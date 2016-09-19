N-G prep football top 10, Week 5 preview

Image Gallery: HS Football: Monticello vs Unity » more Photo by: Holly Hart Unity quarterback Steven Migut (#6) is swarmed by the Monticello defense in the first quarter. Monticello football vs Unity, Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Monticello High School.

It’s been awhile since St. Thomas More — one of three new teams in this week’s rankings — cracked our Top 10. But Dan Hennessey’s program is perfect through the first four games of the season. Here’s an update:



RANK, SCHOOL W-L PREV. WEEK 5 PREVIEW

1. Danville 4-0 1 Vikings host Normal West (1-3) in Big 12 play as Wildcats try to avoid second straight setback.

2. Monticello 4-0 2 Second straight Saturday night game for Sages, this time at St. Joseph-Ogden (2-2) in key Okaw Valley tilt.

3. Tuscola 4-0 3 Warriors will deal with emotional setting at Central A&M (2-2). Raiders are mourning death of two students in Saturday night motorcycle accident.

4. Westville 4-0 4 Tigers step out of Vermilion Valley Conference with nonconference game at Iroquois West (1-3).

5. St. Thomas More 4-0 — Sabers hit the road with short trip north to Rantoul (0-4) as Okaw Valley play continues.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3-1 6 Panthers will host Momence (2-2) in Sangamon Valley Conference play, with Redksins riding two-game win streak.

7. Bismarck-Henning 3-1 8 Blue Devils might add to three straight wins by at least 30 points in VVC action at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac (0-4).

8. Argenta-Oreana 4-0 10 Bombers look to keep unbeaten season intact with home Little Okaw Valley Northwest game against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (2-2).

9. Watseka/St. Anne 3-1 — Should be a good SVC game at Dwight (3-1) between two high-scoring offenses. The Warriors average 31 points, and Trojans average 33.

10. Centennial 2-2 — Chargers host Big 12 foe Peoria Manual (0-4) at Tommy Stewart Field and try to notch first win streak of the season.