M-S wins on Senior Night

Image Gallery: HS Football: M-S vs. Prairie Central » more Mahomet-Seymour QB, Connor Thomas(12) tries to hold off Prairie Central's Alex Steidinger(74) in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

MAHOMET — Last week, two touchdowns was enough for a Mahomet-Seymour football victory.



This week, one score did the trick.



Thanks to goal-line stands in each half on Friday, M-S rallied in the second half to score the points needed to edge Prairie Central 7-6 at Frank Dutton Field.



It was Senior Night for the Bulldogs (4-2, 4-0 Corn Belt), and seniors fared well.



Three plays after senior Lee Rexroad blocked a punt and recovered it at the Prairie Central 16-yard line, another senior, Hunter Crowley, scored on a 2-yard run with 4 minutes, 59 seconds left in the third quarter of a game played in a steady rainstorm.



“Crowley is a load. At halftime, I told him we were going to run ‘freeze’ (Crowley up the middle) again and again and again,” M-S coach Keith Pogue said. “I said, ‘Let me know when you’re done,’ but he never came out.”



Junior Brooks Coetzee converted what proved to be the decisive extra point one day after committing to Notre Dame for baseball.



“He’s such a great athlete,” Pogue said. “He makes us look good.”



Coetzee also had three punts, all of which sailed more than 40 yards despite the conditions.



Besides the blocked punt, Rexroad had two sacks in the last three minutes.



“In some respects, they were running away from (defensive end Colton) Grove, and Lee said, ‘That won’t help you,’ ” Pogue said.



In the first half, Prairie Central (2-4, 2-3) had fourth and goal from the 2. But Ethan Kinkade, who scored the Hawks’ first touchdown at 6:48 of the first quarter, was stopped 1 yard short.



In the third period, Matt Kerns was stopped for no gain up the middle on fourth and goal, also from the 2.



“The whole defense showed up, and we had to have it,” Pogue said.



M-S has won four games in a row and will play its final three regular-season games on the road.