Ex-area athletes in the NFL (Week 2)
A look at how ex-area athletes in the NFL fared this week:
JEFF ALLEN, Texans (ex-UI). Offensive guard and his teammates allowed four sacks in a 19-12 loss at Houston.
ARRELIOUS BENN, Jaguars (ex-UI). Wide receiver caught a pass for 9 yards in a 38-14 loss at San Diego.
JEFF CUMBERLAND, Chargers (ex-UI). Tight end did not play in a 38-14 win vs. Jacksonville.
VONTAE DAVIS, Colts (ex-UI). Cornerback did not play in a 34-20 loss at Denver.
CLAYTON FEJEDELEM, Bengals (ex-UI). Safety did not record any stats in a 24-16 loss at Pittsburgh.
JOSH FERGUSON, Colts (ex-UI). Running back caught five passes for 29 yards and rushed twice for 7 yards in a 34-20 loss at Denver.
MICHAEL HOOMANAWANUI, Saints (ex-UI). Tight end did not play in a 16-13 loss at the New York Giants.
TED KARRAS, Patriots (ex-UI). Offensive lineman and his teammates allowed two sacks in a 31-24 win vs. Miami.
MATT LaCOSSE, Giants (ex-UI). Tight end did not play in a 16-13 win vs. New Orleans.
COREY LIUGET, Chargers (ex-UI). Defensive end recovered a fumble and recorded a tackle in a 38-14 win vs. Jacksonville.
JUSTIN MARCH-LILLARD, Chiefs (ex-Danville). Linebacker had four tackles in a 19-12 loss at Houston.
WHITNEY MERCILUS, Texans (ex-UI). Linebacker recovered a fumble and notched two tackles in a 19-12 win vs. Kansas City.
JAY PROSCH, Texans (ex-UI). Fullback did not record any stats in a 19-12 win vs. Kansas City.
AKEEM SPENCE, Buccaneers (ex-UI). Defensive tackle made one stop in a 40-7 loss at Arizona.
JUSTIN STAPLES, Titans (ex-UI). Linebacker did not play in a 16-15 win at Detroit.
HUGH THORNTON, Colts (ex-UI). Offensive lineman is on injured reserve (foot).
JIHAD WARD, Raiders (ex-UI). Defensive end made two tackles in a 35-28 loss vs. Atlanta.
TAVON WILSON, Lions (ex-UI). Safety had seven tackles in a 16-15 loss vs. Tennessee.
