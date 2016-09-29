5 prep football games to catch in Week 6

Other Related Content Playoff hopes up in air for SJ-O

Thereâ€™s plenty of in-conference intrigue in Week 6. Hereâ€™s a sampling, courtesy Matt Daniels:

Centennial (3-2, 3-1 Big 12) at Danville (5-0, 4-0 Big 12)

All three of the Chargersâ€™ wins have come against teams with sub-.500 records. The same holds true for all of Danvilleâ€™s victories. Something will have to give at Whitesell Field, with Centennial riding a two-game win streak and the Vikings off to a perfect start. Quarterback Chris Comet (64 of 102, 790 yards, 10 TDs) will need another steady game to keep Centennial in the mix, while Danville will rely on a bevy of playmakers like running backs Jerry Reed (48 carries, 467 yards, 4 TDs) and Justin Daubaris (53 carries, 417 yards, 6 TDs) and quarterback Quentin Smith (32 of 54, 602 yards, 9 TDs; 59 carries, 407 yards, 12 TDs).



Unity (3-2, 0-1 Okaw Valley) at St. Thomas More (5-0, 2-0 OVC)

This marks the start of a tough four-week stretch to close the season for the Sabers. STM, so far, has met and exceeded every challenge thrown its way. Containing Unity quarterback Steven Migut when he runs the ball (48 carries, 594 yards, 7 TDs) and disrupting him when he throws the ball (22 of 46, 328 yards, 5 TDs) is a big challenge for STMâ€™s defense. Linebackers Jacob Richard (58 tackles), Bryce Roeder (38) and Brayden Roeder (37) have carried the Sabers so far on defense, and another big night from the trio is key. Watch out for STM quarterback D.J. Lee, too (30 of 60, 471 yards, 10 TDs; 32 carries, 260 yards, 3 TDs).

Prairie Central (2-3, 2-2 Corn Belt) at Mahomet-Seymour (3-2, 3-0 CB)

The Bulldogs lack the dynamic skill-position players this season that had almost become a staple of Keith Pogueâ€™s program recently. Fullback Hunter Crowley (65 carries, 291 yards, 2 TDs) and quarterback Connor Thomas (31 of 72, 458 yards, 3 TDs) lead the charge offensively, but it is the Bulldogsâ€™ defense â€” anchored by defensive-line stalwarts Joshua Powell (20 tackles) and Terrance Taylor (20) â€” that have M-S on a three-game win streak. The defense will need to play well in the Bulldogsâ€™ final home game, especially with Prairie Central quarterback Billy Printz (35 of 67, 657 yards, 5 TDs; 82 carries, 381 yards, 4 TDs) playing at a high level.



Bismarck-Henning (4-1, 3-0 Vermilion Valley) at Salt Fork (3-2, 2-1 VVC)

The Blue Devils have cruised offensively in their current four-game win streak, averaging 59.5 points during that span. Area rushing leader Izaack Kitchens (71 carries, 910 yards, 12 TDs) is a big reason why, but Caleb Lahey (71 carries, 400 yards, 7 TDs) and Dakota Akins (35 carries, 324 yards, 2 TDs) are also capable options for coach Mark Doddâ€™s team. Salt Fork will almost have to sell out to stop the run if it wants to pull the mini-upset. The Storm will need big games from quarterback/defensive back Caleb Fauver (76 carries, 543 yards, 7 TDs; 13 of 38, 197 yards, 1 TD; 26 tackles and four interceptions), running back Grayson Hughes (51 carries, 300 yards, 3 TDs) and linebacker Byron Hackman (56 tackles).



Westville (5-0, 2-0 Vermilion Valley) at Oakwood (3-2, 2-1 VVC)

The host Comets will try to knock the Tigers from the ranks of the unbeaten. Good luck. Westville has won all five of its games by an average of 27.4 points. Guy Goodloveâ€™s team features running backs Ladavion Severado (76 carries, 586 yards, 6 TDs) and Cameron Nicholas (48 carries, 461 yards, 5 TDs), not to mention an accurate quarterback in Duncan Hathaway (28 of 44, 429 yards, 7 TDs). Oakwood, which already has more wins under first-year coach Wade DeVries than any Comets team since 2010, might have a chance if workhorse Skylar Bolton (128 carries, 773 yards, 7 TDs) gets going early.