARCOLA — Argenta-Oreana opened its Little Okaw Northwest slate by doubling up Arcola on the road.

“That was a big win for us,” Bombers coach Chad Eisenmenger said. “The big thing for us is just competing with all these top programs in our conference. This is a great confidence builder for us.”

Makhi Stanley rushed six times for 126 yards and a touchdown for the Bombers, while the connection of quarterback Brody Ulrey and Pierce Bradford met five times for 131 yards and two scores. Ulrey completed 14 of 20 passes overall for 181 yards.

For the Purple Riders, Conner Strader carried 29 times, gaining 132 yards and finding the end zone once.

“That kid is a rock,” Eisenmenger said of Strader. “He’s fun to watch, if I wasn’t coaching against him.”



Sangamon Valley, 13, CG/Bement, 6

NIANTIC — Preseason LOVC NW favorite Cerro Gordo/Bement opened league play with a road loss as Dalton Grohler accounted for the Broncos’ only points with a 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.



Decatur Lutheran 46, ALAH 8

ARTHUR — After opening its season with a pair of wins, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond stumbled to its second consecutive defeat, this one in its LOVC NW opener. Marcus Vanausdoll ensured the Knights wouldn’t be shut out when he scored on a 53-yard run in the fourth quarter. Will Cohan, who rushed for a 2-point conversion after Vanausdoll’s score, finished 5 of 11 passing for 32 yards.



VG/Heritage 44, Tri-County 12

OAKLAND — Joe Stokowski picked up his first win as Villa Grove/Heritage coach as the Blue Devils upended Tri-County in the LOVC Southeast opener for both teams.

VG/H was led by Parker Vollmer, who carried the ball eight times for 176 yards and four touchdowns. He tallied the Blue Devils’ other score by catching an 11-yard pass from Codie Baker.



GCMS 15, LeRoy 0

GIBSON CITY — A second-quarter safety seemed to kick things into gear for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, and a stout defensive effort led the host Falcons to a Heart of Illinois Small win.

The Falcons were able to take the 2-0 lead after a fumbled LeRoy snap from their own 1-yard line on a drive that was set up by a Falcon punt.

After that play, the Falcons utilized the rushing tandem of Mitch McNutt and Jarad Trantina to grind out a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive highlighted by a 42-yard Trantina second-down run that set up a 6-yard touchdown plunge by McNutt.

“They’re a big, strong athletic team,” LeRoy coach BJ Zeleznik said. “They controlled the line. They’ve got some very nice skill kids that were a tough matchup for us on the edge.”

McNutt’s touchdown was the only one of the game as he carried 20 times for 155 yards. GCMS kicker Ben Freehill accounted for the rest of the offense as he made two field goals.

“LeRoy is a program that we have taken a lot from since my first year as head coach,” GCMS oach Mike Allen said. “I have a lot of respect for them.”

Jerry Nowicki

Fisher 41, Flanagan/C-W 6

FLANAGAN — Three lopsided losses to three playoff teams from a year ago greeted Jake Palmer’s start at Fisher. But the Bunnies were able to give their first-year coach his first victory in charge of the program with a road HOIC Small win.

“It was a team effort,” Palmer said. “We scored six touchdowns and had five different guys score them. We were really spreading the wealth.”

Fisher led 19-0 at the end of the first quarter and expanded its lead to 27-0 at halftime. Bryce Burk threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns, Jaden Jones-Watkins had 54 rushing yards and Jacob Horsch made eight tackles to lift the Bunnies.

“Offensively we were finally able to get in rhythm and have success,” Palmer said. “I’m just really happy for our kids to get their first win.”



Tri-Valley 42, Ridgeview/Lex 3

DOWNS — Coming off its first win of the season, Ridgeview/Lexington couldn’t sustain its success against the defending Class 2A state champions in Heart of Illinois Large play.



Westville 57, Milford/CP 20

WESTVILLE — The host Tigers led 35-0 after the first quarter en route to a convincing Vermilion Valley Conference win. Westville forced three fumbles and had an interception in the first eight minutes to spark its big first quarter.

Ladavion Severado rushed for 91 yards on only four carries with a touchdown, while Trynton Woods added 62 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Duncan Hathaway completed 3 of 4 passes for 26 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Nicholas.

Defensively, Will Cottrell recovered two fumbles and Logan Noel contributed two tackles for loss.

Brenden Rose paced Milford/Cissna Park with seven carries for 70 yards and a touchdown.



Bismarck-Henning 42, Oakwood 0

BISMARCK — Izaack Kitchens led the way offensively for B-H in the VVC win with 169 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, the first on a 75-yard run and the second on a 25-yard carry.

Dakota Akins chipped in 70 rushing yards on nine carries. Quarterback Wyatt Edwards was efficient, going 3 of 3 for 117 yards, and all three of his passes resulted in touchdowns. Kitchens added a 68-yard touchdown reception, while Nathan Moreman and Travis Lappin also hauled in touchdown catches.

For Oakwood, Skylar Bolton churned out 78 yards on 25 carries.



Salt Fork 34, HASAAP 12

CATLIN — The host Storm won its second home game of the season thanks to 210 rushing yards on 12 carries and four touchdown runs from Caleb Fauver, who added 32 passing yards. Salt Fork took a 28-0 halftime lead and didn’t let the Cornjerkers back in the VVC game. Grayson Hughes got the scoring started for the Storm with a 32-yard touchdown run, and he finished with 83 rushing yards on nine carries. Byron Hackman had 10 tackles.

Caleb Larkin produced 113 rushing yards on 17 carries and a touchdown for Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac.



Bloomington 58, Rantoul 0

BLOOMINGTON — Domeneik Criddell only needed a handful of opportunities to show off his talent.

The Bloomington running back exploded for 182 yards and five rushing touchdowns on just eight carries, all in the first half of the Purple Raiders’ convincing nonconference win over Rantoul at Fred Carlton Field.

A safety and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Colton Sandage to Avery Lyons gave Bloomington a 30-0 edge after the first quarter, and the rout was on. The winless Eagles were short-handed, playing without the starting backfield tandem of Taveous Bell and Donnell Robertson.

Zack Carpenter

Chillicothe IVC 14, Prairie Central 7

FAIRBURY — Prairie Central held Illinois Valley Central scoreless in the second and third quarters. It was the first and last, though, that ended up giving the Hawks trouble. Prairie Central tied the game at 7 on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Billy Printz to Colton Strohl, but the Grey Ghosts answered in the final frame for the Corn Belt win. Printz was 14 of 27 for 157 yards passing, with Eddie Shumaker his top target with eight catches for 72 yards.



Momence 34, Iroquois West 16

MOMENCE — The visiting Raiders fell in SVC play in the first game with acting coach Mike Barkley on the sidelines. Barkley is coaching the Raiders while the school investigates an alleged incident between coach Matt Wasilewski and the parent of an IW player. Jacob Connor led IW with 170 rushing yards on 18 carries and scored both of the Raiders’ touchdowns.

“We knew coming into the game we wanted to run our offense and pound the ball,” Barkley said. “It took awhile to get it there, but I felt like we started to find our rhythm in the third quarter (and) beginning of the fourth quarter. We have to continue to do that drive in and drive out.”



Watseka/SA 49, G-RF 6

WATSEKA — The Warriors secured their third win of the season, knocking off visiting Georgetown-Ridge Farm in nonconference action.

“Big win for us. One of our goals was to win at home, and we did that,” Watseka coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. “Our defense was outstanding. I thought that was the story of the game.”

Brendan Fletcher was involved in all but one of Watseka’s touchdowns. He had scoring rushes of 8, 54 and 37 yards, all in the first half, as the Warriors built a 41-0 advantage through two quarters.

“He’s a great leader, really coming into that role as our quarterback,” Hilgendorf said. “After the game, there were some things he wanted to improve on. He’s always striving to get better, and that’s what you want out of your leader.”

Fletcher also tossed three TD passes, including a pair to Hunter Lee, who Hilgendorf called an “outstanding leader.”

G-RF got on the board when Devin Lappin rushed 12 yards for a score in the third quarter. Kyle Ross gave the Buffaloes a safety in the fourth.