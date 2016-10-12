On campus: Lafenhagen, Rogan in spotlight

Contributor Troy Gentle catches up with ex-area standouts now excelling in college:

■ Senior Michael Lafenhagen, from Unity, has started all five games for the St. Xavier football team (2-3). A middle linebacker, Lafenhagen has racked up 60 tackles, including 81/2 for loss on the season. His 12 tackles per-game average puts him third in the Mid-States Football Association. After an 18-tackle, one-interception effort against St. Francis last week, Lafenhagen and the Cougars host St. Ambrose at 1 p.m. on Saturday.



■ Senior Kara Johnson, from Centennial, has played in 70 sets for Illinois-Chicago. Besides leading the Flames (12-8) with 254 digs, she is sixth in the Horizon League with a 3.63 digs per-set average. Illinois-Chicago will go for its first conference win Friday at Youngstown State.



■ Senior Lindsay Rogan, from Centennial, has played in all 22 matches for Indiana Wesleyan. The defensive specialist leads the Wildcats with 16 service aces and is second with 124 digs. Indiana Wesleyan (21-1) puts its undefeated conference record and 16-match unbeaten streak on the line today when it hosts Spring Arbor (Mich.) at 6 p.m.



■ Sophomore David Anderson, from Urbana, has played in all 11 matches in midfield, starting three for the Kenyon College Lords (9-2-0). He has recorded a goal and two assists. A 6 p.m. Saturday North Coast Athletic Conference match against Denison is next on the schedule.



■ Freshman Hunter Jones, from Champaign Central, saw his first collegiate action for Wabash College in a dual meet against Albion College. Jones placed second in the 50- and 200-yard breaststroke. He finished fourth in the 100 intermediate. He also swam the second leg on the second-place 400 medley relay. The Little Giants hit the pool in Crawfordsville, Ind., at 9 a.m. on Saturday to compete in the Indiana DIII Invitational.



■ Alex McMahon, a 2009 Westville graduate and 2015 McKendree University graduate, passed away Sunday after a five-year battle with nasopharyngeal cancer. A 2008 News-Gazette first-team All-Area selection at kicker/wide receiver, McMahon holds the McKendree football program record for highest punt average at 38.9 yards per kick and also ranks fourth all time in punt yards and fifth in punt attempts. He also was a two-time Academic All-Conference honoree in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. McMahon will be honored by McKendree with a moment of silence prior to its homecoming game Saturday against Saint Joseph’s College.