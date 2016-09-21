Zilis' Week 5 prep football storylines

Okaw quarterbacks a challenge for SJ-O



For the most part, St. Joseph-Ogden coach Shawn Skinner felt his team put on a quality defensive performance against St. Thomas More last Friday.



But on a few plays, the Spartans relented. And quarterback D.J. Lee, who has a scholarship offer from Louisville, burned them in a 27-26 overtime loss for SJ-O.



“You can do everything right 97 percent of the time, but three plays he burns you,” Skinner said on The News-Gazette’s “Preps Sports Podcast” on Tuesday. “And to a degree, that’s really what happened. He just needs a little bit of time, and he’s got some athletes at receiver. If they get behind you, it only takes one play to burn you, and unfortunately that happened. And he’s a competitor. He doesn’t come off the field for them.”



Lee won’t be the last elite quarterback SJ-O will see this season in an Okaw Valley Conference loaded with them. When the Spartans take on Unity in Week 8, they’ll see Steven Migut, who rushed for 195 yards last week against Monticello.



This week, the Spartans will take on Monticello, which features quarterback Caleb Hanson. After building confidence last year by temporarily filling in for an injured Brandon Wildman, Hanson leads the area in passing this year, including a 384-yard, six-score display in a win against Unity on Saturday.



Warriors not satisfied despite success scoring



Through four games, Class 1A No. 3 Tuscola has scored 199 points and allowed 42. Quarterback Kaleb Williams (below) ranks fourth in the area with 595 rushing yards after running for 300 last week in a 40-22 win against Shelbyville.



But coach Andy Romine still is looking for improvement, particularly in the passing game.



“One thing we’re really working on is trying to stretch the field vertically,” Romine said. “We’ve got to continue to work on that.”



The Warriors are one of six area teams that are unbeaten through four games, with a test against Class 1A No. 1 St. Teresa lurking in two weeks. Williams is a big reason for the success.



“Since the end of last season, his work ethic has been ridiculous in the weight room,” Romine said. “He’s stronger, heavier, faster and more explosive than he’s ever been in his life right now.”



Another huge reason, metaphorically and literally, for the Warriors’ winning ways after losing several key players, including All-Area first-team quarterback and linebacker Nick Bates, is offensive tackle Hunter Woodard and the rest of a strong offensive line. Woodard, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound junior, has drawn the interest of several FBS teams.



“He’s big, and he’s got what God doesn’t give everybody,” Romine said. “He’s such a great down blocker, but he’s also a really good puller. I don’t find myself saying, ‘We’re going to run power here, we’ve got to run behind Woodard.’ ”



While the passing game could use some work, Romine sees his team as similar to the one that finished the regular season undefeated last year before it was upset in the second round of the playoffs.



“It’s not a ton different, really,” Romine said. “We don’t prepare differently, and I think most of that is because we believe in the way we do things and the kids believe in the way we do things, and so we’re going to keep doing it.”



A-O boosts confidence with win



Argenta-Oreana coach Chad Eisenmenger tried to temper growing expectations as last Friday’s game against Arcola approached. While they graduated most of their starting lineup, the Purple Riders were still a quality team, as Eisenmenger saw in their second and third games of the season.



“I knew they had talent,” Eisenmenger said. “I tried to prepare them that it wasn’t going to be (a blowout).”



The Bombers defeated the defending Class 1A state champions 28-14 behind Brody Ulrey’s 14-of-21, 181-yard passing performance to move to 4-0 on the season.



“The Arcola game, while it was huge for our program, was a relief due to the fact that expectations for us were so high,” Eisenmenger said.



While Eisenmenger expected improvement this season after winning a combined three games in the last two years, the Bombers were picked to finish fourth out of six teams in the Little Okaw Valley Northwest Division. Two more wins will secure them a playoff spot for the first time since 2013.



“In the past, we’ve had a tendency to point fingers and lose our heads when things don’t go our way, and it’s kind of snowballed on us, but these kids have faced a lot of adversity and have really come together,” Eisenmenger said. “It’s been a really fun group to coach, and I think it’s starting to show how things go when you play that way and you play as a team.”