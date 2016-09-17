Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 16-17, 2016
Sat, 09/17/2016 - 9:49pm | The News-Gazette

The common theme for the first three weeks of the season has been bad weather.

It didn't look like Week 4 would be any better, either, at area fields. A number of games kicked off earlier than orginally scheduled: Milford/Cissna Park at Westville (5:30 p.m.), SJ-O at St. Thomas More (6 p.m.), South Newton at PBL (6 p.m.), Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P at Salt Fork (6 p.m.) and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning (6 p.m.). 

But inclement weather held off long enough for a solid night of high school football.

Westville easily handled the Bearcats 57-20, jumping out to a 35-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looking back. The Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season, while Milford/Cissna park dropped to 1-3.

Bismarck-Henning had no problem against Oakwood, shutting out the Comets 42-0 for the third straight win by the Blue Devils (3-1). Oakwood fell to 2-2.

Salt Fork recovered nicely from a Week 3 loss at Westville, defeating Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P 34-12 at home as the Storm moved to 2-2 on the season, while the Cornjerkers remain winless at 0-4.

Closer to Champaign-Urbana, Centennial came out the 27-14 winner (and with the Wright Street Trophy) in a crucial game against Unit 4 rivals Champaign Central. The Maroons scored first before Lekevie Johnson's Chargers (2-2) responded with 24 unanswered points and held off a comeback attempt by Central (1-3).

In north Champaign, St. Thomas More stayed unbeaten at 4-0 with a 27-26 overtime win against SJ-O. The Spartans scored late to force extra time and scored again in the first overtime possession, but Clavin Davis' PAT (after his 10-yard touchdown reception) was the single point difference. The Sabers head to Rantoul next Friday night, while SJ-O dropped to 2-2 and will host Monticello next Saturday night.

Further south along Interstate 57, Argenta-Oreana (4-0) took a big step toward a Little Okaw Valley Northwest title by beating defending Class 1A state champions Arcola (2-2). The Purple Riders had gotten back on track with two straight wins, but the Bombers came away celebrating with a 28-14 win.

That leaves Saturday night and a huge showdown in Okaw Valley play with Unity (2-1) travelling to take on unbeaten Monticello (3-0) on the Sages' home field. Whenever those two programs meet, an instant classic is bound to happen.

For scores throughout our area the rest of this weekend, stay plugged into our scoreboard right here, which will update any time an area team scores.

Friday, Sept. 16 Quarter Score
Big 12    
Champaign Central 14 FINAL
vs. Centennial 27  
     
Danville 65 FINAL
at Urbana 13  
     
Central Illinois    
Clinton 35 FINAL
at Central A&M 26  
     
Shelbyville 22 FINAL
at Tuscola 40  
     
Warrensburg-Latham 75 FINAL
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 35  
     
Corn Belt    
Chillicothe IVC 14 FINAL
at Prairie Central 7  
     
Pontiac 13 FINAL
at Mahomet-Seymour 14  
     
HOIC Large    
Ridgeview/Lexington 3 FINAL
at Tri-Valley 42  
     
HOIC Small    
Fisher 41 FINAL
at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 6  
     
LeRoy 0 FINAL
at GCMS 15  
     
LOVC Northwest    
Argenta-Oreana 28 FINAL
at Arcola 14  
     
Cerro Gordo/Bement 6 FINAL
at Sangamon Valley 13  
     
Decatur Lutheran 46 FINAL
at ALAH 8  
     
LOVC Southeast    
Tri-County 12 FINAL
at Villa Grove/Heritage 44  
     
Okaw Valley    
St. Joseph-Ogden 26 FINAL/OT
at St. Thomas More 27  
     
Sangamon Valley    
Iroquois West 16 FINAL
at Momence 34  
     
South Newton (Ind.) 14 FINAL
at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61  
     
Vermilion Valley    
Oakwood 0 FINAL
at Bismarck-Henning 42  
     
Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P 12 FINAL
at Salt Fork 34  
     
Milford/Cissna Park 20 FINAL
at Westville 57  
     
Nonconference    
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6 FINAL
at Watseka 49  
     
Rantoul 0 FINAL
at Bloomington 58  
     
Saturday, Sept. 17    
Okaw Valley    
Unity 28 0:52 3rd
at Monticello 38  

 

