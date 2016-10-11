N-G Top 10: Football, Week 8
Four unbeaten area teams are left, and we have a new No. 1 squad this week. Sports editor Matt Daniels offers his rankings:
RANK, SCHOOL W-L PREV. WEEK 8 PREVIEW
1. Monticello 7-0 2 Sages have won all seven games by an average of 30.3 points. Look for that to continue at Rantoul (0-7) on Friday night in what is Monticello’s final Okaw Valley Conference game.
2. Tuscola 7-0 3 Warriors proved they are the real deal with win against St. Teresa at Memorial Field. Up next is another Central Illinois Conference home game this Friday night against Meridian (0-7).
3. Danville 6-1 1 Doesn’t get any easier for the Vikings after their close loss at Peoria when Normal Community (6-1) visits Whitesell Field for a Big 12 clash on Friday night.
4. Westville 7-0 4 Tigers are back home for first time since Sept. 16 this Friday when Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (0-7) visits in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
5. Argenta-Oreana 7-0 5 Bombers can clinch Little Okaw Valley Northwest title outright with home victory against Decatur Lutheran (6-1) on Friday night.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-1 6 Panthers have put together a five-game win streak and are only perfect team in Sangamon Valley Conference play entering Friday night’s home game against Watseka/St. Anne (4-3).
7. Mahomet-Seymour 5-2 9 Fitting that final Corn Belt game the Bulldogs will play Friday night is for the league championship, at Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1).
8. Unity 5-2 10 Rockets will look to extend win streak to four games and clinch playoff berth with rival St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3) coming to Hicks Field on Saturday night.
9. St. Thomas More 5-2 8 Sabers are done with Okaw Valley foes in the regular season and will try to end two-game losing streak at home this Friday night against Prairie Central (2-5).
10. Bismarck-Henning 5-2 7 Blue Devils hit the road to play at Milford/Cissna Park (1-6) in final Vermilion Valley Conference game this season for B-H.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.