Week 8 prep football roundup

Image Gallery: HS Football: PBL vs. Watseka » more Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Keanan Crabb(24) runs in for a touchdown being signaled by QB Dalton Coplea(8) vs. Watseka in a prep football game at PBL High School in Paxton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.

Peoria Notre Dame 35, Centennial 14

PEORIA — Centennial was scrambling from the start against Peoria Notre Dame, with the Irish totaling six tackles for loss in the first quarter as the starting point for a defense that allowed just seven Chargers points through three quarters in a Big 12 tilt.

Centennial allowed a pair of 100-plus yard rushing performances, giving up 318 yards and four touchdowns combined to Notre Dame’s Fred Dixson and Alex Shaw.



Normal Community 34, Danville 20

DANVILLE — Caleb Griffin’s 43-yard field goal with 5 minutes, 7 seconds left in the third quarter pulled Danville within 10 points against Big 12 rival Normal Community. It was just the start of the comeback attempt, with another Griffin field goal and a 10-yard touchdown run by Quentin Smith pulling Danville within seven with 9:30 to play.

But Normal answered like it had all night, and a 20-yard touchdown run by quarterback Grant Price sealed the Ironmen win.

“Every time we scored and something good happened, they responded,” Danville coach B.J. Luke said. “Our kids played hard. We’ll go back to work next week and try to improve in places that we can.”



Bloomington 51, Urbana 14

URBANA — Urbana hung with Bloomington through one quarter of Big 12 action, but a 21-point second quarter and 437 yards of total offense by the Purple Raiders was too much for the Tigers to overcome in the loss.

Christian Phillips rushed six times for 72 yards and a touchdown to lead Urbana offensively. LaDarol Lipscomb chipped in 68 yards and a touchdown of his own on 13 carries. The Tigers managed just 149 yards of total offense, with Phillips and Lipscomb providing all but nine yards of it.



Tuscola 65, Meridian 0

TUSCOLA —The Warriors collected the 700th win in team history behind a dominating first half, grabbing a 56-0 edge before halftime in the Central Illinois Conference contest.

Tuscola’s ground game picked up 285 yards and seven touchdowns, with Luke Sluder and Andrew Erickson each finding paydirt twice. Kaleb Williams, Brock Tackitt and Lukas Hortin rushed for single scores, while Williams contributed a touchdown pass to Dalton Hoel among Williams’ 161 throwing yards. Hoel added a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown.



Warrensburg-Latham 42, Clinton 6

CLINTON — The Maroons fell out of playoff contention when their offense couldn’t get into gear in CIC play.

Clinton found itself trailing 14-0 late in the second quarter when Alec Cooley broke off a 52-yard run for six points. But the Maroons missed the following extra-point attempt, and the Cardinals scored the final 28 points.



St. Teresa 37, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7

DECATUR — The Redskins saw their postseason aspirations come to an end when they were overwhelmed on the road in CIC action.



Tremont 51, Fisher 0

FISHER — The Bunnies’ tough season continued as they were shut out for the second time in four games and third time this season in Heart of Illinois Conference play.



GCMS 60, Flanagan-Cornell/W 0

STREATOR — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley needed only two offensive plays to take a 20-0 lead en route to the lopsided HOIC win. Keegan Allen connected with Sam Baillie on a 32-yard score on the first play from scrimmage.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland kick returner Dalton Kacvinsky let the ensuing kickoff land over his head, and rather than bouncing through the end zone, the ball stopped at the 1-yard line.

After a fumbled center-to-quarterback exchange just 25 seconds into the game, Josh Bleich pounced on the loose ball in the end zone. Shortly thereafter, Mitch McNutt took the second GCMS offensive play 54 yards for the game’s third touchdown.

Seven different players scored for the Falcons.

“We spread the ball around,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “We just wanted to keep it balanced (Friday). Kids have worked hard, so they deserve their opportunities.”

On defense, GCMS was led by Baillie with nine tackles, and sophomore lineman Hayden Workman chipped in seven.

Ryan Ferguson

LeRoy 46, Heyworth 6

HEYWORTH – LeRoy moved a step closer to a third straight playoff berth by routing Heyworth in HOIC play. The Panthers hit playoff eligibility with their fifth win of the season and can assure themselves an extended year in their regular-season finale at home against one-win Fisher.

“We got the win we needed and we are going to have to get another one next week,” LeRoy coach BJ Zeleznik said. “We get better every week, and I think (Friday) we did some good things.”

LeRoy and Heyworth traded early touchdowns, as Corbin Litherland capped a 55-yard LeRoy drive with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 7:33 mark and Trevor Bulington plunged in for two.

With three minutes to go in the opening quarter, Heyworth quarterback Matt Schultz capped a 53-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to cut the Panthers’ lead to 8-6.

LeRoy’s Gabe Bennett erased any trace of Hornets momentum on the ensuing kickoff, breaking free for an 82-yard kick-return score that put LeRoy up 14-8.

All of the scoring would come from the Panthers the rest of the way as Litherland rushed for another touchdowns and Bulington rushed for a pair. The Panthers also added a score through the air as Brett Egan found Bennett in the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown connection with 6:51 left in the half.

Bulington totaled 86 yards on the ground, while Litherland rushed for 46 and Bennett piled up 43 to go along with his 37 receiving yards as the Panthers outgained the Hornets 270-103.

Jerry Nowicki

El Paso-Gridley 30, Ridgeview/Lexington 6

RIDGEVIEW — Ridgeview/Lexington fell behind early and couldn’t recover in HOIC action.



Decatur Lutheran 34, Argenta-Oreana 24

ARGENTA — The Bombers saw their perfect record go by the wayside as the Lions used three consecutive scores across the middle two periods to pull away in Little Okaw Valley Northwest action.

A-O took an 8-7 edge early in the second quarter when Skyler Peterson found the end zone from 7 yards out and Brody Ulrey hit Parker Haltom on a 2-point conversion. But that was the last time the Bombers would lead, as Decatur Lutheran notched the next three scores to go up 27-8 late in the third.

Ulrey contributed a touchdown pass and run, both in the fourth quarter, and completed another 2-point conversion as well. Pierce Bradford caught Ulrey’s scoring pass, a 31-yard toss late in the fourth, to complete the scoring.



Cerro Gordo/Bement 40, ALAH 8

BEMENT — The Broncos secured their first LOVC NW win of the season by bouncing visiting Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.



Arcola 20, Sangamon Valley 0

ARCOLA — The Purple Riders ensured themselves a shot to repeat as Class 1A state champions by silencing Sangamon Valley in LOVC NW play. The victory was Arcola’s sixth of the year, guaranteeing the team a playoff position.

“Extremely excited,” Arcola coach Zach Zehr said of his team’s reaction to an automatic playoff qualification. “It opened up bigger things for us. To start out slow like we did and finish out the year the way we are, they’re excited about it.”

The Purple Riders scored on three separate runs, with two coming from Conner Strader. The quarterback found the end zone from 11 yards out in the first quarter and from 6 yards in the fourth. Daniel Mendoza added a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

But it was stifling defense that most struck Zehr in the victory.

“All year long, our D-line has played extremely well,” he said. “Our (line)backers are getting better every game.”



Cumberland 44, Villa Grove/Heritage 0

VILLA GROVE — Villa Grove/Heritage managed just 75 yards of total offense and was eliminated from playoff contention in the home loss in LOVC Southeast action. Parker Vollmer led the Blue Devils with 26 rushing yards. Codie Baker completed 9 of 19 passes for 41 yards.

“That was a hungry team,” VG/H coach Joe Stokowski said. “They’ve got a lot of veteran players, a lot of really good athletes, and they took it to us (Friday).”

Alan Patton



Tri-County 35, Palestine-Hutsonville 19

SHILOH — Tri-County scored on a fake punt and kept on scoring afterward, powered by 189 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Dalton Skiles and two more scores from Daniel Henson in LOVC Southeast play.



Monticello 42, Rantoul 6

RANTOUL — It was anything but pretty, but Monticello kept its undefeated season alive with a 36-point Okaw Valley Conference win against Rantoul at Bill Walsh Field. The Sages improved to 8-0 despite several penalties and miscues against the upset-minded Eagles.

Lucas Lieb was Monticello’s workhorse, rushing for three touchdowns and 114 hard-earned yards on 15 carries. Sages quarterback Caleb Hanson struggled to start the game, but settled in to toss a pair of touchdowns on 14-of-21 passing with two interceptions.

Zack Carpenter

Clifton Central 41, Iroquois West 16

GILMAN — Clayton Thorne rushed 11 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and Jacob Connor added 84 yards and another score on 13 carries, but Iroquois West couldn’t recover from a 35-point halftime deficit in Sangamon Valley action.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42, Watseka/St. Anne 20

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda trailed at halftime for the first time since the second week of the season, down 20-19 at the break to Watseka/St. Anne. It didn’t take long for the Panthers to erase the deficit in SVC play.

Mason Ecker returned the second-half kickoff to the Warriors’ 24-yard line to set up what would be the game-winning touchdown — a 24-yard pass from Dalton Coplea with 11:43 left in the third quarter — for PBL in what turned into a 22-point victory.

“I didn’t think we played as well as we could have in the first half, but we kept plugging away and keep fighting,” PBL head coach Jeff Graham said.

Keanan Crabb scored two fourth-quarter touchdown to put the game away for the Panthers, but not before Watseka/St. Anne’s offense had three opportunities in the red zone, two resulting in a turnover on downs and another ending on an interception by PBL’s Andrew Zenner.

“I thought that (the first turnover on downs) was a huge defensive series for us,” Graham said.

With the win, PBL clinched a share of the SVC title. The Panthers will try to clinch it outright next Friday at Dwight.

“We’ll enjoy this win and get back after it,” Graham said.

Andrew Rosten

Bismarck-Henning 61, Milford/Cissna Park 16

MILFORD —Izaack Kitchens has run over teams all season. Friday night was no exception. The Bismarck-Henning senior rushed eight times for 208 yards and three touchdowns in Vermilion Valley play to lead the Blue Devils to their sixth win of the season and clinch a playoff berth.

The Blue Devils’ run game was particularly potent against Milford/Cissna Park. Dakota Akins added 105 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, and Caleb Lahey rushed seven times for 66 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Dakota Stevens had a hand in both Milford/Cissna Park touchdowns. He caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jared Schunke in the second quarter and returned a kickoff 89 yards for his second score in the third.



Oakwood 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

GEORGETOWN —Oakwood’s game plan turned out to be fairly clear against Georgetown-Ridge Farm: give Skylar Bolton the ball. The Comets junior rushed 44 times for 289 yards and scored both of Oakwood’s touchdowns in the VVC win.



Westville 52, HASAAP 6

WESTVILLE — Westville jumped on Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac early, scoring 41 points in the first quarter en route to its big VVC victory and an outright VVC title.

Duncan Hathaway was crucial to that potent offense. The Westville quarterback completed 7 of 8 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns and also scored on a 21-yard rush in the first quarter.

Kendall Jefferson was his top target, pulling in two passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Ladavion Severado also rushed four times for 79 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers, who finish out the regular season next week against Georgetown-Ridge Farm in the “Coal Bucket” game.

“It’s Coal Bucket,” Westville coach Guy Goodlove said. “It doesn’t matter what your record is. You’ve got to go into that week in the right frame of mind and be prepared for a tough contest. The Coal Bucket brings out the best in everybody.”



St. Thomas More 20, Prairie Central 14

CHAMPAIGN — Playoff eligible through the first five weeks of the season, St. Thomas More stumbled in its next two games. But with D.J. Lee back under center after an injury last week, the Sabers clinched their first playoff berth since 2013 with the nonconference win against the Hawks.

“This is well deserved for these kids,” STM coach Dan Hennessey said. “They’ve worked so hard. It’s all them. I’m just standing to the side, and they’re doing everything. I’m almost speechless.”

Lee completed 11 of 30 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Mike Lamb for both scores on touchdown receptions of 44 and 51 yards. Lamb caught two more passes and finished with a game-high 121 receiving yards. Brayden Roeder rushed 14 times for 76 yards and the Sabers’ other touchdown.

Prairie Central scored once in the third quarter and again in the fourth while holding STM scoreless after halftime, but the Sabers’ early lead was too much. Matt Kerns rushed 27 times for 105 yards for Prairie Central and scored both Hawks touchdowns.

“We came out with too much adrenaline running through us, trying to stop everything, and that’s when we started making mistakes,” Hennessey said. “(Prairie Central is) a good football team and runs that option very well. We should have put the ball in the end zone, but we stubbed our toe. But we hung on and won.”

Salt Fork 22, Dwight 14

DWIGHT — Caleb Fauver led Salt Fork with 106 rushing yards on 19 carries, but it was the Storm senior’s efforts on the defensive end that mattered the most against Dwight. Fauver intercepted a Trojans pass in the end zone with 30 seconds on the clock to preserve Salt Fork’s eight-point nonconference win.

Fauver had a hand in Salt Fork’s first two touchdowns, connecting with Byron Hackman on a 32-yard pass in the second quarter and rushing in from 1 yard out in the third. Grayson Hughes, who rushed 16 times for 77 yards, scored the Storm’s other touchdown.