High school football scoreboard: Oct. 7-8, 2016
Sat, 10/08/2016 - 3:03pm | The News-Gazette

Plenty of hype surrounded Week 7 of the high school football season with several critical conference games that would likely decide league champions. Some of the area's best teams didn't disappoint. 

First up in the Central Illinois Conference, Tuscola (7-0) hosted Decatur St. Teresa (6-1) at Memorial Field in Tuscola as the Warriors contained St. Teresa standout Jacardia Wright and came away with a 33-14 victory.

Over in the Okaw Valley Conference, Monticello (7-0) continued its perfect start as the Sages steadily pulled away from St. Thomas More to win 39-14. The Sabers fell to 5-2 on the season with their second straight loss.

In the Vermilion Valley Conference, Westville (7-0) hit the road for its third straight away game, this time at Bismarck-Henning (5-2). The Blue Devils had won five in a row after a Week 1 loss at Watseka/St. Anne, but Westville came through with a 28-26 win.

In the Little Okaw Valley Northwest, Argenta-Oreana (7-0) traveled to take on Sangamon Valley (5-1) as the Bombers kept their unbeaten mark intact with a convincing 44-14 victory.

And on Saturday afternoon, Danville (6-0) travels to play Peoria (6-0) in what is essentially the Big 12 championship game. The Vikings lead Peoria 19-0 in the second quarter. 

For scores on these games and more throughout our area, stay tuned into our scoreboard, which will update every time an area team scores, throughout the weekend.

Friday, Oct. 7 SCORE QUARTER
Big 12    
Champaign Central 51 FINAL
at Peoria Notre Dame 49  
     
Normal Community 57 FINAL
at Centennial 28  
     
Central Illinois    
Central A&M 56 FINAL
at Sullivan/OV 14  
     
Clinton 0 FINAL
at Shelbyville 26  
     
St. Teresa 14 FINAL
at Tuscola 33  
     
Corn Belt    
Bloomington CC 35 FINAL
at Prairie Central 6  
     
Mahomet-Seymour 25 FINAL
at Normal U-High 20  
     
LOVC Northwest    
Arcola 44 FINAL
at ALAH 20  
     
Argenta-Oreana 44 FINAL
at Sangamon Valley 14  
     
CG/Bement 18 FINAL
at Decatur Lutheran 42  
     
LOVC Southeast    
Tri-County 6 FINAL
at Cumberland 46  
     
Villa Grove/Heritage 28 FINAL
at Oblong 55  
     
Okaw Valley    
Rantoul 22 FINAL
at Unity 42  
     
St. Thomas More 14 FINAL
at Monticello 39  
     
Sangamon Valley    
Clifton Central 21 FINAL
at Watseka/St. Anne 14  
     
Iroquois West 36 FINAL
at South Newton (Ind.) 37  
     
Vermilion Valley    
Georgetown-RF 26 FINAL
at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P 12  
     
Westville 28 FINAL
at Bismarck-Henning 26  
     
Nonconference    
Bradley-Bourbonnais 45 FINAL
at Urbana 7  
     
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 35 FINAL
at LeRoy 2  
     
Oakwood 6 FINAL
at PBL 61  
     
Ridgeview/Lexington 10 FINAL
at GCMS 49  
     
St. Joseph-Ogden 52 FINAL
at Lawrenceville 12  
     
Tri-Valley 56 FINAL
at Fisher 12  
     
Saturday, Oct. 8    
Big 12    
Danville 19 5:00 1Q
at Peoria 0  
     
Vermilion Valley    
Milford/Cissna Park    
at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.    

 

