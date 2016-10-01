Zilis: Area girls breaking through in football

Image Gallery: HS Football: M-S vs. Prairie Central » more Mahomet-Seymour QB, Connor Thomas(12) tries to hold off Prairie Central's Alex Steidinger(74) in a prep football game at M-S High School in Mahomet on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — The light grew dim at Human Kinetics Park on Wednesday as the Champaign Broncos worked on their defensive plays, making it even more difficult than it normally is to discern the difference between Gloryah and Valina Barnes and their teammates.

In size, stature and athletic ability, no gap exists between the Barnes sisters and their male counterparts.

In knowledge of the game, the duo measures up, too. While their older brothers can’t sit still for an entire NFL contest, eighth-grader Valina and seventh-grader Gloryah happily sit next to their father on Sundays to analyze whatever game is on.

With their helmets off, their flowing brown hair gives away the fact they are, indeed, different from their teammates. Some days, they come to practice with painted nails on full display.

The predominately male world of football, though, always has come naturally to them.

When Gloryah was in second and Valina in third grade, Paul Barnes lost track of his two daughters after hauling his sons home from football practice. Then, he looked out the back door.

Clad in their brothers’ oversized football pads, Valina and Gloryah were already in the midst of a 2-on-2 tackle football game with their brothers.

“I come outside, and the helmets turn sideways,” Paul Barnes said. “And I’m like, ‘Hey, what are y’all doing with them girls?’ And they’re like, ‘We OK, Daddy!’ And the boys are like, ‘See, they’re OK.’ I was like, ‘Forget it,’ and I walked back in the house.”

When the opportunity arose to play competitively in third grade, Gloryah, a year younger than her sister, jumped at the chance.

“She said, ‘I want to play. I’ll be knocking their heads off,’ ” Paul Barnes said.

For four seasons, Valina watched her sister from the sidelines. But this year, tired of Gloryah spending so much time on an activity without her, she decided to play. In some respects, the middle linebacker and offensive lineman had a difficult time acclimating.

“I wasn’t very tough,” Valina said. “I was what they call ‘baby lotion.’ I had to be confident with myself.”

By her coaches’ accounts, though, she made the adjustment.

“You may have a girl here and there that plays football, but you don’t have girls playing middle linebacker,” Broncos assistant coach Nate Moore said. “You’ve got to be the meanest person on the field to be middle linebacker. We trust her that when we need a linebacker to make a stop, we send her on in there. All girl off the field, but when she gets on the field, you’d never know the difference.”

And while Gloryah, a talented lineman who her father calls “heavy-handed,” is hesitant every year about whether she’ll return, Valina wants to play when she heads to high school next year, likely at Champaign Central, although she also plays volleyball and will have to make a decision.

If Valina decides to play, Champaign Central coach Nate Albaugh would welcome her with open arms.

“It’s cool to see girls playing, and I can’t imagine it would be that much different when they step on the field,” Albaugh said. “There would be some minor hurdles, like, ‘What do we do about locker rooms, what do we do about pregame,’ that I haven’t put a lot of thought into, but those are all little tiny hurdles that would have an easy fix.

“This is high school football, and we are in the business of trying to attract kids to our sport. I would encourage anyone to play, whatever the sex. We’d be excited to have them.”

If one or both of the sisters play, the Maroons hardly will be the only team to boast a girl on their roster.

This season, three area teams have girls, and two of them play on the offensive and defensive lines.

When Katie Pierce approached Paxton-Buckley-Loda coach Jeff Graham about playing last spring at a meeting for prospective athletes, Graham immediately embraced the idea of having her play.

“I said, ‘Katie, I’ll be straight up with you. I’ve never coached a girl football player, but I absolutely love it,’ ” Graham said. “‘There are a few things we’ll have to figure out here, and I think it’s great, and I hope you stick with it. I just think it’s absolutely wonderful.’ She’s been with us, she works hard, and every day in practice, whatever we ask of her, she does. It’s working out.”

Also a highly touted skeet shooter and competitive weightlifter, Pierce has gone above and beyond to fit football into her schedule, Graham said. As far as his male athletes, Graham said he’s seen no difference in the way they treat Pierce as opposed to the rest of their teammates.

Of course, a few minor complications arise. At each away game, teams must make sure an extra locker room is available.

But for Fisher freshman Brianna Keaton, the decision to play football never seemed in doubt after she approached coach Jake Palmer and told him she’d play in 2016 at a meeting for eighth-grade players last year.

“She is, no exaggeration, one of our hardest-working players,” Palmer said. “I think it just takes someone who’s willing to put themselves out there and go against the grain a little bit. I think it really attests to her individuality as a person, that she’s willing to go into the status quo of it being a boys’ sport.”

Whether Valina or Gloryah continue to push boundaries and play at the next level is up in the air.

Broncos coach Cary Matthews, though, sees their talent, and he hopes to watch them play at Tommy Stewart Field in the coming years.

“Here’s my thing: Whatever you enjoy doing, do it,” Matthews said. “I don’t care what it is and what the stigma is, what the stereotype — whatever you enjoy doing and you’re good at it, do it.”



Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis writes a column throughout the school year. He can be reached at 217-351-5235, at azilis@news-gazette.com or @adzilis.