Salt Fork's pass game starting to catch on

CATLIN — Salt Fork coach Brian Plotner knew success was possible, even after losing over half of its starting lineup and the centerpiece of its potent passing attack, quarterback Connor Taylor.

Through four games, though, the Storm had completed just 14 of 43 passes for 200 yards. Last year, they averaged 212 yards.

That’s why Plotner was so happy with quarterback Caleb Fauver’s performance last Friday in a 40-12 win at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, where the senior completed 5 of 7 passes for 108 yards.

“The passing game was nice to see,” Plotner said. “Last year, our offense was definitely our strong suit, carrying us with the ability to score in a lot of places on the field. ... In the games we’ve done well (this year), our rushing attack has been kind of what’s carried the offensive side of the ball.”

After falling to Eureka and Westville, both on the road, the first three weeks of the season, the Storm have won two straight, beating Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac 34-12 at home in Week 4 before last Friday’s road win.

“We got production out of all three units at the same time (against Georgetown-Ridge Farm),” Plotner said, “which is probably the first time we’ve done that.”

This week, the Storm take on four-time defending Vermilion Valley Conference champion Bismarck-Henning.

The Blue Devils opened the year with a loss to Watseka, who Salt Fork in turn beat in Week 2, before reeling off four straight wins and scoring 237 points in the process.

With their usual strong offensive line blocking for him, Bismarck-Henning junior Izaack Kitchens leads the area with 910 rushing yards.

“Size-wise we’ll be giving up a lot,” Plotner said, “so we’ll have to try to use some quickness if we can to get there and we’re going to have a lot of bodies get to the ball-carriers, because one body on Kitchens isn’t enough ... It all starts up front with them. That continues to be their key to success, and they continue that year after year to produce those offensive rushing yards because of their running back combination with those linemen.”

Bulldogs want to keep recent success going

MAHOMET — Coming off of a Week 1 home loss, Mahomet-Seymour fell in heartbreaking fashion to Limestone in its second game, losing 14-13 at Frank Dutton Field.

Suddenly, a team that hadn’t missed the playoffs in 13 years seemed on the verge of missing their second straight postseason.

Three weeks and three wins later, the Bulldogs feel much better about their playoff hopes.

“We fell back on our seniors after those first two weeks and said, ‘Guys, we can’t panic, but here’s where we’re at, this is what’s got to happen,’” M-S coach Keith Pogue said on Wednesday’s News-Gazette Preps Sports Podcast. “The loss to Limestone was a heartbreaker. We lost it on an extra point, but they responded in the right way the next week in practice. We said right up front, each game this year is going to be a scratch, bite, claw type of game. We’re not going to have 55-7; we’re going to have 14-7. They understand that going in, and having that many seniors invested in the program is good.”

Wins over Corn Belt foes Prairie Central and Normal U-High the next two weeks would make the Bulldogs playoff eligible, but Pogue isn’t certain that would earn his team a playoff berth.

Last season, Clinton was the last team to make the playoffs with 36 opponents’ wins, the tiebreaker for five-win teams. With four games left, Mahomet-Seymour has 20 playoff points.

“To get to five, we don’t think about that,” Pogue said. “Quite frankly, the Corn Belt lost every game the first week of the season, so we don’t know where we’re going to be playoff-wise. It doesn’t look real good. We’ve got to understand, there’s not much room for error here.”

Particularly with the Bulldogs’ final three games — Normal U-High, Bloomington Central Catholic and Effingham — on the road. Friday’s game is also senior night for M-S.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Terrance Taylor, who starts on both lines for the Bulldogs, “but we’ve got to keep our eyes on our goals and play like we usually do.”