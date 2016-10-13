Playoff prep: A look at key games for area football teams

Only two regular-season games remain for area high school football teams, and Selection Saturday — the night the 256-team playoff field is unveiled — is 10 days away. With six wins guaranteeing teams a playoff berth and five victories making them playoff eligible, a look at who’s in, who’s nearly in and who’s on the bubble:



Strengthening their case



Argenta-Oreana (7-0): A-O can win the Little Okaw Valley Northwest title with a home win against Decatur Lutheran (6-1) on Friday before ending regular season next Friday at home against Cumberland (4-3).



Monticello (7-0): Unless Sages play subpar at Rantoul (0-7) and at home against Monmouth-Roseville (1-6), a perfect regular season is coming to Piatt County.



Tuscola (7-0): A second consecutive undefeated regular season seems likely, with Meridian (0-7) at home on Friday before Sullivan/Okaw Valley (3-4) on the road.



Westville (7-0): Tigers host Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac (0-7) on Friday before Coal Bucket game next Friday at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-4).



Danville (6-1): Vikings should host first-round playoff game if they beat Normal Community (6-1) at home on Friday and win at Bloomington (4-3) next Friday.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-1): Beat Watseka/St. Anne (4-3) and Dwight (4-3), a likely first-round home playoff game happens.



In a good spot — for now



Arcola (5-2): Defending Class 1A state champs have won three straight before two final home games against Sangamon Valley (5-2) and Oblong (4-3).



Bismarck-Henning (5-2): Blue Devils end Vermilion Valley Conference play on Friday at Milford/Cissna Park (1-6) before hosting St. Thomas More (5-2).



Mahomet-Seymour (5-2): The Bulldogs are playoff eligible, but coach Keith Pogue would feel a whole lot better if M-S either wins at Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1) on Friday or next Friday at Effingham (3-4).



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (5-2): The Falcons should get playoff-clinching win on Friday at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (0-7) before hosting Heyworth (2-5).



St. Thomas More (5-2): Sabers looking to snap two-game losing streak on Friday at home against Prairie Central (2-5) before ending season at Bismarck-Henning (5-2).



Unity (5-2): Home games against St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3) and Prairie Central (2-5) are all that’s left for team in solid position with 34 playoff points.



Living on the edge



Champaign Central (4-3): Two stern tests, starting this Friday at Tommy Stewart Field against Peoria (7-0) and then ending Week 9 at Normal Community (6-1), await the Maroons, who have won three straight.



LeRoy (4-3): Losing to three teams with a combined 19-2 record should help Panthers if they only win once, starting this Friday at Heyworth (2-5) before hosting Fisher (1-6) in regular-season finale.



St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3): Longest active area playoff streak with 25 consecutive appearances on the line before Spartans play at Unity (5-2) on Saturday and at home next Friday against Prairie Central (2-5).



Salt Fork (4-3): Storm ends season with two road games — Dwight (4-3) on Friday and at Oakwood (3-4) next Friday — but seems in good shape with 32 playoff points.

Watseka/St. Anne (4-3): Warriors mired in two-game losing streak before game at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-1) on Friday and at home against Iroquois West (1-6) next Friday.



Centennial (3-4): The Chargers close at Peoria Notre Dame (5-2) and at Tommy Stewart Field against Peoria Richwoods (1-6), two winnable games for Lekevie Johnson’s program.



Clinton (3-4): A second consecutive playoff berth hangs in the balance for the Maroons, who have to beat Warrensburg-Latham (4-3) at home on Friday before ending the season at Meridian (0-7).



Sullivan/Okaw Valley (3-4): The Redskins do not have it easy the final two weeks, playing at Decatur St. Teresa (6-1) and then hosting Tuscola (7-0).



Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-4): Buffaloes have tough road to get to needed fifth win, starting with Oakwood (3-4) and ending with Westville (7-0), both at home.



Oakwood (3-4): Comets play at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-4) on Friday before hosting Salt Fork (4-3) next week. Two wins are necessary if Oakwood wants to reach the playoffs for first time since 2010.



Villa Grove/Heritage (3-4): Blue Devils in jeopardy based on low playoff points (24), so even if a home win happens on Friday against Cumberland (4-3) and a road win next Friday against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (2-5), they may be on the outside looking in.