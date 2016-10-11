N-G Top 10: Football, Week 8

Video: Anthony Zilis' Week 7 Helmet Stickers » more Videographer: Colin Likas Your usual host may not be here, but that doesn't mean we can't hand out helmet stickers to five area footballers for their Week 7 efforts Friday.

Four unbeaten area teams are left, and we have a new No. 1 squad this week. Sports editor Matt Daniels offers his rankings:



RANK, SCHOOL W-L PREV. WEEK 8 PREVIEW

1. Monticello 7-0 2 Sages have won all seven games by an average of 30.3 points. Look for that to continue at Rantoul (0-7) on Friday night in what is Monticello’s final Okaw Valley Conference game.

2. Tuscola 7-0 3 Warriors proved they are the real deal with win against St. Teresa at Memorial Field. Up next is another Central Illinois Conference home game this Friday night against Meridian (0-7).

3. Danville 6-1 1 Doesn’t get any easier for the Vikings after their close loss at Peoria when Normal Community (6-1) visits Whitesell Field for a Big 12 clash on Friday night.

4. Westville 7-0 4 Tigers are back home for first time since Sept. 16 this Friday when Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac (0-7) visits in Vermilion Valley Conference play.

5. Argenta-Oreana 7-0 5 Bombers can clinch Little Okaw Valley Northwest title outright with home victory against Decatur Lutheran (6-1) on Friday night.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-1 6 Panthers have put together a five-game win streak and are only perfect team in Sangamon Valley Conference play entering Friday night’s home game against Watseka/St. Anne (4-3).

7. Mahomet-Seymour 5-2 9 Fitting that final Corn Belt game the Bulldogs will play Friday night is for the league championship, at Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1).

8. Unity 5-2 10 Rockets will look to extend win streak to four games and clinch playoff berth with rival St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3) coming to Hicks Field on Saturday night.

9. St. Thomas More 5-2 8 Sabers are done with Okaw Valley foes in the regular season and will try to end two-game losing streak at home this Friday night against Prairie Central (2-5).

10. Bismarck-Henning 5-2 7 Blue Devils hit the road to play at Milford/Cissna Park (1-6) in final Vermilion Valley Conference game this season for B-H.