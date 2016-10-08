Tuscola rolls past top-ranked 1A team

Image Gallery: HS Football: Tuscola vs. St. Teresa » more Tuscola's Haden Cothron(25) celebrates his touchdown vs. St. Teresa in a prep football game at Tuscola High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

TUSCOLA — One question kept coming up leading into this season at Tuscola. Warriors coach Andy Romine heard it plenty.

How much was the Tuscola playbook going to change in the first season without Nick Bates at quarterback?

Romine’s answer was pretty simple.

“Well, it’s not,” he said of his stock response. “This is what we do, and we believe in the things we do and how we do it.”

What Tuscola does is put the ball in its quarterback’s hands and let him make plays with his feet and his arm. That’s what the Warriors did Friday night against St. Teresa — and successfully, with Kaleb Williams racking up 196 yards of offense and four touchdowns.

What was equally as impressive, though, was the Tuscola defense. The Warriors held a potent Bulldogs run game to just 1 net yard, forced three turnovers against a team that had just one through the first six weeks of the season and beat St. Teresa 33-14 — the No. 4 team in Class 1A upsetting the top-ranked squad.

“I’m so proud of my guys,” Williams said. “We filled every gap. It’s what we worked on all week.”

Romine said before Friday’s game the defensive plan against St. Teresa would be to channel the Bulldogs’ best offensive weapons into small spaces and make tackles.

That’s what the Warriors (7-0, 5-0 Central Illinois Conference) did in holding St. Teresa running back Jacardia Wright, who entered the game averaging more than 200 yards per game on the ground, to 7 yards on 11 carries.

Jaret Heath also intercepted St. Teresa quarterback Ryan Fyke in the third quarter, and Kevin Miller and Cale Sementi recovered fumbles in the fourth. Brock Tackitt also blocked a punt late in the fourth, causing a safety.

“We were pretty good on gap control,” Romine said. “There’s no doubt about it. I’ve got to give credit to (assistant coach Lenny) Sementi with a fantastic plan. It was a fantastic one, and we believed in it all week, and our kids bought into it amazingly.”

The plan on offense wasn’t too bad, either. Williams rushed 24 times for 71 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown rush, and completed 8 of 18 passes for 148 yards and three more scores. After splitting time at quarterback early in the season with Luke Sluder, Williams has settled into the role he filled occasionally the past two seasons playing behind Bates.

“I’ve always been on and off with quarterback,” Williams said. “I knew everything. I knew how to be a quarterback, but I’m finally getting comfortable being the quarterback and looking more like a quarterback.

“I’ve definitely gotten a lot more confident. Sometimes back in the day I would just throw the ball up, and that’s not good as a quarterback. My receivers are good this year, and they help me out.”

Tuscola junior wide receiver Dalton Hoel, who caught a 60-yard touchdown pass against St. Teresa (6-1, 4-1), said following Bates is tough, but the Warriors knew they could win with Williams at quarterback because they did two years ago in the playoffs and again last season.

More comfort in the passing game, Hoel said, was all Williams needed.

“He was a running back last year, so he knows the running scheme of it,” Hoel said. “It was about getting him to throwing the ball where he felt really comfortable about it. I think he’s throwing the ball well now."