5 prep football games to catch in Week 7

Other Related Content Tuscola puts unbeaten record on line

Week 7 offers some huge area showdowns. A sampling, courtesy sports editor Matt Daniels:

St. Teresa (6-0, 4-0 Central Illinois) at Tuscola (6-0, 4-0 Central Illinois)

The hype has been building ever since Tuscola finished off a Week 6 win at Warrensburg-Latham and St. Teresa shut out Central A&M last Friday night for both teams to remain undefeated. Quarterback Kaleb Williams is Tuscola’s leading rusher with 770 yards and 16 TDs to go along with 564 passing yards and 7 TDs. St. Teresa will likely hand the ball off plenty to Jacardia Wright (1,316 rushing yards, 21 TDs) but when the Bulldogs do put the ball in the air, Dalton Hoel (four INTS), Jaret Heath (three INTs) and Cale Sementi (three INTs) will need to make some big-time plays.



Westville (6-0, 3-0 Vermilion Valley) at Bismarck-Henning (5-1, 4-0 Vermilion Valley)

Every other Vermilion Valley Conference team has at least two losses, so the winner of this game should take the league title. The Tigers rely on running backs Ladavion Severado (669 rushing yards, 8 TDs) and Cameron Nicholas (461 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and the steady play of quarterback Duncan Hathaway (533 passing yards, 7 TDs, 63 percent completion rate and no INTs). Linebackers Logan Noel (49 tackles) and Owen Mariage-Tucker (47 tackles), along with defensive end Jason Toth (42 tackles), spark a defense that’s yielded an average of 11.5 points. The host Blue Devils will look for another big game from running backs Izaack Kitchens (1,069 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and Caleb Lahey (439 rushing yards, 7 TDs), while linebacker Cody Miller (57 tackles) anchors B-H’s defense.



St. Thomas More (5-1, 2-1 Okaw Valley) at Monticello (6-0, 3-0 Okaw Valley)

The Sages clinched a playoff spot with quarterback Caleb Hanson (area-best 1,489 passing yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT, 71 percent completion rate) injured early in last Friday’s 36-0 win against Casey-Westfield. If Hanson can’t go this week, backup quarterback Braden Snyder (10 of 16, 144 passing yards, 2 TDs) can get the ball in the hands of wide receivers Nathan Graham (area-best 638 receiving yards, 10 TDs) and Isiah Florey (482 receiving yards, 8 TDs), while linebacker Nathan Harman (75 tackles, 3 INTs) is a force to reckon with on defense. For STM, the play of dual-threat quarterback DJ Lee (537 passing yards, 10 TDs; 376 rushing yards, 3 TDs) will be key if the Sabers want to avoid a two-game losing streak.



Argenta-Oreana (6-0, 3-0 LOVC Northwest) at Sangamon Valley (5-1, 2-1 LOVC NW)

The Bombers have the inside track to a Little Okaw Valley Northwest title. Win its next two games and A-O can do just that. Quarterback Brody Ulrey is second in the area in passing with 1,288 yards to go along with 22 touchdown tosses and one interception while completing 70 percent of his passes. But the 6-foot, 165-pound senior isn’t the only capable offensive option for A-O. Skyler Peterson (419 rushing yards, 5 TDs), Pierce Bradford (515 receiving yards, 5 TDs), Parker Haltom (360 receiving yards, 7 TDs) and Braxton Normal (183 receiving yards, 6 TDs) are all having productive seasons, while linebacker Trevor Webb (74 tackles) leads the defense.



Danville (6-0, 5-0 Big 12) at Peoria (6-0, 6-0 Big 12)

The Vikings will make the long trek along Interstate 74, but they’ll head to Peoria Stadium full of confidence and swagger. A playoff berth is already assured for B.J. Luke’s team, the Vikings’ first since 2011, but a Big 12 title remains in the picture. In order to accomplish that, though, the Class 6A sixth-ranked Vikings need to beat the No. 1 team in 5A. Running backs Jerry Reed (558 yards, 5 TDs) and Justin Daubaris (430 rushing yards, 6 TDs) will need to have strong games, along with quarterback Quentin Smith (455 rushing yards, 13 TDs; 732 passing yards, 9 TDs), if Danville wants to remain perfect on the season.