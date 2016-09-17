High school football scoreboard: Sept. 16-17, 2016

The common theme for the first three weeks of the season has been bad weather.

It didn't look like Week 4 would be any better, either, at area fields. A number of games kicked off earlier than orginally scheduled: Milford/Cissna Park at Westville (5:30 p.m.), SJ-O at St. Thomas More (6 p.m.), South Newton at PBL (6 p.m.), Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P at Salt Fork (6 p.m.) and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning (6 p.m.).

But inclement weather held off long enough for a solid night of high school football.

Westville easily handled the Bearcats 57-20, jumping out to a 35-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looking back. The Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season, while Milford/Cissna park dropped to 1-3.

Bismarck-Henning had no problem against Oakwood, shutting out the Comets 42-0 for the third straight win by the Blue Devils (3-1). Oakwood fell to 2-2.

Salt Fork recovered nicely from a Week 3 loss at Westville, defeating Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P 34-12 at home as the Storm moved to 2-2 on the season, while the Cornjerkers remain winless at 0-4.

Closer to Champaign-Urbana, Centennial came out the 27-14 winner (and with the Wright Street Trophy) in a crucial game against Unit 4 rivals Champaign Central. The Maroons scored first before Lekevie Johnson's Chargers (2-2) responded with 24 unanswered points and held off a comeback attempt by Central (1-3).

In north Champaign, St. Thomas More stayed unbeaten at 4-0 with a 27-26 overtime win against SJ-O. The Spartans scored late to force extra time and scored again in the first overtime possession, but Clavin Davis' PAT (after his 10-yard touchdown reception) was the single point difference. The Sabers head to Rantoul next Friday night, while SJ-O dropped to 2-2 and will host Monticello next Saturday night.

Further south along Interstate 57, Argenta-Oreana (4-0) took a big step toward a Little Okaw Valley Northwest title by beating defending Class 1A state champions Arcola (2-2). The Purple Riders had gotten back on track with two straight wins, but the Bombers came away celebrating with a 28-14 win.

That leaves Saturday night and a huge showdown in Okaw Valley play with Unity (2-1) travelling to take on unbeaten Monticello (3-0) on the Sages' home field. Whenever those two programs meet, an instant classic is bound to happen.

For scores throughout our area the rest of this weekend, stay plugged into our scoreboard right here, which will update any time an area team scores.