High school football scoreboard: Oct. 7-8, 2016
Fri, 10/07/2016 - 6:00pm | The News-Gazette

Three weeks remain in the regular season for area high school football teams.

But Week 7 is shaping up to be one of the more memorable weeks with critical conference games that could likely decide league champions.

First up in the Central Illinois Conference, Tuscola (6-0) hosts Decatur St. Teresa (6-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Memorial Field in Tuscola as the Warriors will try to contain St. Teresa standout Jacardia Wright.

Over in the Okaw Valley Conference, Monticello (6-0) looks to continue is perfect start, despite the unknown status of quarterback Caleb Hanson, who was injured last Friday in the Sages' 36-0 win against Casey-Westfield, when the Sages host St. Thomas More (5-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday as the Sabers are coming off their first loss of the season last Friday against Unity.

In the Vermilion Valley Conference, Westville (6-0) hits the road for its third straight away game, this time at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bismarck-Henning (5-1). The Blue Devils have won five in a row after a Week 1 loss at Watseka/St. Anne.

In the Little Okaw Valley Northwest, Argenta-Oreana (6-0) travels to take on Sangamon Valley (5-1) as the Bombers look to keep their unbeaten mark intact in a game that kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday.

And on Saturday afternoon, Danville (6-0) travels to play Peoria (6-0) in what is essentially the Big 12 championship game. That heavyweight tilt kicks off at 2 p.m.

For scores on these games and more throughout our area, stay tuned into our scoreboard, which will update every time an area team scores, throughout the weekend.

Friday, Oct. 7 SCORE QUARTER
Big 12    
Champaign Central    
at Peoria Notre Dame    
     
Normal Community    
at Centennial    
     
Central Illinois    
Central A&M    
at Sullivan/OV    
     
Clinton    
at Shelbyville    
     
St. Teresa    
at Tuscola    
     
Corn Belt    
Bloomington CC    
at Prairie Central    
     
Mahomet-Seymour    
at Normal U-High    
     
LOVC Northwest    
Arcola    
at ALAH    
     
Argenta-Oreana    
at Sangamon Valley    
     
CG/Bement    
at Decatur Lutheran    
     
LOVC Southeast    
Tri-County    
at Cumberland    
     
Villa Grove/Heritage    
at Oblong    
     
Okaw Valley    
Rantoul    
at Unity    
     
St. Thomas More    
at Monticello    
     
Sangamon Valley    
Clifton Central    
at Watseka/St. Anne    
     
Iroquois West    
at South Newton (Ind.)    
     
Vermilion Valley    
Georgetown-RF    
at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P    
     
Westville    
at Bismarck-Henning    
     
Nonconference    
Bradley-Bourbonnais    
at Urbana    
     
Deer Creek-Mackinaw    
at LeRoy    
     
Oakwood    
at PBL    
     
Ridgeview/Lexington    
at GCMS    
     
St. Joseph-Ogden    
at Lawrenceville    
     
Tri-Valley    
at Fisher    
     
Saturday, Oct. 8    
Big 12    
Danville    
at Peoria, 2 p.m.    
     
Vermilion Valley    
Milford/Cissna Park    
at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.    

 

