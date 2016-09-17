Monticello football wins shootout with Unity

Image Gallery: HS Football: Monticello vs Unity » more Photo by: Holly Hart Unity quarterback Steven Migut (#6) is swarmed by the Monticello defense in the first quarter. Monticello football vs Unity, Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Monticello High School.

MONTICELLO — It wasn’t quite the 602-yard passing onslaught of two years ago, but Caleb Hanson and the Monticello offense showed they can sling it with Sages teams of yesteryear on Saturday.

Another Monticello-Unity football shootout saw the Sages pick up a 52-36 win for their first Okaw Valley Conference victory of the season.

“When we needed to make a play, we did,” Monticello coach Cully Welter said. “I thought every time we needed to score, every time we needed a first down, we were able to do so. I credit Caleb and just the whole offense.”

Hanson threw for 384 yards and six touchdowns, with Isiah Florey catching 10 passes for 209 yards and two scores and Nathan Graham grabbing eight passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns.

Florey broke open the scoring on the first possession for the Sages (4-0, 1-0 Okaw), catching a pass on the left sideline near midfield with his back to the end zone before turning, shirking his defender and bolting to the end zone for a 68-yard touchdown.

The Rockets (2-2, 0-1) responded on the next drive, when Keaton Eckstein ran nine times for 68 yards, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run.

The teams traded rushing touchdowns on the next two drives, with Monticello’s Lucas Lieb running for a 37-yard score and Unity quarterback Steven Migut hitting paydirt on a 6-yard run to tie the game at 14.

After another long Florey touchdown grab, this time for 60 yards down the right sideline, Monticello began to pull away. Ben Singleton capped the opening-half scoring with a 33-yard field goal to give Monticello a 24-14 lead heading to the break.

Graham caught two touchdown passes in the second half, including one over-the-shoulder grab as he turned away from the end zone, and another to make the score 45-28.

Migut ran for touchdowns of 66 and 60 yards in the final 24 minutes, the second of which cut the score to 45-36 with 9:49 remaining after a successful two-point conversion.

Migut and Eckstein’s running accounted for all but 22 of the Rockets’ 402 offensive yards, with Migut running for 195 yards and Eckstein rushing for 160.

Graham sealed the Sages’ win with a 20-yard grab, virtually ending the Rockets’ comeback hopes.

In a sense, the Sages were able to avenge last year’s Class 5A state quarterfinal loss to Unity, but after a third straight regular-season win against the Rockets, Welter is looking down the road.

“It’s Week 4, and we know that last year we won and the year before we won,” Welter said. “If we could trade this for a playoff win, we would. We’re definitely not satisfied but certainly happy any time we beat a team like Unity.”