Central can't contain Peoria offense

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central hoped to secure playoff eligibility Friday. For the better part of three quarters, it looked like the Maroons might have a fighting chance, even after Peoria running back Geno Hess exploded for six touchdowns and 258 yards in the first half.

But in the end, the Class 5A No. 1 Lions were simply too explosive offensively in a 74-49 loss for the hobbled Maroons.

“We executed offensively and defensively, but no one in the state has slowed them down yet,” Central receiver/defensive back Walker Stillman said. “We played up to our ability. We’re down, but we fought (Friday).”

The scoring opened with — what else — a Hess touchdown. Two plays later, Isaac Heaton scored from 3 yards out to give Central (4-4, 3-4 Big 12) a brief lead before Lions quarterback Coran Taylor punched in a 1-yard touchdown, the lone first-half Peoria score not carried in by Hess.

Hess ran for two 59-yard touchdowns in the half, followed by a 69-yard score.

The Maroons, though, hung with the Lions (8-0, 8-0) for most of three quarters. Heaton passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more in his third game as the Maroons’ starter, and Peoria led just 38-35 before Hess scored his sixth touchdown to close out the first-half scoring.

The Lions, though, weren’t done. Peoria capitalized on a Central fumble early in the third quarter, eventually going up 54-35. The Lions then finished off the Maroons in the fourth when Taylor scored from 8 yards out and Hess added a 76-yard touchdown.

The high-scoring affair was compounded by the fact Central onside kicked at nearly every opportunity, recovering two.

The Maroons will try to heal before their final game of the season, against Normal Community next week. At various points against Peoria, Stillman, receiver/defensive back Jake Beesley, Heaton, running backs Tony Clark and Josh Parker and tight end Matt Sharick went down injured, with some able to come back later in the game.

That came after previous injuries that included All-Area linebacker Marshall Thompson going down with a season-ending injury earlier this week.

Central, though, has confidence it can hang with the best in the state.

“I don’t remember a season like this,” coach Nate Albaugh said of the injuries. “But at the end of the day, I was just very proud of our program. All things considered, I’m just proud of the way our guys scrapped and our young guys came in and helped us out.”