Monticello football, by the numbers

Monticello is one of six area unbeaten teams going into a Week 5 showdown at St. Joseph-Ogden on Saturday night. A look at the 4-0 Sages, by the numbers:

3

State ranking the Sages had in the latest Class 3A Associated Press poll that came out Tuesday, and the number of consecutive losses Monticello has suffered against Saturday night’s foe, St. Joseph-Ogden, since beating the Spartans during the first round of the Class 3A playoffs in 2011.

7

Touchdown catches Nathan Graham (26 receptions, 494 yards) has on the season; interceptions the Sages’ defense has, with linebacker Nathan Harman (team-high 37 tackles) and cornerback Devin Graham each snagging two; and consecutive playoff appearances Monticello has made.

47.75

Points the Sages are averaging through four games. No team has held Monticello in check yet, with the Sages topping 40 points in every game so far, including a season-best 52 points in their Okaw Valley Conference schedule-opening win last Saturday night at home against Unity.

194

Career wins for Monticello coach Cully Welter, with 58 coming at Monticello since 2009. Previous successful stops at Aledo (113 wins from 1998 to 2008) and Ridgeview (23 wins from 1994 to 1997) have allowed his teams to reach the playoffs in 21 of his first 22 seasons.

1,176

Passing yards Caleb Hanson has on the season, tops in the area, while completing 71 percent of his passes. The senior quarterback also leads the Sages in rushing with 334 yards and has 20 total touchdowns (14 passing and six rushing) to go with only one interception.

