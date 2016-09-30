Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

High school football scoreboard: Sept. 30, 2016
Fri, 09/30/2016 - 7:15pm | The News-Gazette

The second half of the high school football season is officially upon us.

And, like has so often happened during the first five weeks of the season, rain is in the forecast tonight.

But that shouldn't dampen the spirits of at least six high school football teams. Why?

Because Danville, Monticello, Tuscola, Westville, St. Thomas More and Argenta-Oreana could all secure their sixth win tonight, which guarantees a postseason berth.

Danville (5-0) will try to accomplish the task at home against Centennial (3-2). The Chargers enter this Big 12 game at Whitesell Field on a two-game winning streak.

Monticello (5-0) steps out of Okaw Valley Conference play by hosting Casey-Westfield (1-4).

In Central Illinois Conference action, Tuscola (5-0) hits the road for the second straight week, this time taking on Warrensburg-Latham (3-2) before a huge Week 7 showdown looms with Decatur St. Teresa (5-0).

Westville (5-0) returns to Vermilion Valley Conference play with a game at Oakwood (3-2) after the Tigers ran roughsod on Iroquois West last Friday.

St. Thomas More (5-0) has a tough task at home tonight facing off against Unity (3-2) in a key Okaw Valley Conference tilt.

And Argenta-Oreana (5-0) rounds out the list of our area unbeatens, with the Bombers going on the road to face Cerro Gordo/Bement (1-4) in Little Okaw Valley Northwest play.

For scores on all those games, and the other 18 games involving area schools tonight, stay tuned to our scoreboard throughout the evening. We will update each time an area team scores a touchdown, kicks a field goal or corrals a safety.

Friday, Sept. 30 SCORE QUARTER
Big 12    
Centennial 3 9:33 1Q
at Danville 0  
     
Urbana 6 1Q
at Champaign Central 0  
     
Central Illinois    
Clinton 14 1Q
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0  
     
Tuscola 7 8:46 1Q
at Warrensburg-Latham 7  
     
Corn Belt    
Prairie Central    
at Mahomet-Seymour    
     
HOIC Large    
Eureka    
at Ridgeview/Lexington    
     
HOIC Small    
Fisher    
at Heyworth    
     
GCMS 15 5:47 1Q
at Tremont 0  
     
LeRoy 16 1Q
at F-C/W 0  
     
LOVC Northwest    
Argenta-Oreana 6 8:55 1Q
at CG/Bement 0  
     
Decatur Lutheran    
at Arcola    
     
Sangamon Valley    
at ALAH    
     
LOVC Southeast    
Palestine    
at Villa Grove/Heritage    
     
Tri-County    
at Martinsville    
     
Okaw Valley    
Rantoul 0 7:16 1Q
at St. Joseph-Ogden 6  
     
Unity 7 7:39 1Q
at St. Thomas More 0  
     
Sangamon Valley    
Momence 0 1Q
at Watseka 6  
     
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14 7:16 1Q
at Iroquois West 0  
     
Vermilion Valley    
Bismarck-Henning    
at Salt Fork    
     
Georgetown-RF 8 6:05 1Q
at Milford/CP 0  
     
Westville    
at Oakwood    
     
Nonconference    
Casey-Westfield 0 7:27 1Q
at Monticello 8  
     
Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P    
at Clifton Central    

 

