Week 7 prep football roundup

Image Gallery: HS Football: Tuscola vs. St. Teresa » more Tuscola's Haden Cothron(25) celebrates his touchdown vs. St. Teresa in a prep football game at Tuscola High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

Champaign Central 51, Peoria Notre Dame 49

PEORIA — The visiting Maroons held on for a wild Big 12 win thanks to a last-second field goal from Ryan Chalifoux, capping a late rally to win their third straight game. The victory against the Fighting Irish in the back-and-forth game also kept the Maroons’ playoff hopes alive. Central needs at least one more win in its last two games against Peoria High and Normal Community, who are a combined 12-1.

Isaac Heaton threw three touchdown passes, including two to Jake Beesley, and rushed for a touchdown. Beesley also returned a kickoff for a score, matching Josh Parker, who rushed for two touchdowns.



Normal Community 57, Centennial 28

CHAMPAIGN — Centennial’s playoff chances took a serious hit with the Chargers' second straight Big 12 loss.

Centennial now must win at Peoria Notre Dame next Friday and beat Peoria Richwoods on Oct. 21 to reach five wins and become playoff-eligible.

“We just didn’t play well offensively or defensively,” Centennial coach Lekevie Johnson said. “We’ve got to take this one as a team. We let up against a very good Normal Community football team, but we’ll get back on track.”

Centennial was without quarterback Chris Comet and linebacker Micah Brown because of injuries.

“Those two play an integral part of what we’re trying to do,” Johnson said.

Jared Thomas completed both of his fourth-quartrer passes for touchdowns to Trey Simpson and threw for 119 yards, while Tyreace James rushed for 72 yards on 15 carries.



Bradley-Bourbonnais 45, Urbana 7

URBANA — The host Tigers fell behind 31-0 at halftime and couldn’t recover in nonconference play, remaining winless on the season.

Urbana held Bradley-Bourbonnais to 256 yards of total offense, but four turnovers did in the Tigers. Tyler Kyburz went 17 of 31 for 95 yards passing and one touchdown, a 27-yard pass to Jaimin Carter late in the fourth quarter. Carter led Urbana with five catches for 44 yards. Kyburz finished with a team-high 21 rushing yards on 11 carries



Central A&M 56, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 14

SULLIVAN — The Redskins fell below .500 on the season after they were toppled at home in Central Illinois Conference action.



Shelbyville 26, Clinton 0

SHELBYVILLE— The Maroons were silenced in a CIC matchup, falling below .500 for the year with a road setback. A Clinton turnover late in the first quarter set the team down a negative path, as Shelbyville took advantage of a short field and put up an 8-0 lead.



BCC 35, Prairie Central 6

FAIRBURY — The host Hawks fell out of playoff contention with their fifth loss of the season, this one in Corn Belt action. Matt Kerns rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 16 carries for Prairie Central, but Bloomington Central Catholic jumped out to a 28-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.



Mahomet-Seymour 25, Normal U-High 20

NORMAL — Mahomet-Seymour’s football comeback started five weeks ago. Bryce Burks-Chavira’s comeback began Friday night.

Both are successful.

An all-conference performer as a junior, Burks-Chavira has undergone five surgeries on his arm following a late-summer boating accident.

“He came to me Week 3 and said he would be ready to go in Week 7,” M-S coach Keith Pogue said. “We (originally) were hoping he’d have function with the arm.”

Friday was Week 7. Burks-Chavira didn’t start, but was the Bulldogs’ most-frequently called upon ball carrier (14 times) as the team rallied from a halftime deficit to edge Normal U-High at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium.

The fifth straight M-S win makes the team playoff eligible and sets up a showdown for the Corn Belt Conference championship next Friday at Bloomington Central Catholic.

“What a great opportunity for these kids,” Pogue said.

Hunter Crowley and Josh Johnson each scored two touchdowns against the Pioneers — Johnson catching scoring strikes of 36 and 81 yards on Connor Thomas’ only completions.

M-S trailed 14-12 with less than 8 1/2 minutes remaining. Pogue called for a first-down pass from his own 19 and Thomas hooked up with a streaking Johnson for the go-ahead score.

“It’s a tribute to the seniors the way we came out the second half,” Pogue said. “We wore them down up front.”

Tristan Leever rushed for 89 yards, Crowley gained 46 and Burks-Chavira added 42, including 10 on his first carry of the season.

“He brings us a spark and a lot of energy,” Pogue said.

Defensively, the Bulldogs limited U-High to 59 rushing yards, just one after halftime.

Tanner Kirts had 11 tackles, Tyler Kirts had eight and Zach Daebelliehn six. Johnson also picked off his team-best fourth interception.

“For a guy who didn’t expect to play varsity football, Tanner has done a great job,” Pogue said. “He was all over the field and made big plays.”

For the M-S seniors, the win was the first at the varsity level over U-High since they entered high school.

Fred Kroner

Arcola 44, ALAH 20

ARTHUR — Arcola won its 700th game in program history behind superb rushing games from Austin Hopkins (150 rushing yards, 23 carries, 2 TDs) and Martin Rund (106 rushing yards, nine carries, 1 TD) to become playoff-eligible with its LOVC Northwest win.

Will Cohan completed 8 of 22 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, while Kobe Wells caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown while adding 40 rushing yards and a touchdown.



Argenta-Oreana 44, Sangamon Valley 14

NIANTIC — The undefeated Bombers clinched at least a share of the Little Okaw Valley Northwest title with a road win.

Brody Ulrey completed 14 of 23 passes for 181 yards and six touchdowns while also contributing 128 rushing yards on 20 carries to pace A-O.

“He just keeps rolling every week,” A-O coach Chad Eisenmenger said. “He had a big role in the rushing game, which we knew was there for us and nice to see.”

Along with Ulrey, Parker Haltom (five catches, 86 yards, two TDs), Pierce Bradford (six catches, 59 yards, 2 TDs) and Colton Robinson (three catches, 36 yards, two TDs) were instrumental in making sure A-O’s passing game operated at a high level. Skyler Peterson added 94 rushing yards on 25 carries and Haltom contributed on defense with two interceptions, helping A-O outscore Sangamon Valley 22-0 in the second half to pull away.

“Our defense getting a shutout in the second half was big,” Eisenmenger siad. “They couldn’t do what they wanted to do.”

If A-O beats Decatur Lutheran next Friday night, the Bombers will win the LOVC Northwest title outright.

“We’d like not to share it,” Eisenmenger said, “We’ve got to come out ready to play.”



Decatur Lutheran 42, Cerro Gordo/Bement 18

DECATUR — The visiting Broncos only trailed 14-6 midway through the second quarter in LOVC Northwest play, but couldn’t keep it close after halftime as CG/Bement lost its fourth straight game.



Cumberland 46, Tri-County 6

CUMBERLAND — The Titans were unable to sustain momentum from their first win of the season in the previous week, dropping a Little Okaw Valley Southeast matchup on the road.



Oblong 55, Villa Grove/Heritage 28

OBLONG — The Blue Devils saw a three-game win streak go by the wayside as they dropped their first contest in LOVC SE action.



Unity 42, Rantoul 22

TOLONO — Unity took itself one step closer to another playoff bid with OVC win at Hicks Field.

It didn’t take long for the Rockets to take control. After stopping the Eagles on a fourth down early in the first quarter, quarterback Steven Migut connected with Bobby Barnard for a 26-yard touchdown pass on the Rockets’ first offensive play. Unity went on to score on its next five possessions. Its only first half drive that did not end in a touchdown was the result of a series of kneel downs heading into halftime.

Keaton Eckstein punched in a rushing score from 1 yard out before Barnard hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Migut for a 22-0 lead with 3:09 remaining in the first quarter. Eckstein added a 13-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter.

Migut then sprinted through the middle of the Eagles’ defense for a 61-yard second score on the ground for a 36-0 lead with 10:15 left in the second quarter.

Toby Traxler then dashed in off left tackle from 3 yards out for a 42-0 lead heading into the locker room at half.

Migut, who sat out the entire second half, finished 6 for 8 for 100 yards and two TDs and rushed for 116 yards and a score on nine attempts.

Rantoul’s Holden Yates recovered a fumble in the end zone on an offensive possession in the third quarter, while quarterback Mason Hall connected with Angelo Brown and Kevin Williams for touchdown passes of 43 yards and 31 yards, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Zack Carpenter

Monticello 39, St. Thomas More 14

MONTICELLO — The host Sages remained undefeated on the season and clinched at least a share of the Okaw Valley Conference title thanks to a solid third quarter.

Caleb Hanson completed 15 of 26 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while Lucas Lieb (127 rushing yards on 11 carries) and Hanson (11 carries for 73 yards) contributed significantly in the run game. Hanson threw two touchdown passes to Nathan Graham (eight receptions, 135 yards), and Graham sealed the win with an interception return for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Monticello outscored STM 20-0 in the third quarter after only leading 19-14 at halftime.

Both of STM’s touchdowns happened on kickoff returns, with Mike Lamb returning the first one 77 yards and Clavin Davis bringing another one back 72 yards. But quarterback DJ Lee suffered an injury in the first half and didn’t return. Davis finished the game at quarterback for STM, completing 5 of 11 passes for 45 yards, while Brayden Roeder paced STM with 56 rushing yards on nine carries.



Clifton Central 21, Watseka/St. Anne 14

WATSEKA — A back-and-forth affair saw the Comets strike last, dropping the Warriors in a Sangamon Valley Conference tilt.

Brendan Fletcher tossed for a pair of Watseka touchdowns, hitting Joey Jaskula in the second quarter to tie the game at 7 and finding Jaden Downs in the third period to knot things at 14. Fletcher threw for 240 yards and rushed for 49 more.



South Newton (Ind.) 37, Iroquois West 36

KENTLAND, Ind. — The Raiders suffered their fourth defeat in SVC play, falling to a previously winless squad on the road.



Westville 28, Bismarck-Henning 26

BISMARCK — The visiting Tigers took control of first place in the Vermilion Valley Conference by holding off a late push by B-H. Ladavion Severado rushed for a team-high 91 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, Cameron Nicholas added 51 rushing yards on seven carries and Duncan Hathaway completed 4 of 8 for 114 passing yards and a touchdown. Kendell Jefferson was Hathaway’s favorite target, hauling in two receptions for 72 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown pass to give Westville a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter.

“It was a great atmosphere and a perfect Friday night for a football game,” Westville coach Guy Goodlove said. “We hung on and won. Credit to our kids. It wasn’t a pretty win, but we’ll take it.”

Izaack Kitchens rushed for 155 yards on 22 carries and one touchdown to spark the Blue Devils, while quarterback Wyatt Edwards went 3 of 6 for 71 yards and two touchdowns, including a 42-yard pass to Travis Lappin with less than two minutes left in the game to trim Westville’s lead to 28-26. But a 2-point conversion run failed and Westville managed to hold on.

“Kitchens is the best back we’ve seen all season,” Goodlove said. “He can make something out of nothing. We bent quite a bit, but I guess we did enough. He’s so explosive and so quick. He’s got that wiggle. He’s got something you can’t coach, and he’s got a ton of it.”

If Westville beats Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac and Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the next two weeks, or if B-H loses its final league game next Friday to Milford/Cissna Park, the VVC title will belong solely to Westville.

“It’s nice to have some success before getting ready for the playoffs,” Goodlove said, “but our goal is to finish undefeated and have the home-field advantage in the first round.”



Georgetown-RF 26, HASAAP 12

HOOPESTON — Two touchdowns by Dustin Campbell helped give the visiting Buffaloes the VVC win. The Cornjerkers took a 12-8 lead in the third quarter thanks to a touchdown by Max Conn, but G-RF responded with 18 unanswered points for its second straight win.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda 61, Oakwood 6

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Oakwood left Friday’s nonconference game in different scenarios, but with simailar states of mind. After winning convincingly to clinch a playoff berth, PBL coach Jeff Graham said his mind will soon be focused on his team’s Week 8 home game against Sangamon Valley Conference foe Watseka/St. Anne.

“They’re a good team,” Graham said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to prepare for them.”

With its loss, Oakwood needs to win its final two games to be eligible for the playoffs.

“I told the guys that our playoffs have to start tomorrow,” Oakwood coach Wade DeVries said.

Andrew Zenner caught two touchdown passes in the first quarter — from 6 and 16 yards out — from Dalton Coplea for the Panthers. The second score was set up by a fumble recovery by Lane Timmons.

After Zenner caught a second-quarter touchdown pass from 5 yards out, Will Pound returned an interception for another score. Another pick by Pound on the Comets’ ensuing possession set up a 25-yard touchdown pass from Coplea to Colton Kleinert that extended PBL’s lead to 34-6 at halftime.

“I was in man-to-man coverage, Pound said. “On that second (interception), I was just in the right place at the right time.”

Five Oakwood turnovers resulted in touchdowns for the Panthers.

“The defense was swarming to the ball,” Graham said. “I’m proud of the way Will Pound played. He read the quarterback.”

Oakwood, which was without its leading rusher in Skylar Bolton due to an ejection the previous week against Westville, scored its lone touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Chase Vinson to Austin Urso.

“If you execute on a low level against a good team, you’re going to lose by more than 50 points,” DeVries said. “PBL is an excellent team, and has a chance to win some playoff games.”

Andrew Rosten

GCMS 49, Ridgeview/Lexington 10

GIBSON CITY — The host Falcons became playoff-eligible with their fourth straight victory. Mitch McNutt rushed for 101 yards on six carries, with three of those carries resulting in touchdowns. Austin Spiller returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown and Sam Baillie corralled 14 tackles to spark GCMS’ defense.

For the visiting Mustangs, who trailed 49-0 at the end of three quarters and fell out of playoff contention with the loss, Josh Hardman rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries and Tommy Higgins made a 40-yard field goal.



St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Lawrenceville 12

LAWRENCEVILLE — The visiting Spartans stepped out of Okaw Valley play and responded with a resounding nonconference win, their second straight. SJ-O rushed for 303 yards, and Jack Fritz led the way with a game-high 148 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Griffin Meeker and Dwight Colvin each rushed for two touchdowns, while Colton Hale returned a blocked punt 47 yards for a touchdown.



Dee-Mack 35, LeRoy 2

LeROY — Despite 141 rushing yards from Trevor Bulington, the Panthers could muster only a fourth-quarter safety against the undefeated Chiefs, falling in a nonconference game between Heart of Illinois schools. Brett Egan finished with just 17 yards passing for LeRoy, all of them going to Dalton Noe.



Tri-Valley 56, Fisher 12

FISHER — The Bunnies were stymied by the defending Class 2A state champions in a nonconference home game in the HOIC.