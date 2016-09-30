Unity hands STM its first loss of season

CHAMPAIGN — Unity bookended Friday night’s Okaw Valley Conference game at St. Thomas More with forced turnovers.



Travis Spencer forced a Sabers fumble on the first play. Unity turned it into a nine-play drive, burned more than four minutes off the clock and took the early lead on a short touchdown run by Steven Migut.



Unity closed out Friday night’s game with an Ethan Miebach interception. The Rockets (4-2, 2-1 OVC) were able to kneel out the clock to finish their 26-12 win — an important victory with the season now two-thirds complete.



“You never like to be staring down the barrel of 3-3 this late in the season,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said. “We hadn’t beaten a team with a winning record yet, so there were a lot of things that were important about this.



“Most important, I liked the way our kids have prepared. I like the way our kids have practiced. I like everything that they’ve done. I just kept telling them to continue to do the things we’re doing, and it’s going to turn out for us. (Friday night), we did it.”



St. Thomas More (5-1, 2-1) was in the opposite situation of the Rockets heading into Friday night’s game. Undefeated, the Sabers hadn’t played a team with a winning record.



STM coach Dan Hennessey said he challenged his seniors after the game to use the first loss of the season as a chance to step up and lead the team.



Even playoff eligible with five wins, a postseason berth isn’t necessarily a sure thing. Three of the Sabers’ first five opponents are still winless, meaning playoff points are at a premium.



“I told them it’s OK to feel bad,” Hennessey said. “It’s OK to have that burning in your stomach that you don’t like to lose. I told the seniors it’s their team, and it’s their time to step up.



“We need one more. We’ve got Monticello next week, we’ll take Monticello on and we’ll go from there. We’ll find out next week in practice how they’re going to step up. I’m hoping we step in the right direction.”



A persistent rain at Henneman Field changed the complexion of Friday’s game. STM was unable to move the ball through the air and couldn’t match Unity’s between-the-tackles ground game.



Keaton Eckstein rushed 31 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rockets, with Migut rushing 21 times for 108 yards. With his offensive line getting a good push, Hamilton was more than OK running the ball — and the clock.



It meant fewer opportunities for STM quarterback D.J. Lee, who rushed 19 times for 97 yards and was 5 of 12 for 66 yards passing.



“Yeah, that’s a pretty good defense on him, isn’t it?” Hamilton said. “It helped when you can eat the clock and keep them off the ball, and we made some nice stops there in the second half.”