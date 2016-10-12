Week 8 football storylines: Heaton delivers for Maroons

Heaton steps into Central’s starting quarterback role — and thrives



CHAMPAIGN — Nate Albaugh knew Isaac Heaton had an outstanding arm. The Champaign Central coach knew Heaton had the capability to start at quarterback. He also knew that quarterback Walker Stillman’s best position was receiver.



But during the summer, he didn’t know whether Heaton would play football.



“Isaac had decided he didn’t want to play, and then at the last minute he decided, ‘Oh, yes I do,’ ” Albaugh said. “We were so thankful.”



But by then, it was too late for Albaugh to insert him at quarterback. So instead, Heaton played receiver. After the Maroons lost three of their first four games, though, Albaugh was ready to try anything. So midway through their 50-6 win at Gary (Ind.) Roosevelt in Week 5, he decided to unleash the 6-foot, 175-pound senior.



“It wasn’t anything but a gut feeling I had in the middle of the Gary game where I said, ‘Isaac, I know you haven’t practiced at quarterback all year, but I want you to go in and run a couple of plays at quarterback,’ ” Albaugh said. “And in a couple of plays, you could see something special that he had.”



Heaton ran with the job. After leading Champaign Central to a 47-14 win against Urbana, Heaton led the Maroons to a win that may have completely turned the season around, a 51-49 upset of Peoria Notre Dame, then ranked third in the Class 5A Associated Press poll. Heaton completed 23 of 36 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns in a win that gave the Maroons renewed playoff hopes with two regular-season games left.



“He’s got a real special arm, and he’s not easily rattled,” Albaugh said. “He had a couple of plays on Friday night where things went against him, or he made a mistake and he just didn’t get down. He’s just the same guy all the time. He’s very even-keeled and was able to follow up a play that wasn’t so hot with a play where he made something incredible happen, and he’s got receivers everywhere, playmakers everywhere.”



One of those receivers is Stillman, whom Albaugh called “one of the best receivers I’ve ever coached.” Stillman caught seven passes for 80 yards on Friday, Jake Beesley grabbed six receptions for 195 yards and tight end Matt Sharick hauled in nine passes for 134 yards.



“When you’ve got to have a reception, you can call something simple for Walker and you know it’s getting caught,” Albaugh said. “Sharick is massive and catches everything, and Beesley is electric fast and seems to be catching everything. (Heaton’s) got weapons all around him, and he’s doing a good job of finding them. And then you couple that with a solid running game, and you’ve got a pretty good combination.”



If the Maroons win one of their final two games and make the playoffs, Albaugh may look back at the rough start to the season as a blessing.



“Had we not lost three straight, we probably never would have considered it,” Albaugh said. “Having our backs against the wall and looking at the games coming up, we said, ‘We’ve got to try something or we’re going to have a short season. We had to be in position where we were willing to take the risk, and we took it ... It was worth it, we thought, and we’re a completely different team right now.”

Anthony Zilis



Rockets, Spartans to clash Saturday



TOLONO — The stakes are high on Saturday night at Hicks Field.



That’s not just because longtime rivals St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity are slated to meet in a key Week 8 Okaw Valley Conference showdown.



The final Okaw game for both teams, which will both move to the 10-school Illini Prairie Conference next year, features only one that is eligible for the playoffs already.



And it’s not a done deal that the Rockets (5-2) will make their 22nd consecutive postseason appearance, either.



But veteran Unity coach Scott Hamilton, who has guided the Rockets to the playoffs in each of his first 21 seasons, likes the way his team has played in picking up three consecutive wins since losing 52-36 in Week 4 at Monticello.



“It comes down to our line play being better on both sides of the ball and our ability to get things figured out up front,” Hamilton said. “We’re a team that has continued to get better each week and continued to stay focused through practice. It’s been a constant commitment by our guys to stay focused on the things that make us better that has played such a big role.”



SJ-O, meanwhile, has to win its final two games for the Spartans (4-3) to assure they’ll return to the postseason for the 26th consecutive season.



First-year coach Shawn Skinner has SJ-O playing well at the right time, with the Spartans having won two in a row, easily defeating Rantoul 44-0 in Week 6 and then going on the road to win at Lawrenceville 52-12 last Friday night.



Even without his longtime coaching rival turned friend in Dick Duval manning the Spartans’ sidelines any more, Hamilton knows Unity can’t take SJ-O lightly.



“Looking across the field and not seeing Coach Duval will be weird,” Hamilton said. “He’s been the one constant in the rivalry. Coach Skinner has come in and made some subtle changes, but nothing too drastic, and they’re playing awfully well right now.”



Unity would much rather defeat the Spartans on Saturday night to get that playoff-clinching sixth victory than wait around to see if the Rockets can beat Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1) next Friday night in Tolono or wait to see if they have enough playoff points to qualify.



“It’s a long nine-week stretch to get to the playoffs,” Hamilton said. “A win and we’ll be in for sure, and I understand where St. Joe is at, too, but if you start worrying on those types of things, you’ll tend to lose some of your focus. I know if we continue to play well, we’ll be in the playoffs.”



Either way, Hamilton knows the Saturday night kickoff — the third Saturday game for both teams this season — is one to cherish between the two rivals.



“I’m so excited for the opportunity to get ready and prepare for them,” Hamilton said. “I look forward to this game, and our community does, too. The greatest thing about this game is so often you see these rivalries that there isn’t a lot of great respect between the two teams, but this is one where there’s a lot of respect between both sides.”

Matt Daniels

Davis fills in nicely for injured Lee

CHAMPAIGN — After backup quarterback Tyler Kyburz transferred to Urbana last spring, St. Thomas More was left without an alternative to Division I prospect D.J. Lee with any experience at the position.



When Lee went down early last Friday in a 39-14 loss to Monticello after twisting his knee, coach Dan Hennessey lost the player of his 27 that he could least afford to lose.



In stepped Clavin Davis, who had never played the position and rarely practices it.



“He did a really good job for never having really done it. He just wanted the ball. Some kids will give you that look like a deer in headlights. Not with him,” Hennessey said.



Davis completed 5 of 11 passes for 45 yards, but few quarterbacks in the area compare to the electricity Lee brings. The senior, Hennessey said, will be day to day and may play Friday against Prairie Central.



After winning their first five games, the Sabers have two chances to secure their sixth win, which they’d likely need to earn a playoff spot, first against the Hawks (2-5) and then against Bismarck-Henning (5-2).



“Even if he does play, the pressure is on us,” Hennessey said. “With or without him, it’s not like our backs are against the wall. We’ve got another game the next week, but I put it to them, ‘Get it done, get it done now. We (played) the third-ranked team in 3A (in Monticello), and I know Unity (which the Sabers lost to two weeks ago), they’re one of the top teams in 3A, too. I think we’re prepared, ready to go to get the ‘W.’ ”

Anthony Zilis



