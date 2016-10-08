High school football scoreboard: Oct. 7-8, 2016
Plenty of hype surrounded Week 7 of the high school football season with several critical conference games that would likely decide league champions. Some of the area's best teams didn't disappoint.
First up in the Central Illinois Conference, Tuscola (7-0) hosted Decatur St. Teresa (6-1) at Memorial Field in Tuscola as the Warriors contained St. Teresa standout Jacardia Wright and came away with a 33-14 victory.
Over in the Okaw Valley Conference, Monticello (7-0) continued its perfect start as the Sages steadily pulled away from St. Thomas More to win 39-14. The Sabers fell to 5-2 on the season with their second straight loss.
In the Vermilion Valley Conference, Westville (7-0) hit the road for its third straight away game, this time at Bismarck-Henning (5-2). The Blue Devils had won five in a row after a Week 1 loss at Watseka/St. Anne, but Westville came through with a 28-26 win.
In the Little Okaw Valley Northwest, Argenta-Oreana (7-0) traveled to take on Sangamon Valley (5-1) as the Bombers kept their unbeaten mark intact with a convincing 44-14 victory.
And on Saturday afternoon, Danville (6-0) travels to play Peoria (6-0) in what is essentially the Big 12 championship game. The Vikings lead Peoria 19-0 in the second quarter.
For scores on these games and more throughout our area, stay tuned into our scoreboard, which will update every time an area team scores, throughout the weekend.
|Friday, Oct. 7
|SCORE
|QUARTER
|Big 12
|Champaign Central
|51
|FINAL
|at Peoria Notre Dame
|49
|Normal Community
|57
|FINAL
|at Centennial
|28
|Central Illinois
|Central A&M
|56
|FINAL
|at Sullivan/OV
|14
|Clinton
|0
|FINAL
|at Shelbyville
|26
|St. Teresa
|14
|FINAL
|at Tuscola
|33
|Corn Belt
|Bloomington CC
|35
|FINAL
|at Prairie Central
|6
|Mahomet-Seymour
|25
|FINAL
|at Normal U-High
|20
|LOVC Northwest
|Arcola
|44
|FINAL
|at ALAH
|20
|Argenta-Oreana
|44
|FINAL
|at Sangamon Valley
|14
|CG/Bement
|18
|FINAL
|at Decatur Lutheran
|42
|LOVC Southeast
|Tri-County
|6
|FINAL
|at Cumberland
|46
|Villa Grove/Heritage
|28
|FINAL
|at Oblong
|55
|Okaw Valley
|Rantoul
|22
|FINAL
|at Unity
|42
|St. Thomas More
|14
|FINAL
|at Monticello
|39
|Sangamon Valley
|Clifton Central
|21
|FINAL
|at Watseka/St. Anne
|14
|Iroquois West
|36
|FINAL
|at South Newton (Ind.)
|37
|Vermilion Valley
|Georgetown-RF
|26
|FINAL
|at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P
|12
|Westville
|28
|FINAL
|at Bismarck-Henning
|26
|Nonconference
|Bradley-Bourbonnais
|45
|FINAL
|at Urbana
|7
|Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|35
|FINAL
|at LeRoy
|2
|Oakwood
|6
|FINAL
|at PBL
|61
|Ridgeview/Lexington
|10
|FINAL
|at GCMS
|49
|St. Joseph-Ogden
|52
|FINAL
|at Lawrenceville
|12
|Tri-Valley
|56
|FINAL
|at Fisher
|12
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|Big 12
|Danville
|19
|5:00 1Q
|at Peoria
|0
|Vermilion Valley
|Milford/Cissna Park
|at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
