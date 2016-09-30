High school football scoreboard: Sept. 30, 2016

The second half of the high school football season is officially upon us.

And, like has so often happened during the first five weeks of the season, rain is in the forecast tonight.

But that shouldn't dampen the spirits of at least six high school football teams. Why?

Because Danville, Monticello, Tuscola, Westville, St. Thomas More and Argenta-Oreana could all secure their sixth win tonight, which guarantees a postseason berth.

Danville (5-0) will try to accomplish the task at home against Centennial (3-2). The Chargers enter this Big 12 game at Whitesell Field on a two-game winning streak.

Monticello (5-0) steps out of Okaw Valley Conference play by hosting Casey-Westfield (1-4).

In Central Illinois Conference action, Tuscola (5-0) hits the road for the second straight week, this time taking on Warrensburg-Latham (3-2) before a huge Week 7 showdown looms with Decatur St. Teresa (5-0).

Westville (5-0) returns to Vermilion Valley Conference play with a game at Oakwood (3-2) after the Tigers ran roughsod on Iroquois West last Friday.

St. Thomas More (5-0) has a tough task at home tonight facing off against Unity (3-2) in a key Okaw Valley Conference tilt.

And Argenta-Oreana (5-0) rounds out the list of our area unbeatens, with the Bombers going on the road to face Cerro Gordo/Bement (1-4) in Little Okaw Valley Northwest play.

For scores on all those games, and the other 18 games involving area schools tonight, stay tuned to our scoreboard throughout the evening. We will update each time an area team scores a touchdown, kicks a field goal or corrals a safety.