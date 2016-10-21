Week 9 prep football games to watch

Other Related Content Week 9 football storylines: SJ-O's playoff streak on the line

The final week of the regular season is here, and playoff implications abound. Hereâ€™s five Week 9 games to watch, courtesy sports editor Matt Daniels:



Champaign Central (4-4, 3-4 Big 12) at Normal Community (7-1, 6-1)

The Maroons are trying to reach the playoffs for the third straight season, an accomplishment the program hasnâ€™t achieved since Tommy Stewart guided Central to four consecutive playoff berths from 1979-82. Quarterback Isaac Heaton (750 passing yards, 11 TDs) and running back Josh Parker (987 rushing yards, 11 TDs) will key the high-powered offense as the Maroons aim to win their second straight Big 12 road game. Jake Beesley leads the area in tackles with 119 and Walker Stillman is tied for second with five interceptions.



Salt Fork (5-3, 3-2 Vermilion Valley) at Oakwood (4-4, 3-2)

Good thing Oakwood doesnâ€™t like to throw the ball much. Salt Fork standout Caleb Fauver has an area-best eight interceptions. Fauver is good at running the ball from his quarterback spot, too, with 958 rushing yards and 12 TDs. Win and Salt Fork clinches a playoff berth for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons. But the Storm will need to contain Oakwood running back Skylar Bolton (1,103 yards, 9 TDs) as first-year coach Wade DeVries attempts to get the Comets playoff-eligible for the first time since 2010.



St. Thomas More (6-2) at Bismarck-Henning (6-2)

Sure, both teams have already assured themselves of a playoff berth. But whoever wins this nonconference meeting certainly helps their case for possibly hosting a first-round game next weekend. B-H running back Izaack Kitchens (1,430 rushing yards, 18 TDs) has proved challenging for opponents to stop this season. The same sentiment holds true for STM quarterback DJ Lee, who has thrown for 816 yards and 12 TDs while rushing for 417 yards and three TDs.



Bloomington Central Catholic (7-1) at Unity (6-2)

The two nonconference foes will play each other as Illini Prairie Conference opponents in Week 9 next season, but a first-round home playoff game is at stake for the Rockets, along with trying to hand the Saints their first loss since Week 1. If Unity does win its fifth straight game, the Rockets will do so without quarterback Steven Migut (921 rushing yards, 12 TDs; 526 passing yards, 7 TDs) as the junior is suspended after getting ejected in last Saturdayâ€™s win against St. Joseph-Ogden. Bobby Barnard (326 passing yards, 6 TDs) will likely replace Migut, but Unity has capable pieces in running back Keaton Eckstein (708 rushing yards, 12 TDs), defensive back Cody Montgomery (61 tackles) and linebacker Toby Traxler (60 tackles).



Prairie Central (2-6) at St. Joseph-Ogden (4-4)

Itâ€™s win or stay home from the playoffs for the first time in 26 years for the host Spartans. The two future Illini Prairie Conference teams will meet once again in Week 9. Running backs Jack Fritz (758 yards, 8 TDs) and Dwight Colvin (534 yards, 10 TDs) lead the way for SJ-O, while quarterback Marty Wright (793 passing yards, 7 TDs) and linebacker Colton Hale (56 tackles) are key players coach Shawn Skinner relies on. Outside of a 35-6 loss to Bloomington Central Catholic in Week 7, the Hawks â€” paced by quarterback Billy Printz (868 passing yards, 6 TDs; 513 rushing yards 5 TDs) â€” have lost their other five games by a combined 27 points.