Improving Unity tops SJ-O

Image Gallery: HS Football: Unity vs St. Joe-Ogden » more Photo by: Holly Hart Unity's Derek Stevens (right) runs from the grasp of St. Joe's Tate Tranel (left) in the first half. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.

TOLONO — Unity football coach Scott Hamilton speaks of “jelling moments” to his team throughout the year, when his teams find their stride as chemistry builds.



After Saturday’s 26-8 win over St. Joseph-Ogden, which secured the Rockets’ 23rd straight playoff berth, running back Keaton Eckstein thinks his team is moving closer to that moment, even though the game had its imperfections.



“I think our defense stepping up, and the way our offense has been moving the ball the last few weeks, I think it’s promising,” Eckstein said. “I’m not sure that I’ve seen it yet, but I’ve definitely seen some promising things.”



Steven Migut opened the scoring with a 38-yard touchdown on the Rockets’ third play of the game, when the quarterback received his first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for pointing at a defensive player.



Two drives later, Migut and Eckstein ran the Rockets down the field, with Migut finishing off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.



Migut was ejected after he was tagged with his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the first half after he made a tackle, which means he’ll be suspended for next week’s regular season finale against Bloomington Central Catholic.



Early in the third quarter, St. Joseph-Ogden pulled the score back to two possessions when a 41-yard catch from Mason Coon set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Dwight Colvin.



Without Migut, quarterback Bobby Barnard was able to drive the Rockets down the field once more, and Eckstein’s 1-yard touchdown put the game virtually out of reach with 8:13 remaining. The Spartans couldn’t score again.



The Spartans will have one more shot at playoff eligibility when they take on Prairie Central next week.



“We control our own destiny,” St. Joseph-Ogden coach Shawn Skinner said. “It would have been nice to get six wins, but I think our playoff points are good enough. We can’t let this stink override what we need to do next week.”



The Rockets, meanwhile, secured their 23rd straight playoff appearance with their sixth win. In his time at Unity, Hamilton’s teams have shown the ability to improve in the playoffs, as was the case with last year’s 6-3 regular season team that made the Class 3A state championship.



So even without Migut, who was fourth in the area with 853 rushing yards entering this week despite missing a game, Hamilton wants to make sure his team progresses against a 7-1 team next week.



“We need to make sure we move forward next week and don’t take a step back,” he said. “It sounds silly, but we understand this is a long haul. If you peak in the middle of September, it’s not going to look good for you in the end. Our goal is to stay healthy and keep getting better.”