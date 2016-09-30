Danville clinches playoff spot; Maroons cruise

Image Gallery: HS Football: M-S vs. Prairie Central » more Mahomet-Seymour QB, Connor Thomas(12) tries to hold off Prairie Central's Alex Steidinger(74) in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

DANVILLE — Junior running back Jerry Reed knew well the exploits of the Danville football team, even as the running back watched from afar in his hometown of Topeka, Kan.



From spending his summers with his father in Danville, he knew that the Vikings had a young, solid team last year bolstered by a strong running game that was ready to be pushed over the top.



After moving to Danville during last year’s second semester, Reed is making that a reality.



The 5-foot-7 speedster churned through a field that had turned to mud for 60 yards on the final three drives of Danville’s 17-10 win against Centennial on Friday, pushing the Vikings to a 6-0 start and guaranteed playoff position.



“I figured I just had to work my way into (the lineup),” Reed said. “I knew we were going to be good this year.”



After Jordan Williams made a 45-yard catch of quarterback Chris Comet’s toss in Centennial’s first drive of the game, Collin Klein made a 30-yard field goal to put the Chargers (3-3, 3-2 Big 12) ahead early.



That’s where the Chargers’ offensive momentum stopped. On the next drive, a snap from the 14-yard line flew all the way into the end zone, and Comet was forced to take a safety. In the process, he was kneed in the head and was forced to leave the game.



Aside from Centennial’s first and last drives of the game, the team lost a total of 34 yards.



“No excuses,” Chargers coach Lekevie Johnson said. “We expect the young guy to come in, but the dynamics of what we can call changes when Chris is out of the game, so that hurts us.”



Reed scored for the Vikings (6-0, 5-0) on the next drive to make it 9-3, but the Chargers’ defense held up.



Kobe Doran’s interception and return to the 2-yard line midway through the third quarter set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Tyreace James, giving Centennial a 10-9 edge going into the fourth quarter.



“If we play how we need to play, I keep saying this, we’re athletic enough to play with anybody in the Big 12,” Johnson said. “We’re right where we need to be. It’s just the mental miscues.



“Look at the score. You’re up 10-9 going into the fourth quarter. You’re in their house, homecoming. Our guys did what we asked them to do. We fought like hell.”



But Reed’s running was too much.



Even on a muddy night, a running back who relies on quick cuts was able to keep the Vikings’ offense moving, and he eventually helped set up a 3-yard touchdown run for Quentin Smith with 7:59 left.



“You’ve got to adjust the way you make your moves (in the mud),” Reed said. “Sometimes, you can’t juke, you just have to go through.”



While Centennial will have to beat at least one of either Class 5A No. 1 Peoria or Class 7A No. 7 Normal Community to qualify for the postseason, Danville clinched a playoff berth Friday. And after losing six close games last year, the Vikings showed they could close out a close game now.



“Last year, we didn’t really finish in the fourth quarter, so we always got beat by a touchdown,” Smith said. “This year, we came out finishing.”



Maroons roll at home. Champaign Central cruised to a 47-14 Big 12 win against Urbana at Tommy Stewart Field.



The Maroons (3-3, 2-3 Big 12) rolled up 521 yards of offense and scored 47 unanswered points after Urbana (0-6, 0-6) went ahead 6-0 early in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Jaimin Carter.



Isaac Heaton went 5 of 9 for 137 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Josh Parker scampered for 187 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns and Tony Clark added 132 yards on 12 carries for Central, which won its second consecutive game. Jake Beesley was Heaton’s favorite target, hauling in 87 receiving yards on four catches.



Urbana quarterback Tyler Kyburz went 22 of 34 for 209 yards, with Jamon Carter-Grady (six receptions for 85 yards) and Carter (seven catches for 63 yards) his favorite targets. LaDarol Lipscomb, who caught seven passes for 43 yards, accounted for the Tigers’ other touchdown with a 94-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.