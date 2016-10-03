N-G Top 10 football rankings: Vikings remain on top
Before huge Week 7 showdowns kick off this weekend, sports editor Matt Daniels offers his rankings:
RANK, SCHOOL W-L PREV. WEEK 7 PREVIEW
1. Danville 6-0 1 All that’s at stake in Saturday afternoon trip to face Peoria (6-0) is potential Big 12 title.
2. Monticello 6-0 2 Sages will host a motivated St. Thomas More team in Okaw Valley play after Sabers suffered first loss in Week 6
3. Tuscola 6-0 3 Get to the Warriors’ Memorial Field early before a highly anticipated Central Illinois Conference clash against St. Teresa (6-0).
4. Westville 6-0 4 Tigers hit road for third consecutive week. Game against Bismarck-Henning (5-1) is essentially for the Vermilion Valley Conference title.
5. Argenta-Oreana 6-0 8 Bombers control own destiny in Little Okaw Valley Northwest, but it won’t be easy on Friday night at Sangamon Valley (5-1).
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-1 6 Panthers step out of Sangamon Valley Conference action to host Oakwood (3-3) and try to keep their four-game win streak intact.
7. Bismarck-Henning 5-1 7 Blue Devils put their five-game win streak on the line against undefeated Westville.
8. St. Thomas More 5-1 5 How will Dan Hennessey’s team respond after losing to Unity last Friday? We’ll find out in Monticello.
9. Mahomet-Seymour 4-2 — Only two Corn Belt games left for co-leading Bulldogs, who have scored 72 points this season but only yielded 58.
10. Unity 4-2 — Rockets can become playoff eligible with home win against Rantoul (0-6), first of three straight games at Hicks Field to end the regular season.
