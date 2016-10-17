N-G Top 10: Football, Week 9

Image Gallery: HS Football: Unity vs St. Joe-Ogden » more Photo by: Holly Hart Unity's Derek Stevens (right) runs from the grasp of St. Joe's Tate Tranel (left) in the first half. Unity vs St. Joseph-Ogden Football, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Unity's Hicks Field.

Only three unbeaten area teams are left entering the final week of the regular season. Sports editor Matt Daniels offers his latest rankings:



RANK, SCHOOL W-L PREV. WEEK 9 PREVIEW

1. Monticello 8-0 1 Sages should close out first perfect regular season since 1991 when they host Monmouth-Roseville (1-7) on Friday night in nonconference action.

2. Tuscola 8-0 2 Second-year coach Andy Romine sports a perfect 17-0 regular-season record with Warriors heading into this year’s finale, on Friday night at Sullivan/Okaw Valley (3-5).

3. Westville 8-0 4 Tigers aren’t only playing for Coal Bucket bragging rights on Friday night at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (3-5). They’re playing for program’s first undefeated regular season in six years.

4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-1 6 Panthers, riding a six-game win streak, will try to win Sangamon Valley Conference title outright when they visit Dwight (4-4) on Friday night.

5. Argenta-Oreana 7-1 5 Bombers will try to avoid two straight losses when they host Cumberland (5-3) in Little Okaw Valley crossover game.

6. Danville 6-2 3 Bloomington (5-3) can clinch a playoff spot if the Purple Raiders can get past the Vikings, who are in the midst of a two-game Big 12 losing streak, at Whitesell Field.

7. Unity 6-2 8 Rockets get a glimpse at future Illini Prairie Conference foe Bloomington Central Catholic (7-1) at Hicks Field on Friday night in Tolono.

8. St. Thomas More 6-2 9 Beat Bismarck-Henning (6-2) on Friday night and the Sabers just might have done enough to host a first-round playoff game.

9. Bismarck-Henning 6-2 10 Blue Devils can only improve upon playoff status — B-H has made the postseason eight straight years — when they host STM (6-2) on Friday night

10. Mahomet-Seymour 5-3 7 It’s win or likely go home for Bulldogs when they travel to play future Apollo Conference foe Effingham (3-5) on Friday night.