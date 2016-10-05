Tuscola puts unbeaten record on line

TUSCOLA — Andy Romine knows his team’s offensive stats don’t look overwhelming. Senior quarterback Kaleb Williams has rushed for 721 yards and thrown for 390. That’s the bulk of Tuscola’s offensive output.



But the Warriors haven’t needed much to average 51.2 points in six wins in six weeks. Defense and special teams have played an equal — or maybe even larger — role this season. Short fields and the Tuscola offense have become synonymous.



“Take last Friday night’s game at Warrensburg-Latham, for example,” Romine said. “When you look at our offensive stats, it doesn’t look like we put up major numbers, but we played on a short field the entire night because we were able to force some turnovers, and our special teams got us in some really nice positions.



“If you start a drive at their 47 (yard line), you can only gain 47 yards on the drive. Defense and special teams needs to be a staple for us to be successful.”



Tuscola might need every edge Friday night against the state’s top Class 1A team. Decatur St. Teresa’s offensive stats pop a little more, what with sophomore running back Jacardia Wright rushing for 1,316 yards and 21 touchdowns in six games and senior quarterback Ryan Fyke throwing for 1,110 yards and 16 touchdowns.



A Tuscola defense that has forced double-digit turnovers in the first six weeks of the season will square off against a St. Teresa team that committed its first turnover of the season last week against Central A&M. And even that turnover was kind of fluky, with Ryke fumbling after catching a pass from Wright, who was operating out of the Wildcat.



“You’ve got to try and put them in tough situations and make them play behind the chains,” Romine said. “For us, one thing we’ve talked about is being really good on first and second down. Third down

and short is not a good situation with their downhill running game.”



Tuscola defensive back Dalton Hoel, who leads the Warriors with four interceptions and has scored rushing, receiving, interception and kick-return touchdowns this season, credits the Tuscola coaching staff for putting the defense in the right spots to succeed.



“It’s just about linebackers dropping (into coverage), (defensive backs) staying where they need to be and everybody kind of doing their own job,” Hoel said of the Warriors’ defensive success this season. “Every now and then, the ball’s going to come your way. Then, it’s just making a play on the ball.”



Being in the right spot to succeed is something Romine has stressed with his defense all season. The times the Warriors have struggled defensively is when gap responsibility has faltered. That, coupled with seeing similar speed to Wright in Warrensburg-Latham’s Diondre and Dionte Lewis as a sort of primer, is one of Tuscola’s defensive keys Friday night.



“It’s something we preach constantly — trust your teammates, play your gap,” Romine said. “We need to reduce those gaps and try to tackle people in small areas.”



Friday’s game holds plenty of significance for Tuscola. It’s homecoming week and a rare matchup of unbeaten, ranked teams this late in the season. Mostly, though, it likely will decide the Central Illinois Conference champion.



“Our goals at the beginning of the year are always start with a conference title and go from there,” Hoel said. “We’ve put ourselves in a pretty good position thus far to try and go out there and do that.”

Pass with care

Two of Class 1A’s top teams — No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa and No. 4 Tuscola — have combined for 26 interceptions this season. Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Fyke and Warriors quarterback Kaleb Williams should avoid the following players on Friday night:



Tuscola (6-0, 4-0 CIC)

Dalton Hoel Jr. DB 4

Jaret Heath Sr. LB 3

Turner Hastings So. DB 1

Blake Morgan Jr. DB 1

Noah Pierce Jr. DB 1

Cale Sementi Jr. LB 1



St. Teresa (6-0, 4-0 CIC)

Mike Davis Sr. S 6

Mac Handley Sr. LB 2

Stanley Rodgers So. LB 2

Simon Brinkoetter Sr. CB 1

Tyler Phillips So. CB 1

Zach Jarrett Sr. S 1

Joey Staab Fr. S 1

Kolby Osborne So. CB 1