Week 6 prep football roundup

Image Gallery: HS Football: Danville vs Centennial » more Photo by: Holly Hart Danville's Justin Daubaris (#25) breaks between Centennial defenders Isaiah Wright (#50) and Leo Hall (#1). Danville High School football vs Centennial, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Danville High School. The Vikings defeated the Chargers 17-10.

Clinton 51, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 20

SULLIVAN — The visiting Maroons improved to .500 overall and within the Central Illinois Conference as they steadily pulled away against the Redskins.

Alec Cooley posted two first-half touchdown runs, which were followed by a 46-yard scoring connection between Noah Griffin and Jacob Hospelhorn, giving Clinton a 21-7 advantage late in the first half. But S/OV pulled within nine before halftime and was down just one a few minutes into the third quarter.

“We talked about that at halftime, (our effort) wasn’t good enough,” Clinton coach John Hayden said. “(But) we weren’t going to quit.”

Dalton Whitted responded to the Redskins’ push with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and the Maroons rolled from there.

“That pretty much took the wind out of their sails,” Hayden said of Whitted’s rush. “The kids played great defense, and I was happy with our effort.”



Tuscola 56, Warrensburg-Latham 27

WARRENSBURG — Kaleb Williams threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one more as the Warriors vaulted into the playoffs with relative ease, knocking off the Cardinals behind a nonstop offensive attack in CIC play.

Tuscola scored on the game’s first play with an 87-yard kickoff return by Dalton Hoel and never looked back. The Warriors grabbed a 29-14 lead at halftime and piled on 20 more points in the fourth quarter alone.

Williams finished with 172 yards through the air and 46 more on the ground. Haden Cothron hauled in a touchdown pass among his five completions for 76 yards.



GCMS 45, Tremont 0

TREMONT — GCMS jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back, spoiling homecoming games in consecutive weeks.

Mitch McNutt, who rushed for 170 yards, crossed the goal line from 16 yards on the Falcons opening drive. Then, on Tremont’s first series, the GCMS defense forced a punt that Levi Davis blocked and recovered in the end zone.

Jared Trantina, who serves as a change-of-pace option to McNutt, added a trio of rushing touchdowns as well in the Heart of Illinois Small win.

The shutout was the Falcons third straight, as they held the Turks to 153 total yards.

Tremont quarterback Logan Baxter threw for 46 of those yards but was also sacked several times in the game. He and reserve Jacob Burge each threw an interception to GCMS defensive backs Casey Callaway and Austin Spiller, respectively.

Ryan Ferguson

LeRoy 55, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 16

FLANAGAN — The Panthers scored on their first six possessions against Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Friday to take a 47-0 lead into halftime before cruising to an HOIC Small win.

Gabe Bennett piled up 138 yards rushing, 42 of them on a long run that set up LeRoy’s first touchdown, a short run from fullback Corbin Litherland.

Bennett took the first carry of the Panthers second drive 33 yards for the score, then added a 16-yard touchdown run on the next possession.

Bennett scored his third touchdown on a 42-yard scamper.

“First half, I thought our starters did exactly what they needed to do,” LeRoy coach BJ Zeleznik said. “We took care of business.”

Jerry Nowicki

Heyworth 28, Fisher 14

HEYWORTH —The visiting Bunnies and Hornets were tied at 14 at halftime before Heyworth pulled through in the second half for an HOIC Small win.

Bryce Burk completed 9 of 25 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown to lead Fisher, with Jaden Jones-Watkins (four catches for 71 yards) and Tyler Martin (three catches for 58 yards) his favorite targets, and Kyle Burke caught a 19-yard touchdown pass. Jacob Horsch grinded his way to a team-high 44 rushing yards on 17 carries, with Dawson Purvis finishing with a team-high 11 tackles.



Eureka 28, Ridgeview/Lexington 3

LEXINGTON — The host Mustangs took an early 3-0 lead behind a 32-yard field goal from Tommy Higgins, but Ridgeview/Lexington couldn’t muster any more points in the HOIC Large loss.

Adam Murray (42 rushing yards on 10 carries) and Josh Hardman (41 rushing yards on 16 carries) paced Ridgeview/Lexington’s offense.



Argenta-Oreana 54, Cerro Gordo/Bement 20

BEMENT — The Bombers clinched their first playoff appearance since 2013 with a convincing Little Okaw Valley Northwest road win behind a dominant performance by quarterback Brody Ulrey.

Ulrey completed 25 of 32 passes for 268 yards and five touchdowns in rainy conditions, connecting with Parker Haltom often. Haltom hauled in 12 receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

“There was a lot of improvising with a wet ball and some bad snaps, but Brody handled it all,” A-O coach Chad Eisenmenger said. “He made big plays like he always does.”

Skyler Peterson rushed for 124 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, to go along with three receptions for 17 yards and two touchdowns, while Pierce Bradford added an interception on defense.

Dalton Grohler led the host Broncos with 117 rushing yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns.

The win, along with Arcola’s defeat of Decatur Lutheran, has the Bombers alone in first place in the LOVC Northwest with three games left.

“It’s up to us to handle our own business,” Eisenmenger said. “We wanted to get the sixth win out of the way. It guarantees a tenth game and, now it’s all about the conference race.”



Arcola 8, Decatur Lutheran 6

ARCOLA — Three yards and a splash. That’s what Arcola’s offense came down to on a wet Friday night, but the Purple Riders made the plays they needed to to knock Decatur Lutheran from the ranks of the unbeaten.

The biggest came late in the fourth quarter. Decatur Lutheran scored with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left to play, but Arcola’s defense held fast on the two-point conversion, denying the Lions in their attempt to tie the game.

“They ran a little outside zone sweep thing all night long, and we didn’t have the most success stopping it so they came back to it,” Arcola coach Zach Zehr said. Our kids made a play out on the perimeter. Every time we needed something to happen tonight someone stepped up and made a play.”

Arcola quarterback Conner Strader rushed 28 times for 157 yards, and Daniel Mendoza scored the Purple Riders’ lone touchdown on a 2-yard burst.

“We just kind of grounded it out,” Zehr said. “We only had four plays over 10 yards. Our offensive line did a phenomenal job of just getting us 3 and 4 yards every play. We stayed away from penalties and turnovers, and then, obviously, our defense played phenomenal.”



Sangamon Valley 44, ALAH 10

ARTHUR — The host Knights enjoyed a 2-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to a safety, but couldn’t sustain it the rest of the way in an LOVC Northwest loss, as Sangamon Valley outgained ALAH 399-22 in total offense. Marcus Vanausdoll scored the lone touchdown for ALAH on an 81-yard punt return in the fourth quarter, while Adam Day rushed for 30 yards on six carries.



Tri-County 15, Martinsville 14

MARTINSVILLE — The Titans secured their first victory of the season by topping the Bluestreaks in Little Okaw Valley Southeast play.



Villa Grove/Heritage 50, Palestine/Hutsonville 6

VILLA GROVE — The rain didn’t hit Villa Grove until late in the third quarter of the Blue Devils’ LOVC Southeast showdown with Palestine/Hutsonville. That meant VG/H quarterback Codie Baker had plenty of opportunities to hurt the Pioneers with his arm. And he did. Baker completed 13 of 24 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns, and the Blue Devils cruised to the win.

“They played a very aggressive defense trying to box us up in the run, and it led to a lot of 1-on-1 matchups on the perimeter we were able to win,” VG/H coach Joe Stokowski said. “Cody’s stats look askew because he had such a rough night we played Tuscola. If you take that out and you look game to game, he’s had a lot of success over the last three weeks, and we’ve been very efficient throwing the football and Tonight was a testament to that.”

Baker completed touchdown passes of 96 yards to Cole Mohr and 73 yards to Cole Alvis. Mohr had three receptions for 140 yards, Alvis four for 129 and two scores and Parker Vollmer added 16 rushes for 141 yards and a rushing touchdown.



St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Rantoul 0

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph-Ogden coach Shawn Skinner knows his team’s identity, and he doesn’t plan on changing it anytime soon.

St. Joseph-Ogden defeated Rantoul 44-0 in a home Okaw Valley Conference game behind a ground attack that rushed for more than 200 yards in the first half. Skinner credited the big boys up front for helping to pave the way for the comfortable win Friday night.

"I thought our offensive line really took over and was able to dictate the rhythm of the game,” Skinner said. “That’s our strength. We put it on their shoulders and they led us to a win. .. I just think we’re finding our identity. We know the line can move some people and open some holes. That’s who we are.”

The Spartans built the 44-0 advantage at halftime behind Dwight Colvin’s three scores, a short touchdown run from Colton Hale and a 29-yard touchdown pass from Marty Wright to Bryce Haake.

Colvin led the way, though, for SJ-O, as the 5-foot-4, 165-pound running back rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

“He’s got some tools that are pretty amazing,” Skinner said. “And he’s kind of hard to see. I could hear their defenders saying, ‘We can’t see him.’ It’s a good combination. He’s pretty fun to watch. … We feel really good with him and Jack (Fritz). They’re a nice 1-2 combo.”

The Eagles had a breakout performance of their own, as sophomore Donnell Robertson rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries.

Zack Carpenter

Monticello 36, Casey-Westfield 0

MONTICELLO — Behind a 22-point first half, Monticello guaranteed itself a postseason spot with a nonconference victory, its sixth win of the season.

“You always want to get to that sixth win, (and) hopefully you can ... just get better from there,” Sages coach Cully Welter said.

Monticello grabbed the win despite quarterback Caleb Hanson being removed after the game’s first series. Welter said Hanson is dealing with a “mild injury,” but one he could have played through in a different situation.

Lucas Lieb finished with 127 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Sages and found the end zone once, from 13 yards out. Nathan Graham corralled two touchdown passes — one from Hanson and another from Braden Snyder. The backup Snyder rushed for a score as well.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39, Iroquois West 0

GILMAN — With a road Sangamon Valley Conference victory over Iroquois West, Paxton-Buckley-Loda is playoff eligible via its fifth win of the season.

The Panthers are also undefeated in the SVC, and, coupled with Watseka/St. Anne’s loss on Friday night, sit squarely in first place in the league. That was at the forefront of PBL coach Jeff Graham’s mind more so than playoff eligibility.

“We were talking with our players about how (the Raiders) are our conference rivals,” Graham said. “It was important that we take care of business.”

The Panthers wasted little time doing just that as they outscored Iroquois West 26-0 in the first quarter.

After Dalton Coplea scored on an 8-yard touchdown run on PBL’s opening possession, the Panthers’ defense recovered a fumble on the Raiders’ next possession, setting up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Coplea to Andrew Zenner.

The PBL defense has not allowed a point through its last six quarters.

“Our defense came out and played,” Graham said. “They were flying to the ball. Alex Pippin, Stefano Rodriguez and Dylan Polson did a really good job up front. It was a great team effort.”

Coplea added a 27-yard touchdown run with 3:04 left in the first quarter.

“The offense took care of business and, for the most part, took care of the ball,” Graham said.

After the Panthers scored again on a fumble recovery in the end zone, both teams were held scoreless in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Panthers tallied two more touchdowns — one on a 10-yard pass to Colton Kleinert after PBL’s defense recovered another fumble and another on a 31-yard run by Cole Eshleman.

“We played good defense in the second quarter, and thought we could keep that going, but they got a short field on us again,” IW coach Matt Wasilewski said. “PBL is an outstanding team, and the better team won (Friday).”

Andrew Rosten

Momence 35, Watseka/St. Anne 26

WATSEKA — The Warriors suffered their first Sangamon Valley loss of the season and were kept from postseason qualification when Momence’s offense surged in the second half.

Brendan Fletcher hit Hunter Lee for a first-quarter touchdown before finding the end zone on the ground with 2 seconds left in the opening half, pushing Watseka to a 14-14 tie. Lee also returned a kick 90 yards for a touchdown for the Warriors. Fletcher finished with 211 yards and two touchdowns passing, while Lee recorded 144 receiving yards on four catches.



Westville 42, Oakwood 8

FITHIAN —The Tigers picked up their second straight road win, and this one helped the program clinch its second straight playoff appearance while keeping Westville perfect in Vermilion Valley Conference play.

Ladavion Severado rushed for 83 yards on nine carries and a touchdown, while Logan Noel carried the ball eight times for 44 yards and three touchdowns. Duncan Hathaway went 6 of 10 for 104 yards, hitting Owen Mariage-Tucker twice for 51 yards.

“It was a sloppy, messy game,,” Westville coach Guy Goodlove said, “but we made the plays when we needed to make them.”



Bismarck-Henning 21, Salt Fork 7

CATLIN — Izaack Kitchens rushed for 159 yards on 19 carries, including a 63-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the VVC win for Bismarck-Henning. The visiting Blue Devils outgained Salt Fork 309-199 in total offense and took a 14-0 lead into halftime before a 30-minute lightning delay halted play.

Once the third quarter resumed, the Storm cut into B-H’s lead thanks to a 64-yard touchdown run by Caleb Fauver. Cody Miller (13 tackles) and Kyle Purdy (12 tackles) led B-H’s defense.

Fauver carried Salt Fork’s offense with 166 rushing yards on 22 carries.



Georgetown-Ridge Farm 24, Milford/Cissna Park 6

MILFORD —The visiting Buffaloes kept their scant playoff hopes alive with a VVC victory as Dustin Campbell rushed for 62 yards on seven carries and a touchdown. Dakota Stevens paced the Bearcats with 83 rushing yards on 19 carries.



Clifton Central 40, HASAAP 21

CLIFTON — The visiting Cornjerkers fell behind 26-0 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t recover in nonconference play.

Despite trailing 40-0 late in the second quarter, Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac managed to score its first touchdown on a 61-yard fumble recovery by Gage Kenner before Caleb Larkin and Jacob Catron added second-half scores.