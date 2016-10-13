Week 8 prep football games to watch

Other Related Content Week 8 football storylines: Heaton delivers for Maroons

Week 8 has some games with significant playoff implications. A sampling, courtesy sports editor Matt Daniels:



Peoria (7-0, 7-0 Big 12) at Champaign Central (4-3, 3-3)

Three weeks ago, the playoff picture looked bleak for the Maroons. Not anymore. Nate Albaugh’s team has clicked offensively in each of its last three games — all wins — averaging 49.3 points during the current roll. Running back Josh Parker (824 rushing yards, 10 TDs), new quarterback Isaac Heaton (29 of 43, 578 yards, 7 TDs) and wide receiver Jake Beesley (526 yards, 7 TDs) are key reasons why. Walker Stillman (4 interceptions), Beesley (97 tackles) and linebacker Marshall Thompson (81 tackles) are the Maroons’ big playmakers on defense. They’ll need to produce again when Peoria, the state’s top-ranked Class 5A team, visits Tommy Stewart Field.



Mahomet-Seymour (5-2, 5-0 Corn Belt) at Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1, 5-0)

The final Corn Belt title will get decided tonight in Bloomington. The Bulldogs and Saints have built up quite the rivalry throughout the years, but they’ll both be in different leagues next season, with M-S going to the Apollo and BCC moving to the new Illini Prairie. M-S, led by Hunter Crowley (413 rushing yards, 54 tackles), Joshua Johnson (304 receiving yards, 4 interceptions) and a superb defensive line, has won five straight. BCC, meanwhile, is on a six-game win streak. Should be a fun one.

Normal Community (6-1, 5-1 Big 12) at Danville (6-1, 5-1)

Danville is coming off its first loss, while the Ironmen have won four straight after losing by a touchdown to Peoria Notre Dame in Week 3. Vikings quarterback Quentin Smith has accounted for 27 touchdowns, with 16 on the ground and 11 through the air, rushing for 598 yards and throwing for 905. Linebacker Jesse Driver (74 tackles) and defensive end Colton Castongue (68 tackles) will need to play well since Normal Community is averaging 45.7 points.



St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3, 1-2 Okaw Valley) at Unity (5-2, 2-1)

Get to Hicks Field early. The last Okaw Valley Conference game for both teams — don’t worry, the rivals will play each other next season in the Illini Prairie — is shaping up to be a good one. Unity quarterback Steven Migut (853 rushing yards, 12 TDs; 441 passing yards, 7 TDs) and the Rockets’ offense is humming along, helped out by running back Keaton Eckstein (655 rushing yards, 11 TDs). SJ-O can counter with the 1-2 punch of Jack Fritz (686 rushing yards, 8 TDs) and Dwight Colvin (517 rushing yards, 9 TDs). A win by Unity gets the Rockets into the playoffs, while an SJ-O victory makes the Spartans playoff-eligible.

Watseka/St. Anne (4-3, 1-2 Sangamon Valley) at Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-1, 3-0)

The host Panthers control their destiny in the SVC race. Beat the Warriors tonight and then Dwight next Friday, and an outright league title is wrapped up. PBL relies on a steady supply of runs by Keanan Crabb (781 yards, 8 TDs) and quality throws by Dalton Coplea (1,037 yards, 14 TDs) to guide its offense, with Andrew Zenner (480 receiving yards, 7 TDs) and Cole Eshleman (392 receiving yards, 4 TDs) forming a nice tandem. Watseka/St. Anne, paced by quarterback Brendan Fletcher (1,164 passing yards, 12 TDs; 390 rushing yards, 9 TDs) will try to snap a two-game losing streak.