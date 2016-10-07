High school football scoreboard: Oct. 7-8, 2016

Three weeks remain in the regular season for area high school football teams.

But Week 7 is shaping up to be one of the more memorable weeks with critical conference games that could likely decide league champions.

First up in the Central Illinois Conference, Tuscola (6-0) hosts Decatur St. Teresa (6-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Memorial Field in Tuscola as the Warriors will try to contain St. Teresa standout Jacardia Wright.

Over in the Okaw Valley Conference, Monticello (6-0) looks to continue is perfect start, despite the unknown status of quarterback Caleb Hanson, who was injured last Friday in the Sages' 36-0 win against Casey-Westfield, when the Sages host St. Thomas More (5-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday as the Sabers are coming off their first loss of the season last Friday against Unity.

In the Vermilion Valley Conference, Westville (6-0) hits the road for its third straight away game, this time at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bismarck-Henning (5-1). The Blue Devils have won five in a row after a Week 1 loss at Watseka/St. Anne.

In the Little Okaw Valley Northwest, Argenta-Oreana (6-0) travels to take on Sangamon Valley (5-1) as the Bombers look to keep their unbeaten mark intact in a game that kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday.

And on Saturday afternoon, Danville (6-0) travels to play Peoria (6-0) in what is essentially the Big 12 championship game. That heavyweight tilt kicks off at 2 p.m.

For scores on these games and more throughout our area, stay tuned into our scoreboard, which will update every time an area team scores, throughout the weekend.