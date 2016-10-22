2016 IHSA football tournament playoff brackets

Other Related Content LIVE! Selection Saturday

Class 1A bracket



16. Milledgeville (5-4) at

1. Ottawa Marquette (9-0)



9. Polo (6-3) at

8. Dakota (6-3)



13. Oakwood (5-4) at

4. Aquin (8-1)



12. LeRoy (6-3) at

5. Hiawatha (7-2)



15. Luther North (5-4) at

2. Forreston (9-0)



10. Westminster Christian (6-3) at

7. Stark County (6-3)



14. Salt Fork (5-4) at

3. Stockton (9-0)



11. Bureau Valley (6-3) at

6. Lena-Winslow (7-2)



16. Oblong (5-4) at

1. Tuscola (9-0)



9. Carrollton (6-3) at

8. Camp Point Central (7-2)



13. Red Hill (5-4) at

4. Decatur Lutheran (8-1)



12. Calhoun (6-3) at

5. Arcola (7-2)



15. Cumberland (5-4) at

2. St. Teresa (8-1)



10. Athens (6-3) at

7. Pawnee (7-2)



14. Warrensburg-Latham (5-4) at

3. Argenta-Oreana (8-1)



11. Greenfield-NW (6-3) at

6. Brown County (7-2)

Class 2A bracket



16. Clifton Central (5-4) at

1. Newman CC (9-0)



9. Peru St. Bede (6-3) at

8. Westchester St. Joseph (7-2)



13. Orion (6-3) at

4. Dee-Mack (8-1)



12. Knoxville (6-3) at

5. Hope Academy (8-1)



15. West Prairie (5-4) at

2. Annawan-Westfield (8-1)



10. El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at

7. GCMS (7-2)



14. Rockridge (5-4) at

3. Eastland-Pearl City (8-1)



11. Momence (6-3) at

6. Fulton (7-2)



16. Rushville (5-4) at

1. Tri-Valley (9-0)



9. Red Bud (7-2) at

8. DuQuoin (7-2)



13. Flora (6-3) at

4. Eldorado (8-1)



12. Johnston City (6-3) at

5. Maroa-Forsyth (7-2)



15. Illini West (5-4) at

2. Unity-Payson (9-0)



10. Shelbyville (6-3) at

7. Carmi-White County (7-2)



14. St. Thomas More (6-3) at

3. West Hancock (9-0)



11. Sangamon Valley (6-3) at

6. Bismarck-Henning (7-2)

Class 3A bracket



16. St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at

1. IC Catholic (9-0)



9. Mercer County (7-2) at

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (8-1)



13. Corliss (6-3) at

4. Wilmington (9-0)



12. Eureka (6-3) at

5. Byron (9-0)



15. Winnebago (5-4) at

2. Farmington (9-0)



10. Bloomington CC (7-2) at

7. Elmwood-Brimfield (8-1)



14. Marine Military (6-3) at

3. Westville (9-0)



11. Clark (7-2) at

6. Monticello (9-0)



16. Auburn (5-4) at

1. Newton (9-0)



9. Marshall (8-1) at

8. Pana (8-1)



13. East Alton-Wood River (6-3) at

4. Carlinville (8-1)



12. Hillsboro (6-3) at

5. Williamsville (8-1)



15. Sesser-Valier (5-4) at

2. Mt. Carmel (9-0)



10. Unity (7-2) at

7. Vandalia (8-1)



14. Beardstown (5-4) at

3. North Mac (8-1)



11. Anna-Jonesboro (7-2) at

6. Fairfield (8-1)

Class 4A bracket



16. Illinois Valley Central (5-4) at

1. Herscher (9-0)



9. Dixon (7-2) at

8. South Shore (7-2)



13. Kewanee (6-3) at

4. Phillips (8-1)



12. Wheaton Academy (6-3) at

5. Aurora Central Catholic (8-1)



15. Marengo (5-4) at

2. Johnsburg (9-0)



10. Manteno (6-3) at

7. Plano (7-2)



14. Coal City (5-4) at

3. Genoa-Kingston (9-0)



11. Richmond-Burton (6-3) at

6. Rockford Lutheran (7-2)



16. Carterville (5-4) at

1. Belleville Althoff (9-0)



9. Taylorville (7-2) at

8. Alton Marquette (7-2)



13. Richland County (5-4) at

4. Mt. Zion (8-1)



12. Civic Memorial (5-4) at

5. Rochester (8-1)



15. Greenville (5-4) at

2. Columbia (9-0)



10. West Frankfort (6-3) at

7. Canton (7-2)



14. Watseka/St. Anne (5-4) at

3. Herrin (8-1)



11. Breese Mater Dei (5-4) at

6. Breese Central (7-2)

Class 5A bracket



16. Westinghouse (5-4) at

1. Sterling (9-0)



9. Rich Central (6-3) at

8. Woodstock North (6-3)



13. Sycamore (5-4) at

4. Solorio (7-2)



12. Rochelle (5-4) at

5. Ridgewood (7-2)



15. Nazareth (5-4) at

2. Goode (9-0)



10. UP/Bronzeville (6-3) at

7. Vernon Hills (6-3)



14. Woodstock Marian (5-4) at

3. Payton (8-1)



11. Glenbard South (5-4) at

6. Hillcrest (7-2)



16. Dunlap (5-4) at

1. Peoria (8-1)



9. Jacksonville (6-3) at

8. Decatur Eisenhower (6-3)



13. Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) at

4. Washington (7-2)



12. Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) at

5. Centralia (7-2)



15. Waterloo (5-4) at

2. Highland (8-1)



10. Metamora (6-3) at

7. Kankakee (6-3)



14. Marion (5-4) at

3. Morris (7-2)



11. Triad (6-3) at

6. Geneseo (6-3)

Class 6A bracket



16. Deerfield (5-4) at

1. Prairie Ridge (9-0)



9. Montini (6-3) at

8. St. Ignatius (7-2)



13. St. Viator (5-4) at

4. Boylan Catholic (8-1)



12. Lake Forest (6-3) at

5. Riverside-Brookfield (7-2)



15. Wauconda (5-4) at

2. Antioch (9-0)



10. Marmion (6-3) at

7. DeKalb (7-2)



14. Wheeling (5-4) at

3. Cary-Grove (8-1)



11. Lakes (6-3) at

6. Grayslake North (7-2)



16. Oak Forest (5-4) at

1. Lemont (9-0)



9. Perspectives Co-op (7-2) at

8. Danville (7-2)



13. Glenwood (6-3) at

4. Crete-Monee (7-2)



12. St. Laurence (6-3) at

5. Richards (7-2)



15. Normal West (5-4) at

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0)



10. Hubbard (7-2) at

7. Galesburg (7-2)



14. Shepard (6-3) at

3. Morgan Park (8-1)



11. Rock Island (7-2) at

6. T.F. South (7-2)

Hot takes

Staff writer Scott Richey analyzes the IHSA brackets that were released Saturday night:

A ROOTING INTEREST

Odds are higher for an area team to take a state title home from Memorial Stadium in Class 1A than any other — simply because six of the 17 playoff teams are in the smallest classification. Something to look forward to in the southern half of the bracket? A possible ‘Cola Wars showdown in the quarterfinals and, if Tuscola makes it through, a possible rematch against Decatur St. Teresa in the semifinals. The Warriors dominated that Central Illinois Conference matchup, with Kaleb Williams, Dalton Hoel & Co. holding the Bulldogs to a single net rushing yard.



REMATCHES ON TAP?

Could there be a Week 9 rematch in the second round between St. Thomas More and Bismarck-Henning? The bracket sets up that way. Back in the playoffs after a short absence, the Sabers have a wild card in senior quarterback DJ Lee. His particular skill set and athleticism could be a difference-maker in Class 2A. That said, the southern half of the bracket is loaded with defending champ Tri-Valley and perennial power Maroa-Forsyth just to start.



3A IS LOADED

Could the northern half of the Class 3A bracket be any tougher? Six of the eight unbeaten 3A teams are bunched together. Westville ended up as the No. 3 seed, but so many 9-0 teams dropped Monticello to the No. 6 seed. Those two could square off in the second round if they take care of business this coming week, but the road is a rough one for Guy Goodlove and Cully Welter’s squads. The real head scratcher is Unity as the lone area team sequestered in the southern bracket, although Tolono is located south of the other four area squads.



GOING THE DISTANCE

Watseka/St. Anne faces a 245-mile trip in Class 4A to face Herrin in the first round. The Warriors are only bested by Salt Fork’s 269-mile journey to Stockton in 1A. It’s a lot of travel, but the IHSA loosening its geographic grip on the playoffs is a good thing. New matchups are fun — like Mahomet-Seymour headed to Centralia in 5A and the high-powered Danville offense behind Quentin Smith, Justin Daubaris and Jerry Reed hosting Chicago Perspectives/Leadership in 6A.