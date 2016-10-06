Sages put perfect record on the line

MONTICELLO — In a desperate situation, Caleb Hanson could have played the entire game last Friday night against Casey-Westfield with a minor injury, but after the first series of the Sages’ 36-0 win, the area’s passing leader with 1,489 yards, 19 touchdowns and one interception left the game for good.

With a chance to clinch at least a share of the Okaw Valley Conference title — and virtually ensure an outright championship — against St. Thomas More on Friday, Monticello coach Cully Welter said Hanson might play.

“The doctor cleared him,” Welter said, “but the doctor said he’d prefer him not (play).”

Hanson isn’t the only important piece of Monticello’s vaunted passing attack.

The Sages have the area’s first- and third-ranked receivers in terms of yards in Nathan Graham (638 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Isiah Florey (482 yards, 8 touchdowns), after losing the top two receivers in the area, Noah Freemon and Tyus Welter, to graduation after last season.

The speedy Graham likely would have had a larger role in last year’s offense, but he was recovering from a baseball injury. Florey, meanwhile, made improvements that make him an imposing offensive player for any opponent.

“They’re two entirely different receivers, but they’re both effective,” Cully Welter said. “Nathan’s arguably one of the quickest kids I’ve coached in 20-plus years. He’s able to cut on a dime. ... You don’t see a lot of people (like Florey) at our level that are 6-foot-3, 215 pounds splitting out as a receiver. He’s an instinctual kid, (and) he has good body control. One of the most significant improvements is his ability to adjust to the ball in the air.”

After a 6-0 start, Welter still is looking for his team to make improvements in its running game to balance its attack. Lucas Lieb has run for 405 yards and four touchdowns, and Hanson has run for 362 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

“I think you never want to be one-dimensional, and I think you always have a need to have a good running game,” Welter said. “I like the dual threat that Caleb provides us, and Lucas has run fairly well. I think we can definitely become more efficient in the run game.”

Falcons’ running, defense becoming dominant again

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley coach Mike Allen knew the question was unanswerable, but that didn’t stop people from asking it, over and over.

“Everybody kept talking about, ‘How do you replace Nick Meunier?’ ” Allen said. “And you don’t replace Nick Meunier.”

And while the Falcons haven’t directly replaced the News-Gazette All-Area first-team running back, who racked up 1,723 yards and 39 touchdowns on the ground last year before signing with Army, they’ve figured out a way to compensate for his loss to graduation.

This season, Mitch McNutt (6 feet, 195 pounds) and Jared Trantina (5-7, 185) have combined to run for 1,136 yards and 16 touchdowns thus far for the Falcons, who have rebounded from their 1-2 start to win their last three games.

“Mitch McNutt and Jared Trantina are both running the ball outstanding with that one-two punch,” Allen said. “(Trantina) runs in between tackles, but we’re also able to use speed to run to get to the outside on some sweeps. Mitchell’s just a power runner. He’ll run over you, he’ll run around you, he’s spun around and run backward a couple of times. It’s just a great one-two punch.”

While offense production has propelled the Falcons, their defense has reduced pressure to put up large numbers for a program that reached the Class 1A state quarterfinals last season and finished 11-1, with their only loss to eventual state champion Arcola.

GCMS — which sits atop the Heart of Illinois Small standings but steps out of league play on Friday night to host Ridgeview/Lexington before ending the season with Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland and Heyworth — hasn’t allowed a point in its last three games, and it produced a shutout in all four wins.

Last season, the Falcons closed out an undefeated regular season with five consecutive shutouts.

“It really is a different feel (to last year’s team), a different group of kids,” Allen said. “Coach (Chad) Augspurger, our defensive coordinator, has done a good job of putting them in good situations. ... They’re going into games well-prepared and playing very well. They’re coming together, and they’re starting to jell at the right time.”

Purple Riders able to transform into ‘different team’ late in season

ARCOLA — Arcola coach Zach Zehr had a problem last year, at least in terms of player development: His team was winning by too much, too early.

During an undefeated regular season with a roster full of seniors who eventually ended with a perfect season and a Class 1A state championship trophy, the Purple Riders never allowed more than one touchdown and never scored fewer than 42 points.

When he was able to get his younger players into games, they were virtually over.

“Most of our kids played in the second half (of games) last year, but the games were out of reach by that point,” Zehr said. “The biggest adjustment (this season) was, I think, just the speed of a varsity game. Of course, things happen so fast and teams operate so fast as far as getting lined up, and there’s just a lot more to it that you don’t see even if you play the second half of a game.”

Before their season-opening 34-14 loss at Central A&M, the Purple Riders hadn’t lost a regular-season game since 2013.

Zehr had to harken back to his first team at Arcola three seasons ago, the last time they lost a regular-season game, to find a similar team in terms of experience.

Those Purple Riders, though, won only three games that season.

After their season-opening loss this year, they’ve won four of five, including an 8-6 home win against previously undefeated Decatur Lutheran last week.

While a Little Okaw Valley Northwest title may not be in the cards this season for Arcola — which is tied with Sangamon Valley and Decatur Lutheran for second behind A-O — the fact the Purple Riders are improving and could become playoff eligible with a win on Friday night at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond is a plus.

“As far as inexperience and getting better as the year has gone on, (it reminds me most) probably of my first year here,” Zehr said. “If you watched us play Week 1 and watched us play Week 8, Week 9 (three years ago), there’s a big difference between the two. I think that’s pretty similar. If you came and watched us Week 1 against Central A&M and then came and watched us last week, we kind of look like a different team.”