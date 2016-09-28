On campus: Catching up with area standouts

■ Sophomore Colton Fauver, from Salt Fork, returned a blocked punt for a 18-yard touchdown for Eureka as the Red Devils defeated MacMurray 28-13 last Saturday. On MacMurray’s next drive, Fauver intercepted a pass that ended a potential scoring drive. Senior Ross Royal, from GCMS, also came up with an interception for Eureka. Next up is a 1 p.m. matchup on Saturday at Greenville.

■ Senior Luke Clapp, from Tri-County, has started all four games for Franklin College. The cornerback has seven solo tackles and two assists, as well as an interception. The 3-1 Grizzlies travel to play at winless Manchester at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

■ The University of Chicago men’s soccer program is currently ranked fourth in the latest Division III NSCAA Coaches Poll thanks in part to senior George Voulgaris and freshman Panos Voulgaris. The brothers, who were outstanding forwards for Urbana University, have made the transition to defense for the undefeated Maroons. The squad has surrendered just one goal in their first nine matches and set a program record with five straight shutouts. Their next match will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Emory.

■ Three ex-area athletes currently playing for Parkland are in the top 10 statistically in NJCAA Division II volleyball. Sophomore Laura Gross, from Schlarman, is second with 81 block assists, fourth in points with 327.5, fifth in kills with 259, and sixth in hitting percentage at .437 and total blocks at 84. Sophomore Jaime Johnson, from Centennial, is sixth with 661 assists and ninth with 42 service aces, and sophomore Taylor Bauer, from Watseka, is tenth in both kills (236) and points (279.5). On Saturday, the top-ranked Cobras play Lincoln Trail at 2 p.m. and Frontier at 4 p.m. Both matches are in Robinson.