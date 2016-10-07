High school football scoreboard: Oct. 7-8, 2016
Three weeks remain in the regular season for area high school football teams.
But Week 7 is shaping up to be one of the more memorable weeks with critical conference games that could likely decide league champions.
First up in the Central Illinois Conference, Tuscola (6-0) hosts Decatur St. Teresa (6-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Memorial Field in Tuscola as the Warriors will try to contain St. Teresa standout Jacardia Wright.
Over in the Okaw Valley Conference, Monticello (6-0) looks to continue is perfect start, despite the unknown status of quarterback Caleb Hanson, who was injured last Friday in the Sages' 36-0 win against Casey-Westfield, when the Sages host St. Thomas More (5-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday as the Sabers are coming off their first loss of the season last Friday against Unity.
In the Vermilion Valley Conference, Westville (6-0) hits the road for its third straight away game, this time at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bismarck-Henning (5-1). The Blue Devils have won five in a row after a Week 1 loss at Watseka/St. Anne.
In the Little Okaw Valley Northwest, Argenta-Oreana (6-0) travels to take on Sangamon Valley (5-1) as the Bombers look to keep their unbeaten mark intact in a game that kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday.
And on Saturday afternoon, Danville (6-0) travels to play Peoria (6-0) in what is essentially the Big 12 championship game. That heavyweight tilt kicks off at 2 p.m.
For scores on these games and more throughout our area, stay tuned into our scoreboard, which will update every time an area team scores, throughout the weekend.
|Friday, Oct. 7
|SCORE
|QUARTER
|Big 12
|Champaign Central
|at Peoria Notre Dame
|Normal Community
|at Centennial
|Central Illinois
|Central A&M
|at Sullivan/OV
|Clinton
|at Shelbyville
|St. Teresa
|at Tuscola
|Corn Belt
|Bloomington CC
|at Prairie Central
|Mahomet-Seymour
|at Normal U-High
|LOVC Northwest
|Arcola
|at ALAH
|Argenta-Oreana
|at Sangamon Valley
|CG/Bement
|at Decatur Lutheran
|LOVC Southeast
|Tri-County
|at Cumberland
|Villa Grove/Heritage
|at Oblong
|Okaw Valley
|Rantoul
|at Unity
|St. Thomas More
|at Monticello
|Sangamon Valley
|Clifton Central
|at Watseka/St. Anne
|Iroquois West
|at South Newton (Ind.)
|Vermilion Valley
|Georgetown-RF
|at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P
|Westville
|at Bismarck-Henning
|Nonconference
|Bradley-Bourbonnais
|at Urbana
|Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|at LeRoy
|Oakwood
|at PBL
|Ridgeview/Lexington
|at GCMS
|St. Joseph-Ogden
|at Lawrenceville
|Tri-Valley
|at Fisher
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|Big 12
|Danville
|at Peoria, 2 p.m.
|Vermilion Valley
|Milford/Cissna Park
|at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
