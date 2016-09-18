Ex-area athletes in the NFL (Week 2)

Video: VIDEO: Bad day for the Illini » more Videographer: Drew Barringer/The News-Gazette Western Michigan had little difficulty in beating Illinois 34-10 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Sports Editor Matt Daniels gives a quick reaction on the field in the closing minutes.

A look at how ex-area athletes in the NFL fared this week:

JEFF ALLEN, Texans (ex-UI). Offensive guard and his teammates allowed four sacks in a 19-12 loss at Houston.

ARRELIOUS BENN, Jaguars (ex-UI). Wide receiver caught a pass for 9 yards in a 38-14 loss at San Diego.

JEFF CUMBERLAND, Chargers (ex-UI). Tight end did not play in a 38-14 win vs. Jacksonville.

VONTAE DAVIS, Colts (ex-UI). Cornerback did not play in a 34-20 loss at Denver.

CLAYTON FEJEDELEM, Bengals (ex-UI). Safety did not record any stats in a 24-16 loss at Pittsburgh.

JOSH FERGUSON, Colts (ex-UI). Running back caught five passes for 29 yards and rushed twice for 7 yards in a 34-20 loss at Denver.

MICHAEL HOOMANAWANUI, Saints (ex-UI). Tight end did not play in a 16-13 loss at the New York Giants.

TED KARRAS, Patriots (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates allowed two sacks in a 31-24 win vs. Miami.

MATT LaCOSSE, Giants (ex-UI). Tight end did not play in a 16-13 win vs. New Orleans.

COREY LIUGET, Chargers (ex-UI). Defensive end recovered a fumble and recorded a tackle in a 38-14 win vs. Jacksonville.

JUSTIN MARCH-LILLARD, Chiefs (ex-Danville). Linebacker had four tackles in a 19-12 loss at Houston.

WHITNEY MERCILUS, Texans (ex-UI). Linebacker recovered a fumble and notched two tackles in a 19-12 win vs. Kansas City.

JAY PROSCH, Texans (ex-UI). Fullback did not record any stats in a 19-12 win vs. Kansas City.

AKEEM SPENCE, Buccaneers (ex-UI). Defensive tackle made one stop in a 40-7 loss at Arizona.

JUSTIN STAPLES, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker did not play in a 16-15 win at Detroit.

HUGH THORNTON, Colts (ex-UI). Offensive lineman is on injured reserve (foot).

JIHAD WARD, Raiders (ex-UI). Defensive end made two tackles in a 35-28 loss vs. Atlanta.

TAVON WILSON, Lions (ex-UI). Safety had seven tackles in a 16-15 loss vs. Tennessee.