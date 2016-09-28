Playoff hopes up in air for SJ-O

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph-Ogden must win its final four regular-season games to earn a playoff spot.

The Spartans are one of seven area teams that find themselves in that situation, joining Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Champaign Central, Clinton, Prairie Central, Ridgeview/Lexington and Villa Grove/Heritage.

But none of the other six programs have the postseason longevity of SJ-O, which has reached the playoffs for 25 straight seasons dating back to 1991.

Of course, five wins makes teams eligible for the playoffs, but it comes down to playoff points to determine which 5-4 teams make it.

And SJ-O coach Shawn Skinner doesn’t want to rely on that, even if all three teams that have beaten SJ-O — Wilmington, St. Thomas More and Monticello — are a combined 15-0 going into Week 6.

“I’m not going to shy away from any competition,” Skinner said. “Five wins doesn’t guarantee you anything. Our playoffs begin now.”

First up is Okaw Valley Conference foe Rantoul (0-5) this Friday night for the Spartans’ homecoming game.

“We don’t have much time to lick our wounds because you’ve got a team in Rantoul that is hungry, and they’re loaded with athletes,” Skinner said. “We better get ready to work this week and figure out a way to turn it around.”

The final four opponents SJ-O will face — along with Rantoul, games at Lawrenceville on

Oct. 7, at Unity on Oct. 15 and at home against Prairie Central on Oct. 21 are still on the schedule — carry a combined 7-13 record into Week 6.

The longest active area playoff streak may be in jeopardy, but Skinner did see some positive signs despite the Spartans’ 44-22 home loss Saturday against Monticello.

“We moved the ball,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to keep our best athletes on the field. We’ve got too many guys coming off the field, and that’s the bottom line. I don’t know why that is, but when our athletes are on the field, we’re pretty tough on offense.”