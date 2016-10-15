Mahomet-Seymour drops final Corn Belt title game

Image Gallery: HS Football: Central vs Peoria » more Photo by: Holly Hart Central's Tony Clark takes off down field in the first quarter against Peoria. Champaign Central vs Peoria football, Friday, October 14, 2016 at Tommy Stewart Field.

BLOOMINGTON — The challenge facing Mahomet-Seymour’s football team is clearly defined: win next week at Effingham to ensure a playoff berth.

The Bulldogs placed themselves in that position by virtue of Friday’s 14-6 loss to Bloomington Central Catholic at Bill Hundman field in the final Corn Belt Conference championship game.

Coach Keith Pogue’s squad has the mandatory five wins to be considered playoff-eligible, but with a point total (opponents’ combined wins) that could be as low as 32, M-S (5-3, 5-1 Corn Belt) would be far from a lock when the 256 postseason schools are announced.

“Our kids played hard, but I made a lot of bad calls,” Pogue said. “If anyone is to be blamed, it’s me. The kids deserved better. The defense played lights-out in spite of me putting them in horrible positions.”

BCC (7-1, 6-0), which has a seven-game winning streak, scored on its first possession and again in the third quarter, six plays after Brooks Coetzee threw a pick from his own 29 on a fake punt.

“I thought it was there, but it was the wrong call at the wrong time,” Pogue said.

BCC had a first-and-goal from the 8 in the final five minutes, but failed to get any points.

“The defense is pretty stout,” Pogue said. “Once the field compacts, they’re pretty hard to move the ball on.”

Zach Daebelliehn had 16 tackles to lead M-S, which had a five-game winning streak ended. M-S got on the board with 7:31 remaining. Quarterback Connor Thomas, who completed two third-down passes in the drive, hit Josh Johnson on a 22-yard scoring strike.

The Bulldogs got the ball back with 3:34 left and picked up three first downs, but turned the ball over on downs at the BCC 30 with 36 seconds to play.

Effingham is coming off a 21-0 loss to Mt. Zion — which shut out the Bulldogs in Week 1.

“We’ll be disappointed (Friday), but ready to go Monday,” Pogue said. “Last year, we were 4-4 and needed a win against them to get in, but we didn’t beat them.”